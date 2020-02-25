TherapeuticsMD Reports Encouraging Q4/2019 Earnings But The Market Doesn't Care

I defend my bullish outlook and reveal my plans on how I will manage my oversized TXMD position in 2020.

The company has undergone a major transformation over the past year and has switched their focus from product development to commercialization.

TherapeuticsMD recently reported their Q4/2019 earnings that uncovered impressive revenue growth and commercial progress. Unfortunately, the market has shrugged off the progress and the stock continues to be beaten down.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) recently reported their Q4/2019 earnings that revealed that their 2019 efforts have set up 2020 to be a year of substantial revenue growth. The company was dedicated to launching their product portfolio, confirming payer wins, and transforming TXMD's overall focus from clinical to a commercial company. These efforts led to the company reporting that they topped their TXMD's fourth-quarter guidance and hit the top-end of TXMD's full-year guidance. As a result, the company fulfilled the conditions with TPG Sixth Street Partners to access another $50M tranche to be added to the commercial arsenal. Despite the stock's inability to react to positive news, I still believe TXMD is worthy of a speculative buy at these prices.

I intend to review the company Q4/2019 earnings numbers and earnings call. In addition, I discuss why I am still bullish on TXMD regardless of the current share price and how I plan to manage my oversized position in 2020.

Q4 and 2019 Results

TXMD's fourth-quarter results revealed a total net revenue from product sales of $15.9M which was a 94% increase over the third quarter (Figure 1). The company was able to beat their upper-end of TXMD's fourth-quarter guidance and triggered another $50M in financing from TPG Sixth Street Partners.

Figure 1: Net Revenue vs. Guidance (Source: TXMD)

When looking at the portfolio performance, we can see that IMVEXXY's net revenue grew 33% with a net revenue per unit increasing to $51 per unit from $35 per unit in Q3 (Figure 2). BIJUVA's Q4 net revenue grew by 147% with a net revenue per unit increased to $56 per unit from $31 per unit in Q3.

Figure 2: Q4 vs. Q4 (Source: TXMD)

ANNOVERA pulled in $5.8M with net revenue of roughly $1,350 per unit. In the company's earnings call, they stated that approximately 1100 units were sold in the fourth quarter, so it looks as if there is a demand for ANNOVERA on the market. This is impressive considering the company expects to conduct a full-launch this quarter. In fact, the company reported that approximately 1100 prescriptions have been dispensed between January 1 and February 7 by pharmacists.

TXMD reported a Q4 net loss of $49.4M and a cash burn of ~$51M. At the end of 2019, the company had $160.8M in cash.

Commercial Progress

The company's commercial progress has been closely linked to their payer endeavors. At first, it appeared IMVEXXY's coverage was a grind and I was concerned the rest of the company's portfolio was going meet the same fate. Luckily, ANNOVERA's commercial coverage is already 75% at only four months after a soft launch. TXMD has reported a strong net revenue per unit and is making headway into Medicaid, Title 10, and the Department of Defense.

IMVEXXY is now covered by the top 10 commercial payers with 72% unrestricted commercial coverage. In addition, IMVEXXY has 3 of the top 6 Medicare Part D payers, so there is still progress to be made on that front. Moreover, the company believes that IMVEXXY is now 10% of the total prescriptions in the VVA category.

BIJUVA has 7 of the top 10 commercial payers and is at 56% unrestricted commercial coverage. The BIO-IGNITE organization continues to expand and the company believes that they will have 163 live BIO-IGNITE pharmacies in the system by year-end.

Now, the company is looking to split their sales force into two groups (Figure 3). The larger group will push the whole portfolio, while the smaller group will work on the company's menopause products, BIJUVA and IMVEXXY.

Figure 3: Salesforce (Source: TXMD)

Inflection Point

With the company's portfolio gaining considerable payer coverage, 2020 should reveal an inflection point in the company's revenue and trajectory for years to come. What is more, the company is now focused on cutting "non-revenue generating projects", including putting their pipeline development projects in order to focus on the commercial side of the business. In fact, management project's their 2020 net revenue to be between $90M-$110M, with the majority of it coming in the second half of the year.

Overall, 2020 looks to be a transformative year and will set the tone for years to come. Moreover, the company expects to report a positive EBITDA in 2021. Hopefully, the market begins to recognize the potential and will start to follow the expected trajectory.

Still a Bull

Being a TXMD shareholder has been a painful experience over the past two years, however, it looks like the company's plans to drive revenue growth might provide some relief to its shareholders. Obviously, this expected growth is not guaranteed and the company has to seize the opportunity to increase the number of prescribers and implement an effective consumer marketing campaign. TherapeuticsMD is positioned to become a leading women's health company and provides a novel product for each stage of life. Personally, I believe the company's comprehensive portfolio should entice most speculative investors to start or grow a position, but the company's growth should improve the fundamentals and long-term outlook.

Looking at figure 4, we can see that some Street analysts expect the company to really start recording impressive revenue growth over the next 8 years.

Figure 4: TXMD Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In fact, the Street projects the company to record almost $600M in revenue in 2024, which would be a ~1x forward price-to-sales. Considering the industry's average price-to-sales is 5x, I would say TXMD is worthy of speculative long-term investment.

My Plan

Despite my optimistic outlook on the company, I have to concede that the stock continues to be a short seller magnet and trades independent of its prospects.

Figure 5: TXMD Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Personally, I have a full TXMD position…in fact, I would classify it as overloaded. Therefore, I am going to hold off on adding but will consider looking to employ some call options if the stock decides to start trading in relation to its growth trajectory. Looking at figure 5, we can see how the ticker moved out of one long-term downtrend and is close to moving out its recent downtrend; so, I will remain vigilant and will set some alerts in order to ensure I get a decent price on those options. For the long-term, I am still going to hold a full-sized position for at least 5 more years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.