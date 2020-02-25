ShotSpotter - Not Aiming Yet

Current times might not be best suited for a speculative position, but above-average volatility in the share price provides for occasional opportunities.

ShotSpotter (SSTI) is a name I have only covered once, just after it went public in the summer of 2017. I ended up concluding that the company was a risky, yet potentially lucrative IPO. Shares ended up increasing a factor of five times in little over a year, and ever since have come down quite a bit again. While the company has seen continued growth and is profitable, I am no buyer here just yet, with expectations having increased a bit again following a decent momentum run in recent years.

The Original Thesis

When I looked at ShotSpotter at the time of the public offering, I observed a very interesting company, as its solutions can make huge differences at low costs. The company's gunshot detection solutions allow cities, enforcement and security staff to rapidly respond to shootings as the costs of providing (a sense) of safety are low in relation to the benefits. This made me conclude that while this business was highly speculative, it could be lucrative as well.

I was compelled to the technical details of the solution, the effectiveness and the employment of a SAAS business model. At the time the company had 74 customers across 89 cities, as the potential market was high with 330,000 cases of gun violence taking place per annum at the time in the US alone. The company believed there was a potential target market of $500 million based on 1,400 cities having the potential to use the services at a cost of $400k per year.

The company went public at just $11 per share, valuing the company at just $100 million, including a modest net cash position of $15 million. The company was just very small with revenues totaling $15.5 million in 2016, while it reported an operating loss of $5.0 million. I was compelled to the 50% growth rate reported for the first quarter of 2017, as this resulted in an annualized sales mark of $20 million with real leverage made on the bottom line.

The fact that the solution brings real benefits and revenue multiples seemed modest, with sales being that strong, made that I saw the appeal of the shares, although the business was somewhat risky a well. That conclusion was correct as a momentum induced rally made that shares traded at $60 in 2018, with me having sold out on the shares at $30 already.

What Happened?

Early 2019 shares traded near the $50 mark when the company released the 2018 results. The company reported a 46% increase in sales to $34.8 million and reported a modest net loss of $2.3 million. The 11.7 million shares made that operating assets were valued around half a billion, indicating that valuation multiples have expanded from about five times sales at the time of the IPO to 15 times sales, even as the $45-$47 million revenue guidance issued for 2019 looked compelling.

Some strange events took place as the company actually issued some shares in March of last year, only to announce a share repurchase program two months later, without much of a share price decline to defend this rationale.

Shares fell towards the $20 mark this autumn. In November the company reported third quarter results which revealed sales up just 8% year-over-year with sales up 19% in the first three quarters of the year. Note that the previous quarters have been softer as well, the reason why the full year outlook now stood at sales of $40-$40.5 million, a dramatic cut compared to the initial outlook for 2019.

With 11.5 million shares trading at $20, the operating asset valuation came in around $200 million, making that sales multiples had been reduced to five times again. The company reported tiny profits but was essentially breaking even. While 2019 was softer than expected, it was somewhat encouraging that the company outlined a $48-$50 million sales guidance for 2020, with margin expansion seen as well. That resulted in relative appeal already, although earnings multiples are not really indicative.

The fourth quarter results are somewhat encouraging as revenue growth accelerated to 12% year-over-year. Encouraging is that the 2020 guidance is reconfirmed and that the company managed to report operating earnings of $1.2 million for the quarter, resulting in annualized true earnings of about $0.40 per share.

These results triggered a rally to $36 at the moment of writing, pushing up operating asset valuations to about $400 million, or eight times forward sales and about 100 times earnings. Thus, we can hardly call shares cheap at this point again, although the above average volatility of the shares makes that this remains a very interesting stock. Hence, I certainly look forward to buying again at a 5-6 times sales multiple, with earnings growth anticipated as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.