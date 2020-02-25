Mastercard's Strength Keeps Growing

Recent performance

In the first weeks of 2020, the stock price of Mastercard (MA) has risen strongly, in line with the general stock market (SPY). The stock price easily broke through the $300 price level and is now on its way to the $350 price level.

Source: finviz.com

The stock price of Mastercard since the beginning of 2009 has delivered a solid 2,400% return on investment (compared with 368% for the S&P 500). In recent years, the stock price has only gained in momentum and is outperforming the S&P 500 on a monthly basis.

Source: stockcharts.com

The main competitor of Mastercard, Visa (NYSE:V), has been on the rise as well in the past 5 years, also strongly outperforming the general stock market. Both stocks have seen their earnings rise significantly as the payments market keeps becoming more digital and credit cards are more commonly used.

Source: stockcharts.com

Fundamentals behind growth story over the past years

Mastercard generates its revenues from the credit cards it issues to their customers. As people and companies are using these credit cards, Mastercard can charge them fees for domestic payment transactions, international transactions, the clearing of these transactions, etc.

Throughout the past 10-15 years, the electronic payments market has been growing strongly, in which Mastercard holds a niche position. In line with this global trend, more and more Mastercards are being issued each year and being used more commonly for payment transactions. Each time this happens, Mastercard can lock in revenues and generate profit. If we look at their historical earnings over the past 10 years, we can summarize them in the following table:

Source: Created from yahoo finance

Main conclusions:

The revenue per share have gone x4 over the past years.

Free cash flow generation is increasing in line with the growing earnings (the fundamental model of Mastercard allows the company to generate free cash after all operations have been financed).

All price ratios are up strongly, in line with the increasing earnings.

The capital returns are all still double-digit figures, which demonstrates the company is still highly profitable even at its current large market capitalization

Recent fundamental events

The most recent quarterly earnings of Mastercard emphasized the growth story once more, as they recorded strong growths in all their main markets once again:

Source: Mastercard's corporate website

While the Gross Dollar Volume is up by 13%, the cross-border volume increased by 16% and the switched transactions by 19%.

In line with these strong quarterly earnings, Mastercard recently announced a collaboration plan with Bank of China. This approval came after years of unsuccessful attempts to enter China's massive $27 trillion market. More specifically, Mastercard will set up a joint venture with NetsUnion Clearing Corp., enabling the company to operate in the Chinese payment market. We expect this will enlarge Mastercard's profit potential strongly in the coming years.

Valuation

Mastercard is currently valued at $334 trillion. The P/E ratio is at 42, while the P/S ratio is currently at 20. The market value is no lower than x69 the book value. We can dig deeper into these ratios, but the key takeaway is that the stock is priced rather expensively using the classic pricing ratios.

This is what we would have expected as well, given the earnings have risen this strongly year after year and continue to do so. Combining this with a bull market in stocks in general in the past decennium, the price of Mastercard has appreciated accordingly.

This price appreciation however should not suggest the stock price will stop its uptrend, as long as the strong fundamental earnings drivers will stay in place. We see no reason why Mastercard would lose its dominant position in the payments market, nor do we expect the digitalization of payments to come to an end.

Combining the fundamental drivers with the current valuation of the stock, we conclude it makes sense to enter a long position in Mastercard. In the section below, we describe how to structure this deal.

Trade proposal

Opportunity: Mastercard is a fundamentally strong company and can likely continue its growth story in the coming years. This would mean the stock will continue its current price momentum and offer attractive returns to stock investors.

Risk: The stock has risen already strongly and the current price ratios are rather high (e.g. a P/E ratio well above the 40 level). If markets would come down, we could expect a strong momentum stock like Mastercard to be impacted directly. For this reason, it makes sense to limit our risk on an investment in Mastercard.

Proposal: Invest in a call options on Mastercard. These call options will allow the trader to benefit from a rise in the stock price of Mastercard, while the overall investment will be limited compared with an investment in common stocks.

We recommend to purchase the $370 call options expiring on 21 August 2020 for $10.2. This call option will give the right to the owner to purchase 100 common stocks of Mastercard for $10.2 each with an exercise price of $370. As soon as the stock exceeds the price level of $380, the holder will make a profit (given this happens before 21 August 2020). If an investor would purchase 100 common stocks of Mastercard, this would cost $34,000 while this call option will only cost $1,020. In the table below, we compare the profit potential of this investment:

Source: Created by the author with data from yahoo finance

In conclusion

MA has seen its earnings grow strongly in the past years, together with its stock price. As the business fundamentals are all still strong and in place, we expect this fundamental growth to continue in the coming years. In order to benefit from this momentum, we would recommend initiating a long position in Mastercard call options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.