Lumber Continues To Trend Higher - Weyerhaeuser Is A REIT With A Wooden Call Option

The price of lumber is highly sensitive to interest rates. Since lumber is an essential ingredient in home building and construction, low interest rates work to increase demand and boost the price of wood. In 2018, lumber rose to an all-time peak at $659 per 1,000 board feet. The previous high was in 1993 at $493.50.

Liquidity in the lumber market is more than limited. While the industrial commodity trades on the futures exchange, I have never dipped a toe in the wood futures market because of its history of price gaps and limited volume and open interest. I may have never traded lumber, but I watch the price action like a hawk as it is a barometer of rates and the state of the economy. I have found that there are companies out there that track the price of wood and offer liquidity. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is structured as a real estate investment trust with a twist as it is also a call option on the price of lumber.

Lumber has rallied since May 2019

Gravity hit the lumber market after the price reached a record high in May 2019 at $659 per 1,000 board feet.

The weekly chart highlights that the price no only corrected, but it plunged. Five months after reaching a peak, the price probed below the $300 level. One year later, lumber fell to a low of $286.10 per 1,000 board feet. Since the May 2019 bottom, that was 56.6% below the high from one year before, the price of lumber has been trending higher. Lumber traded at its most recent peak at $468.30 per 1,000 board feet in mid-February, 63.7% above the May 2019 low, but still 28.9% under the May 2018 high. The midpoint of the move from the 2018 peak to the 2019 nadir stands at $472.55 per 1,000 board feet. Nearby futures were trading at the $439.40 level on February 25, $33.15 below the 50% retracement level after failing at the most recent peak, which was only $4.25 under the average of the high and the low.

Open interest validates the bullish move

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. Even though lumber futures suffer from low volume and open interest levels, they can provide clues about the strength of a price trend, at times.

The daily chart of March futures illustrates that open interest rose from 1,888 contracts in mid-September 2019 when the price was below the $380 level to 4,577 contracts on February 24 with the price around $440 per MMBtu. Rising price and increasing open interest typically validate a bullish price trend in a futures market. The increase in the metric of 2.42 times since September as the price moved higher is a compelling factor for the lumber market.

The long-term quarterly chart shows that lumber moved from an overbought condition at over the $600 level to oversold territory as the price dropped below $300 per 1,000 board feet. Both price momentum and relative strength metrics on the long-term lumber chart were on either side of neutral readings on Tuesday, February 25. Technical factors point to a continuation of the bullish trend in the lumber market.

Low interest rates support the demand for wood

Since lumber is an essential ingredient in new home construction, the price of wood is highly sensitive to interest rates. As mortgage rates decline, the demand for new homes tends to rise, leading to an increase in requirements for lumber.

In 2019, the Fed cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points from 2.25%-2.50% to 1.50% to 1.75%. At the same time, the central bank ended its program of balance sheet normalization that had pushed rates higher further out along the yield curve.

The monthly chart of the 30-Year Treasury Bond futures displays the rally from 136-16 in late 2018 to 167-29 on February 25. Higher bonds and lower interest rates are supportive of new home construction and the price of lumber.

The US central bank would like to remain on the sidelines with no monetary policy changes in 2020 as it is an election year in the United States. The Fed is an apolitical body and does not wish to make any move that could influence the November election. However, if the spread of Coronavirus weighs on the US and global economies, it could force the hand of the central bank to cut rates again in 2020. Therefore, the odds favor either stable or lower rates over the coming months. The current environment is likely to encourage home building and wood consumption.

WY is a REIT and a call option on lumber

Weyerhaeuser Company is a world-leading owner and lessor of timberlands. The company controls around eleven million acres of timberlands in the US and manages additional land in Canada under long-term licenses. WY operates as a real estate investment trust, but it has exposure to the price of wood. A bull market in lumber increases cash flow for Weyerhaeuser making the company a REIT with a call option on the price of wood.

WY has a market cap of $21.598 billion at $28.97 per share on February 25. The company pays shareholders a 4.43% dividend at the current share price.

Illiquidity in lumber, but not in WY shares - levels to watch on the stock

WY trades an average of just below 3.5 million shares each day, making it a highly liquid stock. Meanwhile, On the most active day in 2020, 1,477 contracts of lumber futures changed hands, and most days, the daily volume is fewer than 1,000 contracts. As a comparison, the crude oil market typically trades well over one million contacts each day, over 250,000 contracts of gold trade, and over 100,000 contracts of COMEX copper are the daily norm. Lumber is illiquid, but WY shares are not, and they often move with the price of the industrial commodity. I view WY as an acceptable proxy for the illiquid lumber futures market.

As the chart shows, QY shares reached its most recent peak in June 2018 at $38.39, the month after lumber traded to $659 per 1,000 board feet. The stock fell to a low of $20.52 in late 2018 as the price of lumber fell, and risk-off conditions hit the overall stock market. Since the 2018 low, WY shares have made higher lows and higher highs with the stock market, and the pattern of trading has been similar to the price action in the lumber futures arena.

So far, in 2020, the high for WY shares was at $31.58, with the low for the year at $27.70, which are the levels of technical resistance and support for the stock. At the $28.97 level on February 24, the shares were just below the midpoint for the year. WY will report earnings on March 5. According to Yahoo Finance, the market expects the company to report EPS of 13 cents per share, just above the year-on-year comp, and the highest level since Q2 2019. A survey of ten analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $32.60 per share, with a range of $31 to $35. At $29.90, WY is trading below the low end of the analyst's target band.

Low interest rates, the trend in the lumber futures market, and the odds that the Fed will either keep rates stable or lower them in 2020 are bullish for the price of lumber. An almost 4.5% yield on WY shares, the REIT with a call option on lumber is attractive at its current price below $30 per share.

