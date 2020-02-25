OPEC Hits A Wall With Russian Oil Cuts: Short VDE

VDE is a fund of oil equities that could suffer in the current environment and is a good short for sophisticated investors and traders.

Bottom line, no meeting or cuts until March, and Russia unlikely to agree to deeper cuts.

For the first time since it joined OPEC’s cuts in December 2017, Russia has pushed back on OPEC’s attempt to make another reduction in output. OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee (“JTC”) met from February 4th to 6th and recommended “a further adjustment in production until the end of the second quarter of 2020” and “extending the current production adjustments until the end of 2020.” The cut would be an additional 600,000 b/d on top of the cuts announced in December.

But Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters,

If we’re talking about the timing of the meeting, there is now a common understanding that it is no longer advisable to bring it forward to an earlier date. The meetings that were scheduled...in my opinion, should be held within those dates,” he said. “There isn’t anything extraordinary enough to change the date,” he added.

By contrast, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman equated the impact of the coronavirus on Chinese oil demand as a “house on fire.” He said you can either treat it with a garden hose and risk losing the building or call the fire brigade. Chinese refiners are processing 25% less crude than they were a year ago, according to numerous sources. Goldman Sachs (GS) estimates Chinese demand if off as much as four million barrels per day, the most severe demand destruction since the financial crisis of 2008-09.

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for March 6th. When asked what Russia’s position will be, Novak replied, “We’re not going to make the announcement yet, we still have two weeks. We will see how the situation develops, what will happen on the market, what forecasts there will be by this time. The situation is quite uncertain and is changing rapidly.”

OPEC’s President had stressed at the end of the JTC, "the situation is clear, it requires corrective action in the interest of all."

Non-OPEC crude oil production has reached an all-time high in 2019 and its growth in 2020 was expected to outpace the growth in global demand, even before the coronavirus epidemic was publicized and its impact on oil demand went into effect. The demand for OPEC oil is being squeezed and a major oil glut is developing. It has been reported that Russia favors extending the December cutbacks through 2020, not deepening the cuts in the short-term. If so, that would lead to a sharper increase in stocks in the first of 2020, and potentially a draw in stocks in 2H20, assuming the virus is contained and does not become a pandemic.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman dismissed a media report that Saudi Arabia is considering a break with OPEC+ partner, Russia. He told Reuters:

This is absurd and utter nonsense. We have all signed up to the OPEC+ charter and will continue to act in a collective manner. We are in continuous communication and dialogue with all our OPEC and OPEC+ partners"

Short Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF (VDE)

The scenario above implies weak oil price market conditions ahead. One way to play this market is shorting oil equities. The performance of oil funds, such as VDE, have lagged oil prices due to the shift in investor appetites for the sector.

Larry Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock (BLK), recently wrote a letter to CEOs urging companies, investors, and governments must prepare for a “significant reallocation of capital.”

BlackRock announced a number of initiatives to place sustainability at the center of its investment approach, including:

making sustainability integral to portfolio construction and risk management;

exiting investments that present a high sustainability-related risk, such as thermal coal producers;

launching new investment products that screen fossil fuels; and

strengthening our commitment to sustainability and transparency in our investment stewardship activities.”

I expect the energy sector will experience a flight of investment capital that will depress it more than the price of oil.

VDE’s price is almost as low as it was in 2016 when oil prices fell to $26/b. That illustrates the relative weakness of the sector compared to the oil price.

The Vanguard Energy ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index. The top 10 holdings include 67.99% of the fund:

Assets under management are $3.179 billion. The expense ratio is 0.1%.

The XLE fund is similar to VDE but it has not been as weak. I use it as my benchmark for my portfolio on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Boslego Risk Services. Since inception in February 2017, my portfolio has outperformed the benchmark by more than 100%.

Conclusions

OPEC seems to have hit a wall in terms of getting Russia to agree to more output cuts. The most likely scenario appears to be a rollover of the December agreement when the group meets in March. Perhaps the Saudis, Kuwait and the UAE will unilaterally make further reductions.

Under this scenario and continued demand destruction, the oil market is likely to weaken further. A short in VDE will also benefit from the divestment movement away from fossil fuel equities. Shorting oil equities should only be considered by sophisticated investors and traders due to the risk.

