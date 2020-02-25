RealPage: Expect A Slowdown In Revenue Growth

RealPage has acquired six companies in less than a year, masking the 9% organic growth.

The management is aware of the Rule of 40 and has it in sight as a future goal.

On paper, RealPage (RP) appears to be a strong performer, with a 25% free cash flow margin and three-year annual revenue growth of 23%. But most of the revenue growth comes from acquiring companies, not organic growth. The organic growth is actually around 9%, slightly less than the 10% organic growth guided by the company management.

(Source: Portfolio123)

So if you are looking for a high-growth software company, RealPage isn't it. At least it's certainly not growing by leaps and bounds organically. I expect a slowdown in acquisitions also as the company is close to running out of cash on its $1.2 billion credit facility for M&A activities after acquiring Buildium LLC for $580 million.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Note: The $580 million cash payment for Buildium is not accounted for in the above figure as the acquisition occurred after the most recent quarterly report.

RealPage is, however, growing its non-GAAP earnings and intent on joining the Rule of 40 club.

(Source: RealPage)

As a growth analyst, RealPage doesn't interest me too much due to the low organic growth and probable slowdown in future acquisitions. Therefore, I'm giving RealPage a neutral rating. Value investors may be interested in the company however as it has a very good free cash margin, the stock is undervalued and cash burn is very reasonable.

The Rule of 40

I'm going to forego my normal Rule of 40 calculation that readers may be familiar with and in its place use management's own calculation:

A few thoughts on our financial strategy for 2020. We are setting internal goals to drive annual Rule of 40 performance improvements. We calculate our Rule of 40 performance as the sum of organic growth and adjusted EBITDA margin. For example, based on the midpoint of our guidance for the fourth quarter, we expect our Rule of 40 performance to be 37.5% for the full year. This is 9% organic revenue growth plus 28.5% EBITDA margin.

Cash Burn

A company's cash burn is something that I like to examine, especially when the company doesn't fulfill the Rule of 40. In order to evaluate cash burn, I look at the SG&A expense margin. Note: SG&A includes R&D expenses.

(Source: Portfolio123)

RealPage has an SG&A expense margin of less than 42% which is quite exceptional for a growing software company.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales vs. estimated forward year-over-year sales growth illustrates RealPage's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the chart, RealPage is undervalued relative to its peers based on its forward sales multiple.

Industry Growth

According to Transparency Market Research, the global property management software market is estimated to expand at a rate of 7% per year from 2019 to 2027. Note that RealPage operates in the US while Buildium operates in some international markets.

RealPage's estimate of 9% organic growth is not that far off the projected growth of the property management market. Unless RealPage comes up with some compelling cross-sell and upsell opportunities, I don't believe that the company will be able to outpace the generic market forever.

Acquisitions in 2019/2020

LeaseTerm Solutions - April 2019

Simple Bills - July 2019

Hipercept - July 2019

Buildium - November 6, 2019

Investor Management Services - December 2019

Modern Message - January 2020

Summary and Conclusions

RealPage is a player in the property management and analytics software market with more than 12,000 clients that operate in excess of 16 million rental units. The company is growing primarily through M&A, with six companies acquired in the last year. The company's organic growth is approximately 9% annually, not too far off the 7% growth projection for the global property management software market by Transparency Market Research.

I believe that with all of the acquisitions, Real Page has pushed up its debt level to a point where it will have trouble making substantial acquisitions in the future without shareholder dilution. Therefore, I don't view RealPage so much as a growth play as perhaps a value play. I'm giving RealPage a neutral rating for that reason. Value investors may be interested, however. I consider RealPage to be undervalued, the company has strong free cash flow margin and is intent on growing earnings.

Panning for gold is so much work, and so last millennium! There is an easier way. Sign up for Digital Transformation, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and learn all about investing in the 21st century. Tap into three high-growth portfolios, industry and subindustry tracking spreadsheets, and three unique proprietary rating systems. Don't miss out on the digital revolution. Start your 2-Week Free Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.