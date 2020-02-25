Amazon: AWS Key Driver Of Upside, Why This Matters

Why Amazon is still undervalued and shareholders are likely to benefit.

AWS provides Amazon with the strong cash flow it needs to execute moonshots.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) has proved beyond doubt that it's showing no signs of slowing down.

Previously, I had been concerned that Amazon's ability to grow revenues had been maximized and that its opportunities to raise prices would cut into its moat (or competitive advantage). However, as I reflected in my previous article, the facts demonstrate this is not the case.

And as challenging as it is to admit I was wrong, Amazon in actuality is undervalued. Herein is expounded my analysis of why Amazon still has more upside potential, while noting what readers should look out for as a potential downside.

Reflection: Why I Was Wrong?

I had always been concerned that Amazon was investing for growth, but that its revenue growth rate had been steadily and consistently declining.

But as demonstrated in its Q4 2019 results, I was painfully faced with the facts that contradicted my previous thesis.

Furthermore, no matter how much I attempted to be conservative and err on the side of caution while estimating that Amazon's revenue growth rate should be pointing toward a run rate of 10% revenue growth rate, the facts consistently painted a picture that was at odds with my own projections.

Hence, to make it absolutely clear, even though my realization "awoken" on the back of its Q4 2019 results, having looked through its previous several consecutive quarters, a stark image demonstrates that this giant is in no way being slowed down despite its huge size.

Again, when facts point one way, and story points another, facts should win out for the rational investor.

Why Amazon Has Greater Advantages Over Other e-commerce Platforms?

What distinguishes Amazon from the likes of Shopify (SHOP) and eBay (EBAY)?

The answer is not that Amazon's platform is super convenient for both consumers to purchase from or for third parties to sell out of. It's not even that Amazon controls the e-commerce space through low prices - at least this is no longer relevant at present.

The answer boils down to Amazon's powerful weapon - a steady cash infusion. What Amazon has that allows it to stand head and shoulders over its peers is AWS.

Specifically, AWS makes up 59% of its total operating income for 2019, thus providing Amazon with a huge cash flow stream that its e-commerce peers have no access to.

Put another way, Amazon is able to aggressively go after opportunities, sometimes with low return on investment as Amazon tries different avenues to diversify its revenue sources.

What's more, Amazon can go after various moonshots strategies as it tries to increase the stickiness of its platform.

For instance, Amazon acknowledges that improved Amazon Video content is linked with increased Prime membership uptake. In turn, Prime members typically shop more frequently on Amazon, thus creating a virtuous circle.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Investors have long ago recognized that e-commerce opportunities are most likely to continue to benefit from tailwinds to their back.

Moving on, the table below reminds us of the valuations investors are happy to pay for pure-play online commerce platforms vs. those of companies with a physical presence.

Source: author's calculations

Putting aside Shopify where investors have become intoxicated with the belief that Shopify will continue growing to the sky, eBay is reasonably priced although it appears to be growing very slowly. Walmart is being similarly valued on a P/cash flow from operations ratio, yet it still posts some growth.

At the other end, we are presented with the likes of Costco (COST) that's posting consistent growth and is being rewarded for doing so.

Finally, we are left with Amazon that's growing somewhere between 18%-20%, and is being priced at 27.4x cash flows.

Hence, in comparison with its peers which are reporting inferior growth rates (again, asides from Shopify), and Amazon is being reasonably priced and makes for a highly compelling investment.

Biggest Investment Risk

I continue to believe that at some point Amazon will have to plateau its revenue growth rates. I would not be overly concerned about one or even two quarters of Amazon growing at 10%-12% year-over-year, but if I saw that Amazon's growth opportunities were being saturated I would have to revisit this bullish thesis.

Next, I also believe that there will be a limit to how much consumers value convenience over price. Specifically, even though Wall Street analysts and investors would be willing to pay a premium to get all their products rapidly delivered, the rest of the planet may be perfectly happy to wait two days for their products to be delivered.

Put another way, there's an elasticity demand curve that reflects just how far consumers value convenience vs. price.

The Bottom Line

Amazon continues to grow its revenues at a rapid clip as it's able to deploy its strong cash flow from AWS toward promising opportunities. For as long as Amazon is consistently reporting growth rates north of 10%-12%, I remain bullish this investment opportunity.

