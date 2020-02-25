My Initial Coronavirus Trading Plan

My initial trading "game plan" as worries around coronavirus seize the market this week is outlined in the paragraphs below.

There are three types of lies - lies, damn lies, and statistics.”― Benjamin Disraeli

The sell-off on coronavirus concerns that started late last week has accelerated at the start of this week. Stocks took a major hit in Monday. All the major market indices fell between three to four percent to start the new trading week on a sour note. After looking to rebound early today, equities have now fallen into negative territory.

The "official" death toll in China from this virus is now well over 2,000 with global fatalities around 2,700, with 80,000 individuals infected to date. Chinese authorities say daily new cases are falling, but investors do not have much faith in these leadership announcements. More concerning is that virus has started to spread to other countries.

Italy has more than 200 confirmed cases with seven deaths so far. Parts of South Korea are on lock down with almost 1,000 confirmed cases, and an Iranian lawmaker has stated there has been 50 confirmed deaths from the disease in the city of Qom, although other officials have stated that number is just over a dozen. The Deputy Health Minister of Iran has been confirmed to have the infection. Lebanon and other countries also have reported their first afflicted individuals.

Apple (AAPL), Starbucks (SBUX) and other American multinationals have shut down a large part of their operations in China and this obviously will impact near-term revenue and earnings projections. The longer China remains mostly closed for business, the impacts to the global supply chain will expand. Auto-related stocks are getting crushed this week. Travel-related companies including cruise lines like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and airline stocks are also being hit hard as they cancel cruises and flights.

Commodity-based stocks, especially those related to oil, also are taking big hits on reduced global demand. Interest rates are falling as the yield of 10-Year Treasury has plunged to just more than 1.3%.

No one trusts the figures coming out of China about individuals that have the disease or the "lethality" of the virus. As the outbreak now has spread to countries with free presses and first world healthcare systems, we should get a better idea on how deadly this outbreak is and how fast it potentially can spread. Investors may not like these numbers, but at least the market will have a better idea of the "facts," which should lower panic levels, if nothing else.

I think it's too early to be big buyers of this recent dip in the market especially in the most impacted areas like commodities and travel-related concerns. In addition, I would not chase the run ups in small vaccine-related concerns like Inovio (INO) or Novavax (NVAX). These names tend to run up every time there's a disease breakout like Ebola or what we are experiencing now. Once the outbreak is contained, these names almost always give up their gains.

Readers of my columns over at Real Money Pro know that I have spent the last few months building up a considerable amount of cash in my personal portfolio as many of my buy-write positions have expired in the money. I started this week with roughly 27% of my overall portfolio in cash. I have deployed about 20% of that into the market so far this week by using buy-write orders both on ETFs and individual stocks.

My first move yesterday on the sell-off was to execute covered call positions in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI). These will replace some of my existing buy-write positions in these ETFs that I initiated last summer and look to expire deep in the money on March 20. Using at the money September call strikes I'm targeting approximate 10% returns over the roughly seven-month duration of these new positions. These ETFs offer diversification and the options are extremely liquid.

I also have targeted some individual names this week using the same strategy but seeking 15% to 25% returns for the approximate same duration. Some of these I will share over the coming days in these columns.

I will continue to slowly shovel new money into the market if this pull back continues. My gut feeling is I'm more worried about the economic impact from the measures taken to contain the virus as global supply chains get shut down, travel stops and the consumer panics more than I am about this outbreak, which hopefully will be no worse than the average flu season when all is said and done. However, with not enough reliable statistics around the disease and its long incubation period, I think investors will, and should be, cautious here until they have better confidence this outbreak will be contained in the near future.

Anyway, that's my initial game plan for the market as fears around this new coronavirus spread.

Man is not what he thinks he is, he is what he hides.”― André Malraux

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of these type of buy-write opportunities over the past several trading sessions. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just initiate your two-week no obligation free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I am/we are long IWM, XBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.