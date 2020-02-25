Tuesday Morning Q&A Session, Following The Largest Market Decline In Two Years

Therefore, we share this Q&A session with all of you here in an expanded version that includes charts/graphs to support the original-shorter answers.

We believe that these questions, combined with our answers, might be of interest.

The following set of questions has been presented to us (privately) by a Wheel of Fortune subscriber.

Monday, Feb. 24, saw US stocks suffering their worst trading day in two years as the coronavirus kept spreading.

New coronavirus cases that were reported outside China have rattled investors and dashed earlier hopes that the outbreak had already been, or is about to fairly quickly be, contained.

Following a wave of volatility that swept global markets, the S&P 500 (SPY) index closed down 3.4%, its worst single trading-day performance since February 2018.

Other major indices have performed even worse, led by energy and technology names.

The Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) lost 3.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) shed more than 1,000 points to close the day down 3.6%.

1) Any speculation on how much this all will slide?

Your guess is as good as mine. I see it now mostly as a matter of tenor (how long the health panic continues) way more than a matter of valuation (how much stocks "need" to go down to make this market reasonable again).

The market is now operating in conjunction with the coronavirus data. As such, we can see this -5% mini correction (thus far) continuing for as long as the virus-related numbers rise, and as long as the number of important "hubs" isn't going down.

If we focus on tech/semis implications, South Korea becoming a coronavirus hub is a major thing. However, from a global economic perspective, Italy is a much bigger thing. Not because of the bigger size of the Italian economy (compared to the South Korean economy).

It's the geographical diversification that makes Italy a game changer. Up until now, this was almost entirely China. Even with South Korea, the economic impact would be viewed, predominantly, as an East Asia issue (sure, global implications, but it's "there," not "here").

Think about the aviation, tourism, cruise lines industries. It's one thing to see a major decline in your East Asia bookings/revenue, but it's a completely different ball game to see Europe entering this game too. So, again, it's the geographical element (spread out), and not anything to do with the fundamentals, that set the tone right now.

Theoretically, if this goes on for another month, we wouldn't be surprised to see the market going down 10%-plus. On the other hand, any positive news/signs regarding the virus spreading at a lower pace can see the market bounce back (quite easily and quickly).

2) Does it make sense to sell some ETFs to raise cash?

It always make sense to sell things that are either overvalued and/or not suitable for the current market/atmosphere. That was/is always true, regardless of the coronavirus, although the latter surely give a push in some aspects to certain sectors/industries.

Names belonging to the energy, tech, financials, consumer and discretionary sectors are the immediate suspects*, and should be the ones to focus on, first. Of course, this is quite a generalization, and in real life this requires a close, case-by-case, examination.

*You may also lighten up on the industrial and materials ex. precious metals that remain the best place to hold/buy right now! sectors.

3) Would it be wise to watch/wait and see what happens today or sell some at market open?

Again, I'd sell things that should be sold regardless of yesterday's market action. For example: We believe/d that Apple (AAPL) is a sell over $300 for a month now, so the fact that it traded close to $330 last week, or below $300 yesterday, doesn't change that view.

Of course, the coronavirus and its effects certainly are strengthening the case (against Apple), so we do have a higher conviction (about selling AAPL) right now. Nonetheless, anyone who would ask us about AAPL today would get the same answer we'd given over the past month, using the exact same reasons. The only difference is that now it's easier to co(ro)nvince people...

We've always been big believers in setting a strategy and executing upon it. Planning in advance, and adjusting along the way, is certainly better than having a "plan" that's solely based on adjustments along the way.

Since we're less bullish for 2-3 weeks already, the fact that the market has lost 5% since the recent peak doesn't change much for us. Of course, we're happy to see things moving in tandem with our views, and we're always happy to be proven right, but the fact that the market is performing in-line with our view, for itself, doesn't change anything for us, and we continue to remain loyal to the strategy, and execute upon it.

If the S&P 500 would be trading now at 3474 (...) we wouldn't change much compared to what we do right now, when its trading at 3226 (...).

The big difference that we see now, compared to previous 5%-plus corrections, is that if in December 2019 or February 2018 we took advantage of the corrections to buy a lot - we were on a buying spree during these periods (check the TAD to see details) - now it's different. Now, even a 10% correction wouldn't cause us to go on a shopping mania.

This is the 26th >5% correction that the S&P 500 index is going through since the March 2009 low.

They all seemed like the end of the world at the time, but none of them really turned out to be so. We don't expect this time to be different (i.e. no end of the world), but we don't expect the market to skyrocket from here either.

4) Think it's OK to nibble (today) at a few things that I look to add, to lower cost basis?

Again: Stick to the/your strategy!

Similarly (to the line of thinking we present at the above answer), if you were looking to buy something that was/is (anyhow, already) cheap, and now it only got cheaper, we wouldn't refrain from buying it, straight away, just because volatility is higher.

Speaking of volatility, yesterday's +47% jump of the VIX (fear) index was the seventh-largest one-day spike (with data going back to 1990).

Of course, there's a difference between (for example) ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) or Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - companies that the coronavirus has very little/near-zero effect on - to Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) or GasLog Ltd (GLOG) that greatly suffer as a result of the current situation. Therefore, we would be way more inclined buying names like the former examples, straight away (without waiting), compared to jumping on the latter examples.

It doesn't mean that TGP or GLOG have less potential than VIAC or ALXN, but the macro landscape is definitely less friendly toward names that are very sensitive to data related to the spread-out of the virus.

5) Interesting that China markets are moving much but the rest of the world is ready to slide.

The Chinese market is acting very strange, but I guess this has a lot to do with the recent market restrictions about selling (in general) and shorting (particularly).

The Chinese economy is going to suffer from a prolonged negative effect, and it's likely that many companies will remove some of their supply chain to other locations (not immediately, but over time).

Even if things are going to be contained right away, the negative effect is for real, and it certainly is not going to disappear/get resolved as quickly as the coronavirus might.

6) I guess most equities have been building and are ready. Or do you think many will snap back if this is a overreaction?

Overreaction? If anything, the past two months were an under-reaction and we are now simply catching up.

From a technical perspective, we wouldn't be surprise to see the market testing the ~3090 level (red line in the below chart) which is only 4.2% away. That would be 9% below the all-time-high of 3,393.52 that the S&P 500 traded at only last week.

If we move below the 3090 level, the ~3025 is the only technical level that stands in the way of the S&P 500 from moving back to the 2,XXX area code.

This level (3025) is not that strong, though, so the 3090 is (in our view) the more important level to watch.

Having said that, this is still an 11-year old bull market, and things will need to keep escalating (virus spread-out wise) in order to "allow" this level to be breached.

Don't forget that when you look at the market over the long run, 5%-10% market corrections can barely be recognized.

7) Think health is still a safer sector to be in, comparatively?

Yes!

On one hand, the upcoming elections remain a drag on the healthcare sector, and the fact that Bernie Sanders is gaining strength (not making a political statement here, rather a purely financial observation) only makes this a higher hurdle.

On the other hand, it's still a defensive sector (predominantly), and to a certain extent - the virus shows how important it's for healthcare companies to be profitable enough to support as much R&D as possible.

R&D expenses are a huge part of any large pharmaceutical company, and whether we like it or not, a major part of these companies' ability to spend as much as they do on R&D is a direct result of how much they can charge on drugs. I'm not here to say whether drug prices are "right" or "wrong," just to remind those who wish to cut these prices to the ground that any short-term positive effect (lower drug prices) comes with a long-term negative effect (lower spending in R&D = lower chances to battle, and eliminate, things like the coronavirus).

This also is one of the sectors that trade at the most attractive valuation, not only in relative terms but also in absolute terms.

On an absolute basis, healthcare's current 16.2x P/E is only second to financials 13.3x, and slightly better than energy's 16.8x.

On a relative basis, healthcare is trading about 15% cheaper to its historical mean, compared to financials 31% (!) and energy's 12% under valuations.

Thing is, financials and (mostly) energy (E&P names) are two sectors we would keep away from, right now.

Last but not least, the healthcare sector has a tremendous M&A potential, certainly much greater than the two other "cheap" sectors.

We believe that M&A activity across this sector will accelerate (possibly) this year, and mainly next year. That is/will be even more valid if President Trump will get re-elected (whereas Bernie Sanders becoming the president is likely going to kill that notion/hope).

