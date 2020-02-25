Weekly Economic Vital Signs - A Big Red Flag

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

The stock market was rocked by the release of HIS Markit’s Flash U.S. Composite PMI index on Friday for good reason - it was a huge red flag for those optimistic about U.S. economic growth. After a couple of months of what looked like improving economic indicators that had many pundits lifting expectations for growth in 2020, Markit’s Purchasing Managers' Index collapsed in February. This should not have been a surprise. The impact of the coronavirus was not included in prior indicators used to project a rebound in growth. This was the first wake-up call that the epidemic is impacting the U.S. from an economic standpoint.

Output in the survey contracted for the first time since 2013, as the Composite PMI fell to 49.6 in February from 53.3 in January. What is most notable is that this was not due to the manufacturing sector. The Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.8, which is a 6-month low, but it still shows very modest expansion. The service sector is what dragged the index lower, as the Services PMI fell to 49.4 in February. The service sector is what has been keeping the U.S. economy afloat.

While client demand across the service sector was very weak, employment continued to increase, but at a more modest pace. I noted last week that there was a huge decline in job openings in the JOLTS report. A decline in openings is a precursor to a loss of jobs, but at this stage, the rate of hiring appears to only be slowing. Export orders were weak because of “hesitancy among clients to place orders amid speculation regarding coronavirus.”

It was this report that sent stocks reeling two days after the S&P 500 achieved a new all-time high. The further spread of the virus to Italy, Iran and South Korea is making this epidemic far more real for U.S. investors. I noticed today that the number of cases in the U.S. rose by 15 from 35 to 53. I have no idea where these infected people live, but I can’t imagine what would happen if there is an outbreak in a major city.

It is clear to me that our rate of economic growth is likely to be crimped by 1% in the first half of this year, provided the virus is contained worldwide by the spring. If not, then we have a far more serious situation.

As growth projections are revised lower, corporate earnings projections will follow. That is bad news for bulls, as we finished last week with the S&P 500 trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 19, which is the highest multiple since 2002. That multiple can increase significantly if earnings estimates are revised lower. I think it's highly likely that we will test the long-term moving averages (200-day) for the major market indices. If so, then we need to focus on whether that negatively impacts consumption the same way the spread of the virus is doing in other countries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.