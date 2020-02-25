Awilco Drilling PLC (AWLCF) CEO Jens Berge on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Jens Berge - Chief Executive Officer

Ian Wilson - Chief Financial Officer

Robert Tate - Global Rational Capital

Jens Berge

Thank you, Molly. Welcome everyone to Awilco Drilling PLC's Q4 presentation call. With me I have Ian Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, and myself I'm Jens Berge, the CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC.

The agenda for today's call is as follows, and you can now look at Slide Number 2. It will take you through the Q4 performance and the financial numbers. We would then go over and look at tender and market activity for UK and Norway respectively. We will also address some of our performance advantages on the newbuilds and our ESG commitment. Before we go to the financing and look at the status on the second installment on rig number one very specifically, we'll also look at our debt targets in the financing model of the newbuilds and then we will mention few words about what we call the beauty of financing flexibility, which we hold very dearly in this deal and the new builds. And then at the end, we will go to Q&A and allow you to ask some questions.

So Ian, maybe you can take us through the Q4 numbers first of all.

Ian Wilson

Yes. So Q4 2019 income statement contract revenue for the quarter was $8.1 million that represents revenue efficiency of 86%, slightly not lower than we normally have principally due to the period of time we think well which was at a reduced rate but for the period of operations, there was 100% operating efficiency.

Direct operating expense is $6.1 million, and that represents 64.6 currently through the WilPhoenix. So a good bit of guidance there and pretty much in line for the WilHunter, in fact just the $1,300 a day. The G&A expenses of $2.8 million that stated after credit adjustments for the LTIP that’s on every quarter. So the total G&A expense of $2.8 million is actually split fairly well on an equal basis between our operational base in Aberdeen and the [indiscernible] office.

Depreciation consistent with prior quarters and have an adjustment in the quarter for return of the WilHunter, so looking at the value and lease calculation and applying that to the WilHunter and recognizing that it has been a cold stack since October 2016, we've taken a fairly aggressive approach to the impairment and the value in the books now is approximately $10 million. So operating loss of 26.8 and that was all go into loss per share of $0.49.

On the condensed statement of our financial position and balance sheet rigs, machinery and equipment 202 million additions in the quarter were minimal with 2.4 million increase in terms of project related expenses for the newbuild program and there is a new line item there right of use asset 1.4 million and that's to recognize the future use of the Aberdeen office lease and offsetting liability and lease commitments under actuals and provisions below.

Trade and other receivables of 8.9 million that represents the amounts due to Shell for October, November and December operations and we have since been paid, since year-end the October and November day rates and we'll receive the outstanding December amounts in early March. Inventory of 4.9 million and cash at the end of the year of 41.2, so total assets 259 million, no change in the paid and capital retained earnings obviously impacted by the loss in the quarter principally due to the impairment adjustment and we have total equity and liabilities of 259 million.

Jens Berge

Thank you, Ian. We will then go to our tender and market activity update, and you can now go to Slide 7. In UK, we have recently announced few very good news. Recently, we announced the LOI for three P&A well program commencement early May this year. And just this morning, we also announced the LOI of one well program with Serica Energy UK Limited for 45 to 70 days program commencement early September this year.

We have and some of you might be aware in keeping the WilPhoenix warm stacked in regard and since it came off contract with Shell on the 19th of December last year. And we have also communicated that we are optimistic about the opportunities that WilPhoenix could win in 2020 and also 2021 for that matter. So winning these contracts, hopefully, when we go from LOI to contract letters, it's just confirming that we made right choices when keeping the rig warm after Shell, this is good story for the crews, this is good story for our entire organization and it's also going to turn out to be a good story for the clients who we will perform the same good services for in the future that we have done for our clients in UK in the past.

And it's the beginning of sort of we have said that we needed this bridge on the three well P&A well program in May, that functions as a bridge to more backlog beyond that contract. So it was very -- it was a strategic important contract for us or another way to receive and now focus is on building on that backlog beyond Q 4 2020 into 2021. We have a positive outlook for all of that follow on work that is in the pipeline, and it's gratifying to see that someone wants to contract us. We should also mention that although WilHunter has been cold stacked for a few years now and we've kept that at the remote contingency in case of a market recovery at just shy of 700,000 a year in OpEx, which we hope so was a good investment into such a possibility.

We are actually seeing some positive interest from the international market now out with the north sea, and it's nowhere near an LOI or contract commitment or anything, but only the fact that we see some interest out with north sea market gives us a least reason to believe that it could actually be a future for WilHunter as well, but focus remains on building backlog for Phoenix in the UK.

Now let's go to the other segments that we're in or about to enter, and that's the high end harsh environments floater markets. We have seen an improvement in that market and it's quite rare. It differentiates itself that market from the other rig markets, it remains attractive. We see fixtures. We see improved fixtures. And we see very high utilization. And that is very promising for us as we are about to take our first rig into the market next year in 2021.

If you go to the next slide, you will see a picture from China actually. It's the lower haul of our first newbuild that's being loaded onto the bus that will transport the haul to Singapore, and that transit is now in commencement. So once it arrives in the Singapore, the deck bus and topside sections will be mounted on and then we will see the completion of that rig throughout this year and into next year before delivery in April '21.

Going to the next picture again, you will see -- get an impression of the size of this rig.

It's a big rig. It's actually a little bit ironic that in -- we hear from various sources that someone wants to create an impression that our rigs are small. No one can hide from the fact that they are green without comparison but that they are small that is simply a mix, because these rigs are among the biggest rigs in the whole industry, and I think this picture gives a good sign of this.

Now going to the next slide, tender activity and employment strategy for the newbuilds. We have previously announced our increased presence in Norway, increased marketing activity. We have been around to see the customers that we need to see. And what has changed lately or over the last month and last few quarters is that we're also seeing an increased interest in the form of tender activity and we are now actively participating in several contract tender processes.

Now we are only looking for long-term contracts, and we'll come back to that later in the presentation. But the nature of these arrangements that we have in this construction contracts enables us to be selective in the kind of work that we are aiming at, and we also are aware that we need the financing in place in order to take the rigs out and that will only be feasible if we have some term obviously. So we're aiming for three plus year contract and there are not many of them, but there are a few and we are participating in some tenders. And it's very interesting to see also how the new team members along with the legacy organization and Awilco Drilling, how well everyone works together. And what we've also been able to do in this tender process is to put some more numbers and tangible values to the tech that we believe or that we know that these rigs will, the new technology will bring into the market.

So let's look at some of these advantages that we are introducing with this new unique technology. And here that's one quite -- both segment that we've been holding onto for a while, because we had to check and verify that we can indeed verify the correctness in this segment. But in the Norwegian oil and gas community, there is an ambition of reducing the GHG gasses by 40% within 2013. We are in one segment and we can obviously not reduce that whole GHG level alone. But in our segment of high end floaters, we will actually commit to operate with in excess of 40% lower emissions in 2021.

So not in 2013 when the target is set for, but we will reach that target on delivery of the first rig, and that is a more efficient rig that is high spec rig that can perform the most challenging projects and it's also the greenest. And we are very pleased to announce this ambitious target now and by commitment, we mean exactly that. It's a commitment we make to our customers and we reflect that in our tenders.

If we go to the next slide, Slide Number 13, you will look at another ambitious target that we have that we can also substantiate with facts. And that is that with our rigs, the offshore headcount can be reduced by 20% to 30%. This depends on contract model. In some, I would say that the more we are responsible for, the more we can reduce the total headcount on board. Today, there are many different contracts models, some are based on a rig performing the traditional services and then number of third-party will do the rest.

There is an increased price in the market now, especially among some oil companies in this segment and in Norway in particular that they would like drilling contract just to integrate more and more services, take more responsibility, accept more risk. And that is the kind of model that an oil company would like to introduce and promote to the drilling contractors, there will be no other rig more suitable to carry out such an operation than our newbuilds.

The level of automation and digitalization that we have on these rigs is without comparison, which is also expected since they are built several years later than the second newest rigs in the segments. I mean we are the first ones to build rigs in more than half a decade, so you would expect that our technology is a big step ahead. And that is also the case, which would then enable us not only to be greener and set new, compete the new standard in green operations but also on the on our total well cost contribution by lowering headcount through more automated services and carry out more tasks from shore.

If we go to the next slide, on Slide Number 14, just a little bit more on the digitization and service integration. Some are afraid of taking the risk of integrating more services, we embrace it. There's nothing we would like more than to get responsibility for performing more tasks and we will take third parties under our wings and make sure that we can deliver a comprehensive service to the customers. We are ready to take that responsibility and the rigs are built to do exactly that. The digitization, just like I said we're building the first rigs in many years and the digitization standard on these rigs is quite unique. Open network interfaces, we can integrate more services, we can share data rather than to protect our own data. And it's a completely new operating concept we bring to the market. And it's very, very rewarding to see that many of the customers that we are marketing these rigs to want exactly that's from the players in our sector. So we really believe we have something to offer here.

Now over to financing on Slide Number 16, we also announced recently that the second installment on rig number one has been split in two. So we actually already paid 25% of that installment a few weeks ago. And then the last 75% has been deferred, the deadline has been deferred until June this year. That is an agreement we have made with the shipyard and we believe just like they do that there might be optimistic news in the pipeline, bringing our share price up and making the environment more attractive to raise equity by doing than what the case is at the moment. So that was a very good and sensible arrangement we made together with them there.

We also in that same review looked at the whole delivery schedule and we have moved the delivery date on the rig with six weeks into end of April next year. So not a big change there but we need to be realistic and six weeks was more realistic and hence we also moved that date in the same goal as we made this arrangement around the installment. So the next equity rates issue has been postponed accordingly. We're no longer raising equity now here in March but we have a few months more to sort out. And as I have mentioned previously, we are aiming to do that in market where our share price will hopefully be subject to higher degree of optimism in the business right now.

And it's also important to say that we will raise equity and debt for that matter when we need it, so we have some commitment now for the summer, as I mentioned with the 75% of the installments and then we also have some other project costs that we need to raise capital for by end of the year but we will not go out there and raise a lot of capital before we actually need it. So the first milestone in this summer when we need 30 million to 35 million and then depending on what happens throughout the autumn, we also need additional capital before end of the year. But the big installment is obviously the take out financing in April next year when we need to put in place the financing arrangements for the last 80%.

And we also dare say that our debt targets with the type of contracts that we're looking for is 60%. We've had several meetings, obviously with banks and others to sort of gauge the market and see what they think about the assumptions that we have to replace in various case scenarios. And we definitely think that it's realistic to aim for that 60% debt level when we're looking at duration contracts that we are looking for.

Should banks not be willing to go all the way to 60% then we will also look at other arrangements, it could be bonds, it could be even without technology, we could probably talk about green bond or something like that, but the debt target remains 60%. So we have a wide range of finance alternatives being explored. And due to the flexibility here, we will do that when we need the capital and not before and the final financing structure will depend on term and value of the rig contracts. And I don't think there's so much more to say about that at this stage. These things will only come up when we have a contract and actually go to the banks with a firm case.

So going to the last Slide before Q&A, the summary slides, we have called that exciting times ahead and that is exactly what it is. We are thrilled to secure more work in the UK. We have reached an important milestone with rig one leaving China. We are in tender process for several term contracts for the newbuilds. The more we have looked into the newbuild technology and performance parameters, we are very confident that we will establish a new benchmark both within efficiency, both well cost and not the least the environmental footprint, which will be without any comparison in the whole industry. And we also take note of rates in recent events and also in the forward planning on the financing structure and tender activity that we have a lot of flexibility in this deal and that's something we might not need but it's good to know that you have it in case it’s required.

So with that, I think we can go to Q&A, Molly.

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. We do have a question coming through. This question comes from the line of Robert Tate calling from Global Rational Capital. Please go ahead.

Robert Tate

Just a question on the new rig, you talked about the financing and the feasibility of its being dependent on a long-term contract. So what is the impact if you don't have the long-term contract by June when you must pay the remaining 75% share of the second deposit from the first rig?

Jens Berge

Well, the capital requirements in June remain the same at that point in time and that 30 million to 35 million to cover the lesser 75% of that installment. And we will only go for the minimum required at that point in time but unfortunately that requirement doesn't disappear only by waiting. So we have entered into this arrangement because we believe that things might have changed before that point in time but if that is not the case, we will still have that commitment. And as you know, we also have the sleeping beauty clause there that we can apply, but we are quite optimistic these days that these rigs can secure some work before we have to use that flexibility. Does that answer your question?

Robert Tate

Yes, I guess it's very difficult to make a prediction on such a thing. But you just mentioned that in terms of financing, you also chose to wait because you think that you're quite optimistic that the share price would be better later. And I was just wondering what makes you believe that? And if that's got something to do with the fact that waiting might give you more opportunity to have a contract in place before you raise capital, and if the ship price doesn't improve by June, I mean, what's -- would you still go ahead with the equity raise, or what would you do then?

Jens Berge

So first of all, the reason why we're waiting is because we are now participating in several tenders. And should they result in -- should one of them result in a contract then we are quite confident that the share price would look differently. And at that point in time, it would make much more sense to raise that equity than now. Should it not be the case then that plan fail, but it was still worth waiting for and if that happens then the plan is still to raise that equity and proceed with our program. But we also have the optionality of choosing the sleeping beauty clause, but that's not our plan currently. So we are optimistic that we will win work that's why we are waiting and that's why we also appreciate to split this installment into 25, 75 come June and that didn't work out then we need to make up our mind and make the decision then.

Robert Tate

You mentioned the sleeping beauty clause. Can you just remind us how that works?

Jens Berge

Well, we can postpone the delivery of the rig and also the installments with up to 12 months and we need to declare that provision nine months prior to scheduled delivery.

Robert Tate

And then you mentioned additional capital and project costs before the end of the year, I think you mentioned some additional costs towards the end of the year. What are those costs for?

Jens Berge

So from now on and until delivery, we have the installment and then we have some ramp-up costs, some crew costs that's related to the sort of preparatory phase operational readiness, we're installing a new ERP system and all of the efforts that sort of goes into preparing these rigs operation. So we are talking about 35 million by June for the rest of the installments. And then an additional 3o million for these other projects prep costs and then by -- so between now and the delivery, we're talking about in total 80 million to 90 million.

Ian Wilson

Some of these costs, Robert that includes the ongoing shore-based G&A from both Aberdeen and the Norway and also the cost we'll continue to ramp-up over the course of this year. And yes, there's installation of the ERP system, as Jens mentioned and we're going to have additional training levels in relation to ensuring that everybody's going to be properly trained. So some of these costs that are non-capital costs and not part of the capital ready to drill costs and we will offset some of that by the ongoing operations of the WilPhoenix in the UK but there's a potential there for some idle time in the latter part of the year. So we certainly recognize that we will need additional funding prior to the financing requirements in April next year.

Robert Tate

And just the last question on the SG&A, I think just now, Ian, you mentioned that some of those costs quoted by Jens was -- includes SG&A. But what is the expected annual SG&A going forward?

Ian Wilson

It's a combination of UK and Norwegian region of 17 million per year.

Robert Tate

And is that the 30 million in project prep costs? Does that include that 17 million or not?

Ian Wilson

No, the project penetration costs that is the ongoing project and costs for personnel based in Singapore and the ancillary costs in respect of building up inventory for the rig and in a few capital scales as well.

We have no further questions in the queue [Operator Instructions]. We have no further questions coming through on today's call. So I'd like to hand it back over to your host for any concluding remarks.

Jens Berge

It’s okay. But again we would like to thank everyone for the attention and also thank you, Robert, for all your questions. And again, we hope that in the next quarterly call, we send indeed substantiate why we use the headline in our summary that exciting times ahead. Thank you and have a good day.

