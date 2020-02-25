Parex Resources - Double Digit Shareholder Returns For Years To Come

The company's FCF outside of expenses is significant. The company is planning to repurchase ~10% of its shares annually, which will generate significant shareholder benefits.

The company has an impressive portfolio. It's been growing production, as it continues to invest heavily in exploration.

Parex Resources has generated significant shareholder returns since early-2016 despite the overall difficulties of the oil markets.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:PARXF) has performed better than nearly every other oil company since the start of the oil crash. The company’s share price has more than doubled since early-2016. But that’s just the past. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s incredibly strong financial picture means that it’ll be able to continue generating double-digit rewards for shareholders for years to come.

Parex Resources - El Tiempo

Parex Resources Asset Base and Growth Potential

Parex Resources has an impressive asset base with significant growth potential from its drilling program.

Parex Resources Drilling Program - Parex Resources Investor Presentation

Parex Resources is focused on an aggressive 2020 drilling program with 60 gross wells. The composition of these wells is expected to be 14 exploration wells and 46 development wells. The company is currently expecting the combination of these things to grow the company’s production from ~50,000 barrels / day to ~53,000 barrels / day.

The company hasn’t guided for any asset growth, however, the company has a history of growing assets successfully, and I expect that to continue. It’s worth noting here that the Llanos Basin in Columbia is the most significant aspect of the company’s current production (~70% of development wells). That makes it especially important to pay attention to.

In the Llanos Basin, in Colombia, the company has a long history of growing production. The company has grown production from 20,000 barrels / day to 40,000 barrels / day the past four years, all while growing reserves. Colombia has recently become a potential major oil player. The country is straddled by major oil players and a recent Farc rebel deal has made the country much safer.

The company is planning to drill four exploration wells near its major Llanos Basin assets in 2020. At the same time, the company is using 3D seismic data to explore the region. Given the fact that nearby wells compose of 70% of the company’s development wells and 80% of the production, the discovery of new resources here could be significant.

Parex Resources is also focused on exploration across a number of different assets including some that it has acquired recently. The company is taking advantage of low oil prices to acquire quality assets, and then expanding those assets. Across these three assets, the company is producing at 500 barrels / day and is planning six exploration wells. At the same time, the company is looking at 3D seismic data.

The company’s acquisitions, outside of the above, have performed well. The company got five blocks in Colombia through a government bid round, with a 9% royalty and no cash payments. Other assets the company acquired, like Merecure, are already producing at 800 barrels / day. The company’s various spread of assets and exploration opportunities will support the company going forward.

Parex Resources Financial Picture

The company’s impressive portfolio of assets and their growth potential support the company’s financial picture.

The above image shows the company’s netback per barrel of oil at a variety of prices estimated for 2020. It’s especially important to note here that the company has no debt. That’s right. This is an oil producer with exactly 0 debt. The company, at current oil prices should earn ~$25-26 / barrel in cash netback. Current production is ~50,000 barrels / day and expected to expand to ~53,000 barrels / day this year.

At $25 / barrel, the company is earning more than $1.3 million / day in profit. That’s almost $500 million a year in netback for a company with a market capitalization of $2.3 billion. Those are unheard of numbers in terms of profitability, especially for a company with no debt it’s trying to service or payback.

Parex Resources Shareholder Return Program

This financial strength will tie-over into an impressive shareholder return program, one that started several years ago, and will continue going forward.

The above image shows the company’s 2020 spending plan. At $55 / barrel Brent ($3.5 / barrel below current Brent prices even after counting Covid-19) the company will have $160 million for maintenance and development. It’ll also have a respectable $70 million for exploration capital. $225 million in capital isn’t anything special, however, providing growing production and exploration potential is.

At the same time, the company is planning to spend heavily on its share buyback, with the optionality to do more. The company has permission from the stock exchange to repurchase 10% of its outstanding shares in 2020, something I expect it to exercise. If share prices average $65 / barrel Brent for the year, in-between pre and post Covid-19, the company would repurchase close to 13% of the company.

From 2020-2022, the company is planning to deliver top quartile per share growth, while returning FCF to shareholders. Barring no significant increase in share prices, the company could repurchase almost half of its shares in the next three years. Realistically, its share price will likely increase significantly, repurchasing double-digit shares a year, even without growing production, could lead to similar share price increases.

Parex Resources strong cash flow and significant potential for shareholder returns is something worth paying close attention to.

Parex Resources Risks

Despite all the potential, there are some risks worth paying attention to. Parex Resources two biggest risks are government stability and oil prices.

The government stability risk is based on the company’s significant operations in Colombia. Until the peace deal that we discussed previously, Colombia, due to its rebellion, was one of the most unstable countries on the planet. There are reports that certain groups of Colombian rebels are considering re-arming and given the massive supply chains oil relies on, this could be devastating.

The second potential risk is the risk of oil prices. Every single company faces these risks, and as Covid-19 has shown, they can appear at the most unexpected times. That virus alone has led to an almost 20% decline in oil prices, and there’s no sign that that’s temporary. OPEC+ is the only organization capable of adjusting production to manage such declines and they haven’t yet.

Obviously this risk affects the worse off companies more than the ones doing well, but it affects every company.

Conclusion

Parex Resources has a strong history of generating strong returns for shareholders during a difficult time, however, investors continue to ignore the company’s significant potential. The company has continued to generate a massive amount of capital and income for shareholders, something worth paying incredibly close attention to. With no debt, the company continues to earn a FCF yield of near double-digits.

More importantly, the company can pass near the entirety of its FCF towards shareholders in the form of buybacks. The company is planning to repurchase ~10% of its shares in 2020 alone, while simultaneously growing production. That’s at a mere $55 Brent (several $ below current prices). Going forward, there’s no reason, in-line with the company’s goals 10% annual share repurchases can’t continue for several years.

That’ll drive up the share price, and it makes the company a quality long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PARXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.