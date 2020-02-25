Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Why JNJ-3989 May Become A First-Line Therapy For Chronic HBV

Company Thesis

Arrowhead's (ARWR) flagship drug candidate JNJ-3989, under investigation for the treatment of chronic HBV, can achieve the same level of antiviral response as standards of care such as Entecavir and Terovoir with a fraction of the dosage and treatment duration. Combined with a well-rounded safety profile, the drug is extremely likely to be approved as a top-line therapy for cHBV. Considering there are more than 200 million patients worldwide with this condition, the drug could become a multi-billion blockbuster if approved due to various milestone payments and a royalty agreement with Johnson and Johnson's Janssen subsidiary (JNJ) valued at over 10 figures. Without further ado, let's take a look at why the stock's strong buy rating will be reiterated as of today.

JNJ-3989 vs. Standards of Care

To compare efficacy across clinical trials of different drugs, it is vital to ensure the same primary endpoints are being investigated in these experiments and the same selection criterion for patients are present in its trial designs. Using this principle, the author has established the reductions in HBV DNA in the blood serum of cHBV patients to be the best apples to apples comparison between JNJ-3989 and other SOCs. This metric is defined as follows:

HBV DNA is the genetic material that carries the blueprint of the virus. How much HBV DNA is in your blood indicates how rapidly the virus is replicating in your liver. Laboratories measure how much HBV DNA is found in a milliliter (about one drop) of blood. This test measures your “viral load.” High levels of HBV-DNA particles or “copies,” ranging from 100,000 to a billion viral copies per milliliter, indicate rapid viral replication in your liver. Low or undetectable levels, about 300 copies per milliliter, indicate an “inactive” infection. High levels of HBV DNA can exceed 100,000 copies/mL. It is not unusual for someone with the hepatitis B “e” antigen (HBeAg) to have millions of HBV DNA.

Source: BBV Review

With this mind, let us compare how JNJ-3989's interim clinical results fare against current staples to treat HBV such as Entecavir, Terofovir, and Lamivudine.

Source: Entecavir Label

Source: Tenofovir Label

Source: Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease

The results from the across trial comparison for efficacy have been tabulated above for readers. As one can see, JNJ-3989 was able to achieve nearly the same levels of reductions in HBV DNA for cHBV patients (-4.50 to -5.50 log10 copies/ml) as SOCs while only requiring a once per month dosage and a 12 week treatment duration. Therefore, via the drug's dose-response proportionality (demonstrated in Phase 1), JNJ-3989 may possess up to two or three times the antiviral effects as Entecavir once full clinical results for Phase 2/3 are released. This is due to study design in trials of later stages having greater treatment duration and experimental dosages than those in Phase 1.

Meanwhile, the good news does not stop here. In terms of patients' Complete Response (HBV <300-400 IU/ml after therapy), nearly half of JNJ-3989's patients were able to accomplish this metric very early on in its clinical trials. This is further supported by the upper bound of the drug's HBV DNA reduction profile, as patients with billions of HBV DNA /ml present in their blood serum saw them reduced to less than 10 after 113 days of treatment.

In addition, it must be noted Spring Banks Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) is also working on an antiviral cHBV therapy (abandoned this January), and can offer significant insight to ARWR shareholders regarding the efficacy of SOCs at treatment duration less than 48 weeks.

Assuming no improvement in patients who took inarigivir (as illustrated by poor Complete Response Rates), it appears JNJ-3989 was able to best the efficacy of Tenofovir at 12 weeks despite possessing much lower dosage rates. This serves as evidence to reinforce the claims JNJ-3989 is much better against current standards of care, as the drug demonstrated efficacy even when the treatment windows were the same. Moreover, patients taking JNJ-3989 tolerated the drug very well with minor adverse events. All combined, the drug's risk reward profile is superb and will likely replace the current SOCs to become the new first-line treatment for cHBV.

Limitations of Analysis

While ample clinical evidence exists to support JNJ-3989's potential superiority compared to standards of care, investors should beware its clinical investigation can still fail due to unforeseen circumstances. Scenarios such as high number of serious adverse events; failure to achieve statistical significance; and failure to replicate clinical efficacy in earlier trials can occur as the number of patients enrolled increases in Phase 2/3. Should ARWR fail its JNJ-3989 investigation, investors should expect a 50-75% decline as the stock falls to its cash balance plus a premium for the company's other clinical investigations. Caveat emptor.

Discussion of Financials

In Q12020, ARWR has $461 M in cash equivalents with an additional $26 M in long term investments for a total of $487 M in available liquidity to fund operations. Given a quarterly operating expense of $26-34 million, this would allow the company to fund clinical expenses for 4 more years until the next round of material dilution for shareholders. Furthermore, ARWR is not a typical development-stage biotech company. In 2019, management was able to secure a $1.6 billion partnership with JNJ with a run rate payout of $175 million in collaboration revenues, with an additional $1.8 B in options and milestone payments contingent on clinical trial success of JNJ-3989. This is a drug with an addressable patient size of 257 million as estimated by the World Health Organization, or WHO. Currently, there are no effective treatments available for patients already diagnosed with the infection, and according to WHO, "20–30% of adults who are chronically infected will develop cirrhosis and/or liver cancer." Although JNJ-3989 is in early stages of its development, the author is estimating a high chance of ultimate approval due to the drug's robust efficacy in reducing HBV DNA concentration in the human body. While development may take 3-5 years to materialize into a NDA, ARWR will have ample access to capital during this time to mitigate financial expenses.

Summary

JNJ-3989's ability to reduce HBV DNA blood concentrations in patients with chronic HBV is on par with the efficacy seen in Tenofovoir and Entecavir after just 3 doses. In addition, JNJ-3989 was able to meet such endpoints in its Phase 1/2a clinical trials in 12 weeks while the standards of care took nearly 48 weeks to accomplish this metric despite their daily dosage. Therefore, JNJ-3989 is likely to be approved as a first-line therapy for chronic HBV by the end of FY2025. Considering the total addressable patient size for cHBV is over 200 million, and a new therapy for this indication costs up to 4-5 figures, the drug alone is enough to justify ARWR's entire $3.7 billion enterprise valuation. As a result, shares of ARWR will be reiterated as a strong buy, as investors are essentially getting ARWR's other R&D programs (such as ARO-AAT) as icing on the cake.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARWR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.