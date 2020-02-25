Buy Rating Remains On Anworth

Prior reductions to their dividend were quite conservative and leave ANH with an easier dividend to cover over the next few years.

The rest of the sector has seen a material increase in the average price-to-book value ratio.

We are bullish on Anworth (ANH) as shown in the index card below:

Source: The REIT Forum

There are plenty of factors to like about ANH.

They trade at a relatively low price-to-book value ratio. The rest of the sector has seen a material increase in the average price-to-book value ratio. They trade at a low earnings multiple. Prior reductions to their dividend were quite conservative and leave ANH with an easier dividend to cover over the next few years.

Price-to-book

ANH’s price-to-book value ratio is quite low by historical measures. However, if we compare the history for ANH’s price-to-book value ratio against the price-to-book value ratio for Annaly Capital Management (NLY) or AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), we can see that ANH is cheap even though the major mortgage REITs are not.

The discount to book value in ANH’s share price is substantial. Looking at a discount of that size, investors could reasonably believe that the market is bearish on mortgage REITs. ANH shouldn’t trade at such a low price-to-book value ratio unless the market has a very negative expectation for the sector. The high price-to-book values for AGNC and NLY indicate a very different picture. Both AGNC and NLY are trading above book value. We haven’t seen these mortgage REITs trading above book value often in the last few quarters.

The increase in the price-to-book value ratio for AGNC and NLY indicates that the market is perceiving mortgage REITs more favorably.

Price to 52-week lows

Using the price to 52-week low, we can determine how much a REIT has bounced back since their weakest point in the last year.

Here’s AGNC:

Source: The REIT Forum

and NLY:

AGNC is up 32% and NLY is up 27.1% from their 52-week lows. For both mortgage REITs, the 52-week low occurred on Sept. 3, 2019. This recovery in mortgage REITs bodes very well for the rest of the sector. Some mortgage REITs have joined AGNC and NLY in rallying to unattractive levels. ANH has not reached that point yet. ANH also has rallied quite a bit. However, ANH’s 52-week low was at an absurd discount to book value. They still have an attractive discount.

Dividend reductions

Some investors will find ANH particularly unattractive due to recent dividend reductions. It's true that ANH recently reduced their dividend. They trimmed the dividend on multiple occasions which may have created more fear than if it had all been done in one cut. Consequently, the market continues to punish ANH. However, if ANH declares the same dividend level for a few quarters in a row, this punishment factor could disappear. That would enable ANH to see a smaller gap between their price-to-book value ratio and the ratios sported by AGNC and NLY. Therefore, we believe ANH is in a very positive situation where they have an excellent opportunity to outperform most of their peers. Looking at the next few quarters, we would expect ANH to be one of the top-performing agency-focused mortgage REITs.

Despite the reduction, ANH still has a dividend yield of 9.73%.

We are the only large REIT Research service on Seeking Alpha with: A CPA on the team.

A record going back to the start of 2016.

A real-money portfolio worth over a quarter-million with full disclosure on every trade.

Real-time notifications on every purchase and every sale, including exact share count, purchase price, dividends earned, and sale price.

Scott Kennedy's exclusive coverage on BDCs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH, NLY-F, NLY-I, AGNCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.