Warren Buffett Shouldn't Wait More Than 3 Years For His Elephant

I use a DCF model to show that a large share buyback today is preferable if the next big acquisition is more than 3 years away.

Letter Provides Few New Clues

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) issued its annual report this past weekend, prefaced by CEO Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders. Ahead of the release, investors were hopeful for some clarity on the disposition of Berkshire's $125 billion pile of cash and T-bills. Many shareholders are impatient for Berkshire to either make an "elephant-sized" acquisition or return some capital to shareholders through buybacks. As long-time Buffett watchers know, Warren is not one to tip his hand on potential deals, so it should come as no surprise that the letter did not provide any hints on that topic. Buffett did, however, make some comments on share buybacks. The two biggest takeaways on that subject are:

1. Buffett believes shares were only modestly undervalued at certain points during 2019, hence the modest buyback of about $5 billion or 1% of market cap.

2. Buffett would like to avoid paying up too much in the open market for shares, so he provided a contact for those interested in selling large blocks of $20 million or more.

So, the debate on what to do with the cash will rage on, at least outside of Berkshire HQ. Read the comment sections of other Berkshire articles here on Seeking Alpha and you can see views ranging from "I trust Warren to invest that cash at the right time and returns will be great!" to "Buffett has lost his touch, give shareholders some cash back so they can redeploy it themselves." (I'm paraphrasing here. Quotes do not exactly represent specific comments word-for-word.)

Even the biggest Buffett fan will have to admit that "forever" is not an optimal holding period for cash especially in the current low interest rate environment. I attempt to build a more quantitative framework to help understand how long it is worth waiting for the next big acquisition. I will use a discounted cash flow model to do this. While a lot of assumptions are involved, I will try to point them all out so that others can substitute their own assumptions and see if the conclusion changes.

In my base case, I show that waiting more than 3 years for the next big acquisition produces a lower present value than spending that amount on a buyback this year. This result depends on the expected ROI of the acquisition and its anticipated growth rate. At this point I am comfortable staying Bullish on Berkshire because I expect to see the cash used within or close to this 3-year time frame.

It All Depends On Your Assumptions

I am not normally a fan of Discounted Cash Flow models when it comes to valuing a company. The result can vary considerably based on two of the most uncertain inputs - the discount factor used and the estimate of terminal value. The discount factor used is generally the weighted average cost of capital or WACC. For a fun exercise, Google "Berkshire Hathaway WACC" and see what comes up. The first two hits are detailed calculations by gurufocus.com showing that Berkshire's WACC was 6.64% on 2/23/2020. The next two hits come from finbox.com and state that Berkshires WACC is 11.5%! Not surprisingly, the next hit is an article stating "Billionaire Warren Buffett Hates This Investing Metric … and You Should Too".

These widely varying estimates of WACC are why I would not use DCF in isolation to value a company. I do believe however that it is useful for scenario analysis where you are making small changes to a base case. As long as you pick a reasonable value for WACC and keep it constant across all the cases, you can get results that make sense.

For my analysis, I am going to start with the assumption that Berkshire is reasonably close to fair value today. Knowing 2019 free cash flow was $22.7 billion, I will also assume a mature company like Berkshire can grow FCF organically at about the same rate as GDP or 2.5%. That will apply for the 10 years of my DCF model as well as in the distant future for the terminal value calculation. Putting those values into the model, I back into a discount rate of 6.75% which makes NPV equal current market cap.

The base case model is shown below. Since this is a base case with no big acquisitions assumed, I also show what a $50 billion buyback would do to the share price. Simply taking the same NPV divided by a smaller share count, the $50 billion buyback should get the share price up to about $250, or 9% above current levels.

Now that we have a base case, we can add acquisitions in different years to see the point at which it becomes uneconomic to wait for a big deal vs. doing buybacks.

Waiting For A Deal

To add an acquisition to the DCF model, we also have to assume a rate of return and growth rate to calculate the incremental cash flows. Buffett is going to want a margin of safety on his purchase, meaning it should return more than Berkshire's cost of capital. For this example, I will use a 10% return in Year 1 of the purchase. The $50 billion elephants that would interest Buffett are probably also going to be mature companies that grow at about GDP rate, so I will use 2.5%. Now we can see what happens to Berkshire's NPV depending on when the acquisition is done. For example, a deal closing at the end of 2023 would produce these cash flows:

You can see that sitting on the cash pile until 2023 and doing a $50 billion deal at that time produces an NPV of $250.68 per B share, or just slightly better than the $250.35 achievable by doing a $50 billion buyback in 2020. Rerunning the above model with the $50 billion deal in different years produces the following curve:

This shows that if Berkshire waits any longer than 3 years, NPV is less than it would be if they simply bought back $50 billion worth of shares now.

Interestingly, this result is not very sensitive to the size of the acquisition. I ran the model with a $100 billion deal vs. a $100 billion buyback. While the larger buyback would raise the share price more (to $270.87), the NPV would still fall under this value if you delay the acquisition more than 3 years.

For those that think a quick $50 or $100 billion buyback is not executable, pick a smaller number. Waiting more than 3 years to do a deal that size would result in a lower NPV.

Variations On The Theme

While deal size does not change the answer, the deal profitability metrics certainly do. For example, let's look at a deal that has a 13.5% ROI (twice Berkshire's cost of capital) in Year 1:

Buffett could wait over 10 years to swing at this fat pitch but you have to wonder if anything that attractive will ever materialize.

Finally, I will look at a deal that has a 10% ROI in Year 1 but can grow faster than the overall company, at 5% instead of 2.5%. Berkshire could wait 5 years for a deal like this:

While the buyback vs. acquire decision depends on uncertain assumptions about the characteristics of the potential deal, this exercise shows that the waiting period is finite and sitting on cash too long eventually becomes suboptimal.

Conclusion

Get a move on, Warren!

The goal of this article was to add some quantitative analysis to the debate about what Berkshire Hathaway should do with its large and growing pile of cash. The base case DCF analysis shows that waiting more than three years for a big acquisition is value destructive vs. doing buybacks now. This result can vary based on assumptions about the economics of the eventual deal. Nevertheless, the model is simple enough to test variations from the base case.

Berkshire has now spent 4 years since its last large acquisition, Precision Castparts. With 20/20 hindsight, it appears Berkshire should have returned more capital to shareholders rather than sit on cash for that length of time. Looking ahead, investors can make their own forecast of when an elephant-sized deal might finally happen and decide if the opportunity cost of holding cash is worth the eventual deal value. While I have no special insight, I personally think the chances of this issue resolving itself within three years are good. Either a market downturn will make deal candidates cheap enough or Buffett and his coworkers/successors will give in to growing demands for capital return. For that reason I remain long-term Bullish on Berkshire Hathaway.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.