Architectural Billings Index: January 2020

The Architectural Billings Index ("ABI") is a diffusion index that tracks growth in billings for design work at architectural firms from month to month across the United States. It is computed from survey responses from thousands of architectural firms throughout the U.S. who are asked to report if billings went up or down compared to the prior month. A value above 50 shows growth in billings, while any value beneath 50 indicates shrinkage. Any growth or contraction in billings will naturally lead to corresponding construction spending or lack thereof, as the buildings designed by architects will eventually result in the hiring of contractors, breaking ground, and buying materials. All that economic activity in the construction sector has natural implications for the economy in general, and the ABI reliably predicted the last two recessions with approximately eleven months of lead time. The survey also measures the growth in value of design contracts (which precedes billing) and inquiries into new work (which precedes design contracts), both of which are less sure than billings but are nonetheless indicative of the overall economic climate. For more detail on the design and inputs of the index, along with a thorough explanation of its strengths, limitations, and predictive power, please read this article where I introduced the ABI to the Seeking Alpha community. Feel free to visit my page to read the other updates I have written as well. Today I am going to give updates on what the ABI revealed this last month.

January 2020

The year is off to a strong start. The reading for January came in at 52.2. Design contracts shot upward, representing their highest read in at least a year and a half. An increase in contracts represents optimism, as firms commit to projects that were previously only inquiries. This signals that companies have a bright view of the future, willing to spend money on capital projects that won't bear fruit for some time.

Strength was seen across the board, except of course for the Northeast. It is almost becoming a rule that the northeast lags:

The read of 45.3 for January is only mildly better than last months score of 44. A read that low from a geography that has been struggling with contraction for nearly a year means that the risk of regional recession is increasing, at least as it relates to the past predictive power of the ABI. Regional banks in that area may be particularly hard hit, as construction projects never get off the ground and loans therefore are not happening.

Special Practice Question

Every month, survey respondents are asked a unique question. This month had to do with firms tendency to hire offshore help for projects.

I don't love this months question. It seems rather immaterial to, well, pretty much everything the ABI is designed to show. Perhaps some readers will find it interesting.

Unique Responses

My favorite part of the ABI is where participating firms are given a chance to comment on the business conditions as they see it from the trenches, as it were. This boots on the ground perspective offers insight into the overall feel for conditions generally.

“Slow fourth quarter of 2019, but now very strong again”.— 10-person firm in the South, mixed specialization

“Local work is slow to start. Clients are not committing to their original start dates.”— 2-person firm in the Midwest, institutional specialization

“Actually may be seeing the beginning of a slowdown. Backlog has reduced significantly.”— 15-person firm in the North, commercial/industrial specialization​

“Public projects appear to be caught in holding patterns. Many large projects are being discussed and reported on, but few are being released.”—12-person firm in the West, institutional specialization

That third point has need of being greatly emphasized. Remember that the ABI has predictive power with 9-11 months of lead time. Recall also that when recessions eventually happened, it was preceded by sharp downward movement in the index that stayed low. Now hearken back to the graph from above that shows the ABI score by region. Back in March - April of 2019, the northeast saw a big break down to 45. It has stayed below 50 ever since. Lo and behold, here we are 9 - 10 months later and one survey firm in the North reported greatly reduced backlog and possibly "the beginning of a slowdown". Given the Northeasts important economic centers in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, the possibility must be entertained that problems there will start reaching into other parts of the country.

Conclusion

The trade war is old news. The new hot topic, or the new bricks heaped on the wall of worry the stock market often climbs, is coronavirus fears. Yet, none of those rumblings are being felt in the ABI. Conditions seem fine for continued growth. All except for the Northeast. But taken together billings, design contracts, and inquiries are all above 50. Interestingly, inquiries into new work haven't been below 50 ever. If that number were to ever go below 50, it would indicate that people aren't even interested in looking into new capital projects. That would signal a dismal economic outlook. But that number stays robust. The American economic machine rolls onward. The weakness since midway through last year seems to have cleared up. While the ABI isn't all knowing, it is a useful tool to paint a broader picture when making economic decisions.

