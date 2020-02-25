Ford's Gamble May Not Pay Off

The current dividend yield is ~7.6% and is covered on an adjusted earnings and free cash flow basis. The balance sheet provides some safety for the dividend at the moment.

Introduction and Thesis

I am writing this article on Ford Motor Company (F) in response to a reader on Seeking Alpha asking my views on the dividend being cut. I last wrote about Ford in August 2019 in an article entitled Ford: A Surprisingly Stable Business, But The Company Has Major Risk. Since then the stock price has dropped over (11%) and is creating new 52-week lows. Simultaneously the yield has gone up to ~7.6% from 6.5%. The stock is one of the higher yielding stocks that is not a REIT or MLP, which is the primary interest for most small investors. But Ford has been losing money in China, Europe, and South America, which are major markets for Ford. In fact, Ford has been losing money in most regions except North America. But, North American vehicles sales have been declining and finished 2019 at the lowest count since 2014. With Ford’s struggles in 2019 continuing in to 2020, one must take a critical look at the company’s global redesign efforts and dividend safety.

Source: Ford

Ford’s Global Redesign is Progressing

Ford is in the midst of a multi-year restructuring that will cost about $11B. The goal is to improve operations and profitability in Europe and South America. Ford is also trying to gain traction in China, where it is arguably behind many of its competitors. The weakness overseas is balanced by the strength of Ford in North America where in my opinion it is the market leader in pickup trucks with the F-series and Ranger, in vans with the Transit, and has strong franchises with the Explorer, Expedition, and Mustang. As part of the global redesign Ford will stop selling most sedan model under the Ford nameplate in North America and focus on light trucks and SUVs. This is of course controversial but permits the company to emphasize its strengths and reduce capital expenditure and expenses on models that do not sell well or are not profitable.

The jury is still out on whether Ford will be successful or not. The question remains whether entry level buyers will prefer Ford’s small SUVs and trucks or will go elsewhere to buy a sedan. If buyers go elsewhere then Ford would later have to win those buyers over for its larger vehicles on the strength of product and quality. Another major risk is that consumers may go back to sedans if gas prices increase dramatically. This happened the last time gas prices rose significantly. But saying that, as soon as gas prices declined again, consumers in North America largely went back to buying pickup trucks and SUVs.

Beyond the shift away from sedans to light trucks and SUVs, Ford operates in a cyclical industry that is now faced with slowing sales in China, Europe, and some other regions. If this slowdown spreads to North America, then Ford’s top and bottom lines may decline when the company is attempting a major strategy shift and restructuring. Furthermore, China vehicle sales are a wild card right now as the coronavirus is severely impacting vehicle sales for the industry. Ultimately, I think the first half of 2020 will rough going for most automotive companies with exposure to the Chinese market.

Ford’s Dividend and Safety

No discussion about Ford is complete without examining the dividend safety. When I last wrote about Ford, the dividend was reasonably safe. But since then Ford, reported Q4 2019 and fiscal 2019 results that were generally weak. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.19 below expectations and less than in 2018. Furthermore, the company’s guidance for 2020 was arguably below expectations and the stock was punished by a (10%) decline. Ford guided for adjusted free cash flow of $2.4B - $3.4B and adjusted earnings per share of $0.94 to $1.20 in 2020.

What does this mean for the dividend and its safety? Well, in general dividend safety has been getting weaker for Ford due to the third straight year of declining earnings despite no increase the in the regular dividend. The chart below shows adjusted earnings per share, dividend per share, and payout ratio. Granted, the payout ratio is still below my threshold value of 65%. So, the dividend is considered safe based on adjusted earnings. But the company will likely have to dip into cash on hand to pay the dividend as there will be further restructuring charges and GAAP earnings per share will likely be less than the dividend payout. In any case, the table below shows the decline in payout ratio over the past three years. At the mid-point of Ford’s forecast for 2020, the payout ratio will increase further.

Ford’s Recent Payout Ratio History

Year Adjusted Earnings Per Share Dividend Per Share Payout Ratio 2017 $1.90 $0.60 31.6% 2018 $1.30 $0.60 46.2% 2019 $1.19 $0.60 50.4% 2020E $1.07E $0.60E 56.1%E

Source: Dividend Power

Dividend safety is somewhat worse from the perspective of adjusted free cash flow. The forecast for 2020 indicates that adjusted free cash flow will be roughly the same as in 2019, which was $2.8B. This was also about the same as in 2018. The challenges for Ford in 2020 include elevated capital spending due to investments in China, global redesign, lower distributions from Ford Credit, and higher pension contributions. The table below shows free cash flow history for the past several years. Based on this the dividend is reasonably well covered in 2020.

Ford’s Recent Cash Flow History (in millions)

Year Operating Cash Flow Capital Expenditures Free Cash Flow Dividend Dividend-to-FCF 2017 $18,096 $7,049 $11,047 $2,384 21.6% 2018 $15,022 $7,785 $7,237 $2,705 37.4% 2019 $17,639 $7,632 $10,007 $2,389 23.9% 2020E $16,000E $7,600E $8,400E $2,400E ~29%E

Source: Dividend Power based on data from TIKR.com and Ford Q4 2019 and Full Year Earnings Review

But after accounting for cash required for taxes and interest, the dividend-to-FCF ratio is nowhere near as good. Ford will likely need about $5.0B - $6.0B in cash for taxes and interest expenses in 2020. This takes the free cash flow down to about the adjusted FCF value forecast by Ford in 2020. Based on this metric the dividend is not as well covered with a dividend-to-adjusted FCF ratio of ~85.7%.

Ford’s Recent Adjusted Cash Flow History (in millions)

Year Free Cash Flow Cash for Interest Cash for Taxes Adjusted Free Cash Flow Dividend Dividend-to- Adjusted FCF 2017 $11,047 $4,000 $586 $6,461 $2,384 36.9% 2018 $7,237 $4,700 $821 $1,716 $2,705 157.6% 2019 $10,007 $5,100 $599 $4,308 $2,389 55.5% 2020E $8,400E $5,000E $600E $2,800E $2,400E 85.7%E

Source: Dividend Power based on data from TIKR.com and Ford Q4 2019 and Full Year Earnings Review

There is more risk for the dividend and its safety at this point. One must also consider that the global resign, pension contributions and other items will require cash as special items. The company is forecasting $0.6B - $0.8B for pension contributions and $0.8B - $1.3B for global redesign. At the mid-point this requires roughly $1.8B in cash leaving about $1B in cash flow for other items. The risk here is that the cash flow requirements are at the higher end of Ford’s forecasts, which does not leave much room as a cushion. But with that said, assuming no significant downturn in the economy, the dividend is seemingly covered by estimated cash flow in 2020.

Ford’s backstop from the context of dividend safety is its balance sheet, which is in decent shape. Ford has apparently made a commitment to maintain a significant amount of liquidity and a strong balance sheet. Ford’s balance sheet must be analyzed by looking at both Ford Automotive and Ford Credit, which are distinct operations. The chart below shows the differences between companywide, Ford Automotive, and Ford Credit.

Ford’s Balance Sheet at End of 2019 (in millions)

Item Ford Companywide Ford Automotive Ford Credit (in millions) (in millions) (in millions) Cash and Equivalents $17,504 $8,437 $9,067 Marketable Securities $17,147 $13,851 $3,296 Ford Credit Finance Receivables $53,651 $0 $53,651 Short-Term Debt $53,946 $1,575 $52,371 Long-Term Debt $100,891 $13,703 $87,658 Equity $33,185 $33,185 $33,185 Adjusted EBIT $6,397 $6,397 EBIT $4,926 $4,926 Interest Expense $1,020 $1,020 Debt-To-Equity 4.67 0.46 4.22 Interest Coverage (adjusted) 6.3 6.3 Interest Coverage 4.8 4.8

Source: Dividend Power based on data from Ford Q4 2019 and Full Year Earnings Review

Once one backs out the debt from Ford Credit one can see that Ford Automotive’s debt load and debt metrics are decent. This is an appropriate way of looking at it since Ford Credit’s debt are balanced by receivables. In fact, For Automotive has a net cash position. So, despite the disappointing outlook for earnings and adjusted free cash flow in 2020, the balance sheet provides a measure of protection for the dividend. But with that said, the balance sheet will only go so far in protecting the dividend since a major downturn in automotive sales, such as during the Great Recession, will likely result in operating losses.

Ford's Valuation

Ford is trading at a stock price of $7.89, which gives it a forward price-to-earnings ratio of ~7.60. This is much lower than the broader market, so the stock is undervalued. But the trailing multiple over the past 10-years is roughly 8.6 meaning that the undervaluation is not significant. We will use 8.0 as a fair value multiple due to Ford’s difficulties. The fair value estimate is $8.56 indicating that the stock is undervalued at the current price based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 7.0 8.0 9.0 Estimated Value $7.49 $8.56 $9.63 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 107% 93% 83%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does the above valuation estimate compare to other methods? Morningstar’s discounted cash flow model gives a fair value of $11, quite a bit higher than the fair value based on earnings. The average of the two models gives a fair value of $9.78, which indicates that Ford is undervalued.

How does Ford compare to other automotive manufacturer stocks? We make the comparison to three other companies. The closest competitors are probably General Motors Company (GM) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V (FCAU). We include Tesla Inc (TSLA) in the comparison. From this comparison we can see that Ford is likely overvalued relative to its closest competitors. Notably, all three traditional automotive manufacturers do not have a valuation anywhere near that of Tesla, which is in my opinion overvalued.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

Ford General Motors Fiat Chrysler Tesla Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 7.6 5.7 4.1 110.5 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 14.9 10.8 1.9 80.3

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

Ford is a volatile stock. It has a trailing 5-year beta that is roughly 1.1. It also may not have a significant moat. Morningstar gives it no moat with a negative trend. But one can probably make an argument that Ford’s F-series pickup, strength in SUVs, and other iconic nameplates give it a narrow moat. The F-series has been the best-selling truck for 43 straight years. But with that said, Value Line only gives the stock a safety rating of ‘3’ and earnings predictability of 40, which is low. In addition, Ford’s credit rating has been downgraded to Ba1 by Moody’s meaning it is no longer investment grade, and Standard & Poor’s downgraded Ford to BBB-. Hence, investors should balance the high yield with the risks to the stock price and dividend during economic slow downs.

Final Thoughts on Ford

Ford is an iconic American company with a global presence. The company is undergoing a global restructuring that should reduce the number of vehicles sold but increase profitability. The yield is at about roughly 7.6%, which is the main attraction for small investors. But with that said, there is risk here that the dividend could be cut if Ford’s global restructuring does not gain traction or if North America goes into recession or China goes into a slump due to the coronavirus reducing Ford’s profitability. Granted, for now the dividend seems safe. However, I do not believe that the stock is a great bargain at this point. Based on an earnings multiple of 8X the stock is slightly undervalued using the mid-point of guidance for 2020. The current stock price means that Ford is trading at a multiple of about 7.6, meaning that there is little upside from multiple expansion. In addition, Ford is not a dividend growth stock and the annual special dividend was halted this year. Since Ford is in turn around mode right now, investors should be wary despite the attractive yield.

