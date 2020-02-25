SelectQuote Begins U.S. IPO Effort

SLQT has grown rapidly and is producing positive earnings, but negative cash flow from operations.

SelectQuote has filed to raise investment capital in an IPO.

SelectQuote (SLQT) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an online service that enables insurance carriers to compete for customers seeking senior health, life, automobile, and home insurance coverage.

SLQT is growing quickly and is producing earnings, so is a worthy competitor to Everquote (EVER).

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Overland Park, Kansas-based SelectQuote was founded to provide insurance companies of many types with leads for consumers interested in purchasing various types of insurance coverage.The company generates revenue via commissions through first year and renewal commission agreements with insurance carriers.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tim Danker, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously founder and CEO of Spring Venture Group, a senior healthcare insurance distribution site.

Below is a brief overview video of a customer testimonial:

Source: SelectQuote Insurance

SelectQuote has received at least $86 million from investors including Brookside Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm.

Customer Acquisition & Market

The company markets its online service via online and offline marketing channels primarily in a direct-to-consumer [DTC] approach.

It's primary channels include, television, radio, third-party marketing services and search engine placement.

Marketing & advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing & Advertising Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 31.9% FYE June 30, 2019 32.7% FYE June 30, 2018 35.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The marketing & advertising efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of marketing & advertising spend, was stable at 0.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Marketing & Advertising Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 0.9 FYE June 30, 2019 0.9

Source: Company registration statement

According to a 2018 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for online insurance brokering in the U.S. is estimated to rise to $18.1 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast 9.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are improvement in online-based lead generation, capitalization and risk management technologies.Additionally, disposable income growth will also add to consumer demand as will increased awareness of efficiencies to be gained by buyers and sellers operating in an online environment.

Financial Performance

SelectQuote’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Increased gross profit and uneven gross margin

Growing operating profit but uneven operating margin

A swing to sharply negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 241,464,000 37.3% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 337,469,000 44.4% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 233,688,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 158,343,000 31.5% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 233,048,000 55.0% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 150,348,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 65.58% FYE June 30, 2019 69.06% FYE June 30, 2018 64.34% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 56,025,000 23.2% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 96,288,000 28.5% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 43,156,000 18.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 37,382,000 FYE June 30, 2019 $ 72,579,000 FYE June 30, 2018 $ 34,899,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ (50,602,000) FYE June 30, 2019 $ 113,000 FYE June 30, 2018 $ (4,846,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, SelectQuote had $77.9 million in cash and $577.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($49.1 million).

IPO Details

SelectQuote intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be as high as $250 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The Senior Secured Credit Facilities require that at least 25% of the net proceeds to the Company from this offering (up to $150.0 million) be applied to the prepayment of the Term Loan, which otherwise matures in November 2024.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies, Cantor, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Piper Sandler and Drexel Hamilton.

Commentary

SelectQuote is seeking public investment capital to both pay down debt and fund its future growth initiatives.

The company’s financials indicate strong revenue growth although possibly decelerating more recently.

SLQT is producing earnings but has swung heavily to negative cash flow from operations in the most recent period.

Marketing & advertising expenses are dropping as revenue has increased; its marketing & advertising efficiency rate has been stable at 0.9x.

The market opportunity for providing insurance coverage online is large and forecast to grow at a 9.4% annual CAGR through 2024, a reasonably strong growth rate.

With a successful IPO, SelectQuote will have the ability to bring more competition to sites such as Everquote (EVER), which is currently trading at a Price/Sales multiple of around 5.5x.

When we learn management’s assumptions about price and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

