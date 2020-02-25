Fox Corporation: Murdoch Continues To Deliver

Fox Corporation (FOXA)(FOX) continues to be a solid media stock that has great potential to create additional shareholder value in the next few quarters. The upcoming Presidential election will help the company to drive its advertising and affiliate revenues and establish a stronger presence in the news business. Despite cord-cutting taking place right now, Fox was not greatly affected by it was able to weather the storm, while its competitors were ruthlessly fighting with each other for their own place under the sun. At the same time, the company continues to be undervalued to its peers and I believe that acquiring its stock at the current market price is a bargain, as there are a number of catalysts that will push the stock higher in the foreseeable future. Overall, I remain bullish on Fox and continue to hold my long position that I opened last Summer.

Since the publication of my latest article in November, Fox’s stock has increased by 7%, slowly lagging behind the S&P 500 growth of 9%.

Nevertheless, the company continues to be a conservative media powerhouse with no real competition on a nationwide scale. Since becoming a standalone company earlier last year, Fox was able to build a strong balance sheet and return value in the form of buybacks and dividends, which will be discussed further below. Despite the ongoing cord-cutting, Fox is not under an imminent threat of becoming extinct. The news business, unlike the entertainment business, is somewhat hedged against the current entry of tech companies into the media industry. As a result of this, Fox is able to drive top-line growth, diversify its portfolio of assets and create additional shareholder value, as its major source of income is and will continue to be a news business.

The latest earnings report that was released earlier this month clearly shows that Fox is not under a major threat from any disruptors. In Q2, the company beat analysts’ estimates, as its advertising and affiliate revenues increased by 1.16% and 6.77% to $2.01 billion and $1.44 billion Y/Y, respectively. Even though the company lost some of its subscribers, the higher fee structure helped it to drive growth during the three-month period. Strong brand awareness and the lack of real nationwide competitors that are targeting the same right-leaning conservative audience, is Fox’s major competitive advantage that will help it to weather any upcoming storm.

Despite an outstanding performance in the last few months, Fox continues to trade below its major peers. The chart below shows that only ViacomCBS (VIACA) stock, which I also own, trades below Fox’s stock, while all the other media companies had a better performance in the last 52 weeks.

Source: Bloomberg

At the same time, when we compare Fox’s valuation ratios to the ratios of the same competitors from the chart above, we’ll see that the company is undervalued relative to its peers. Its P/E ratio of 12.59x is below the industry’s median of 16.17x, while its EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.85x acts as a median for the group of stocks from the table below. Considering this, I continue to believe that acquiring Fox’s shares at the current market price is a bargain and the stock trades at a discount to its fair value.

Source: gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

In addition to being undervalued, there are a number of catalysts that make me confident in the management’s ability to create additional shareholder value in the upcoming months. First of all, the Presidential elections historically drove advertising revenues higher and this year should not be an exception. Wall Street Journal and Politico both project the political advertising spending to be $10 billion this political season, the biggest in the history of US politics. By being the only conservative media powerhouse on a nationwide level, Fox will be able to earn more advertising dollars in comparison to its left-leaning counterparts like CNBC and MSNBS that have the same target audience and compete with each other.

While its core news assets have a great potential to drive growth throughout this year, Fox decided not to waste any time and diversify its portfolio. The company has been active in the M&A space after becoming a standalone company earlier last year. Out of $314 million in net income in Q2, $24 million were marked as unrealized gains from the company’s investments in Stars Group in Roku. Fox has been especially interested in partnering with Stars Group, as both of them were able to launch Fox Bet, a soon to be a nationwide betting platform. As more and more states legalize online betting, Fox will be able to get a big chunk of a soon to be $8 billion market and better monetize its sports assets. That’s why I believe that a diversified portfolio of attractive assets is another reason to own Fox’s stock.

We should also not forget that earlier in November, the company approved a $2 billion share repurchase program. Out of those $2 billion, the management already repurchased $500 million worth of its shares in the first two months of the program and expects to use t he remaining $1.5 billion in the foreseeable future. Considering its current small valuation multiples, the management is not going to waste any time and will continue to aggressively execute its program, which will push the stock higher.

At the same time, at the current price, I don’t see any major risks that are associated with Fox’s stock. Only the overall market depreciation could push the stock lower. Otherwise, Fox is an attractive investment to own. Since the company is making more than $2.8 billion in free cash flow each year and the dividend costs around $280 million, then the management is able to use the remainder of the cash to either to continue to reduce its long-term debt or make some other profitable acquisition. Whatever the management decides to do, investors will be able to benefit from both of those options.

Takeaway

Fox’s stock has been slowly appreciating in value in the last few months and it has all the chances to continue to grow in the upcoming months. Strong brand awareness, low valuation multiples and a positive outlook for the future are the main reasons why I continue to hold a long position in the company and have no reason to sell it sometime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOXA, VIACA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.