Trash Is Recession Proof, But That Doesn't Mean You Should Buy It

Waste Management's share price increase has been largely on the back of multiple expansion as opposed to fundamental improvements.

Waste Management has outperformed SPY over the past 5 years; but, I project that such outperformance is unsustainable.

Source: WM.com

Introduction

Waste Management (WM) is the leading provider of waste management services in North America. The company engages in a variety of waste-related services, such as collection, disposal, and recycling of waste. Waste Management provides investors a highly secure yield, backed by an essential business, which experiences little to no disruption.

There really might not be a more straightforward investment available to investors; in that, Waste Management collects trash for a fee, manages landfills for a fee, and recycles waste for a fee.

This easily-understood business has rewarded investors for the last 5 years with market beating returns from share price appreciation alone.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen in the above chart, Waste Management has beaten the market handily over the last 5 years. But in an industry that's experiencing a 1.92% CAGR, it's curious that Waste Management has been able to outperform the market by such a wide margin.

Growth Through Acquisitions

As I just mentioned, Waste Management has not achieved market outperformance through organic growth from its core business; instead, the company has skillfully executed numerous acquisitions over the 5 year period during which they've beaten the market.

Here's a screenshot from their website, which highlights this growth through acquisitions strategy:

Source: WM.com

In 2019, Waste Management announced plans to acquire Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW), which is the fourth largest waste management services provider in the United States.

Total Addressable Market

While Waste Management may not have massive organic growth from its core operations, it still has an enormous total addressable market ahead of it.

According to Research and Markets, the United States' total waste management and disposal market is $81B, and Waste Management currently only has $17B of that market (including the addition of Advanced Disposal Services' revenues).

Therefore, Waste Management's battle tested managers could easily continue to generate market beating shareholder value through value accretive deals, such as the thousands they've already executed.

Future Growth Opportunities

The growth of traditional hazardous and non-hazardous waste may not being growing very rapidly, but medical waste is experiencing relatively strong growth.

Source: IBIS.com

According to IBIS.com, the total medical waste disposal market will grow at 5.1% in 2020. Waste Management has homed in on this growing trend, as evidenced by this page on its website. With the average life of humans in the U.S. increasing by the year, this affords Waste Management a strong source of growth.

Further, through strategic acquisitions, Waste Management could capture an even larger portion of the growing market.

Valuation

So while Waste Management's markets aren't growing in the same way, for example, Twilio's markets are growing, they're still growing at a healthy rate, and with an experienced, talented team of managers, 2-5% CAGR in total addressable market could easily provide the fuel with which Waste Management could continue to beat the market.

But before we get too excited, let's analyze this from an objective, mathematical standpoint. Now, I will answer the question: should we buy Waste Management at today's valuation?

In order to answer this question, I will use my proprietary L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. For my new readers, here's an outline of the modeling technique:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 year period. (3a) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Let's go!

Step 1

With any DCF model, we must make assumptions so as to arrive at a fair value for the stock in question. In Waste Management's case, I had to make only one notable assumption.

I chose a 5% annualized growth rate in free cash flow to equity, which is wildly generous, considering flat quarter over quarter revenue growth of Waste Management in its last quarter, and 1-2% CAGR of the entire industry.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 5% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $4.81 Fair Value $78.10

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Therefore, Waste Management is overvalued by about 60% according to the above model, but the above model does not illustrate the entire picture.

Let's move on to step 2.

Step 2

Discounted Cash Flow Including Effects Of Buybacks

Waste Management has prolifically bought back shares of stock for the last decade, and I forecast that such a trend will continue. Therefore, we must take into account the impact share repurchases will have one the rate at which free cash flow per share will grow over the next decade.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen above, Waste Management has bought back 14.4% of its shares outstanding over the last decade.

With this in mind, I will conservatively estimate that Waste Management will retire 10% of its outstanding shares over the next 10 years.

Let's check out what that would mean for our fair value:

Discounted Cash Flow Model With Share Repurchases Incorporated

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 5% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $9.99 Fair Value $78.10 Fair Value (Including Effects of Share Count Reduction Via Buybacks) $84.74

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Notably, the 10% reduction in shares outstanding resulted in an effective free cash flow per share growth rate of 6.12%, which for such a mature company in an extremely mature industry is respectable.

So, Waste Management is still overvalued, but we aren't done yet!

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

In step 3, we arrive at a 10 year price target, by which we can project expected returns from buying Waste Management at today's share price of $125.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $78.10 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 25.89x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 8.97x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 15x Fair Value At 10yr End $130.65

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Therefore, we should expect to generate a CAGR of ~.5% over the next 10 years, if one were to buy at $125.

Incorporating WM's Dividend Income

Now that we've arrived at a CAGR for Waste Management's share price, we can factor in additional returns from its growing dividend.

For the below DRIP scenario, I made a couple notable assumptions:

Based on Waste Management's annualized dividend growth rate of 6% for the past 10 years, I chose to project that the company would grow its dividend at an annualized rate of 5% for the next ten years. I chose to project this DRIP analysis as if one were to hold the stock in a tax exempt account. Based on the above share price appreciation analysis, I projected that Waste Management's share price would increase by .5% annually.

Source: www.hughcalc.org

So with DRIPing Waste Management in mind, one should expect total annualized returns of 2.49% from today's share price of $125.

Concluding Remarks And Risks

Waste Management's outperformance over the last 5 years has been quite curious in light of the above analysis. This performance can be best described "multiple expansion", as can be seen below.

Source: YCharts

So fundamentals haven't necessarily been improving; nor have growth prospects. Instead, the market and its ample supply of nearly free money have been seeking out strong, reliable dividends likely as some sort of prediction that we are nearing a recession.

This has created an environment where purchasing Waste Management today would likely lead to underperformance of SPY.

As always, thank you for reading; please remember to follow for more; and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.