Wendy's: A Long-Term Growth Stock

Future earnings growth looks even stronger as the company enters new markets and it seems like it will go from success to even more success.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) is a long-running fast-food restaurant chain, founded in 1969. It currently has 353 company-owned restaurants and 6,358 franchises and has a presence in most major countries globally.

During the subprime crisis, the stock price had a precipitous fall, collapsing from $27.22 in June 2008 to $3.62 in October 2008. The stock price, currently at $23.94, has not recovered to its $40.58 heights in May 2007. It had another crash in February 2005, but the stock price recovered within a month.

2008 was a difficult year for Wendy’s, which recorded a loss of $480 million for the year, with $393 million recorded in the last quarter, due to a $418 million goodwill impairment of the Arby’s franchise.

The story is vastly different now. In the 4th quarter of 2019, revenue nearly reached $400 million. While same-store growth was only 0.2%, revenue increased by 3.6%. Normalized income was $45 million, representing growth of 19% year-on-year. Annual normalized income has grown from $36 million in 2009 to $119 million in 2018, which represents a growth rate of 12.7% per annum.

The key question regarding Wendy’s is whether it represents growth at a reasonable price. Over the corresponding 10 years, the share price grew by 12.8%, in line with the growth in earnings, in a market environment of growing multiples. While the PE ratio is high at 42.75, the 1-year forward PE is much more palatable at 30.40.

Wendy’s is also planning to enter the breakfast market, a profitable niche in the fast-food industry. While this is not its first attempt, and previous attempts have failed, the company seems to have learnt from its previous errors. It has moved from a regional launch to a national launch and the buzz has caused excitement amongst its customer base. The response from its 300 test restaurants has been positive. Most importantly, Wendy’s has recruited McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) former chief Mike Haracz to oversee the new venture. While breakfast may not seem to be important, it has been responsible for 60% of industry growth over the past 5 years. Successfully entering this market could be the catalyst for Wendy’s to enter an even higher growth phase.

From a technical point-of-view, Wendy’s currently appears expensive. The RSI currently sits above 70 and its price is substantially above its 50 and 200-day moving average. This is partially due to its current surge; over 10% in the past month.

However, this would be taking a very short-term view. While some may argue that the share price should cool off before buying the stock, timing entry into the market is notoriously difficult. Importantly, Wendy’s should not be a short-term buy. It has strong growth potential and could be the stock to own over the next 5 to 10 years. It would be a mistake to miss this opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.