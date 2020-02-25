Williams Sonoma Continues To Win

I have found myself drawn to writing about retail stocks lately, mainly because there are a lot of misconceptions in the coverage I see. Specifically, the 'retail apocalypse' storyline has died down somewhat, but many investors are still wary of retailers, and for good reason. Investors in mainstay companies like Macy's (NYSE:M), Sears, J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) among others have been burned by the advent of e-commerce, and it is enough to sour sentiment on the entire sector. However, I have attempted to highlight the long-term winners. There are plenty of skillful operators left that have kept up with changing consumer preferences, and are well geared for competing with the evolving marketplace. Investing in some of these companies has, on average, beaten the market since I started writing about many of them a few years ago.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is an omni-channel retailer that has positioned itself to deliver market beating returns. I see it as fairly valued today, and its management team and ability to adapt set it apart from the pack. Since I first recommended the stock, it has returned 51% to the market's 31%, and I foresee continued outperformance going forward.

I wrote about the key qualitative attributes to look for when assessing retailers in my last article. The first is that these companies must give customers a compelling reason to buy their products. It may not be an earth-shattering idea, but if you really think about it, many retailers today are failing at this. Having good products in and of itself is not enough in today's market to maintain customer relationships. It is vital that a retailer remove barriers and strive for the least possible friction in a customer's decision to buy a product. The most important trend in this vein is the omnichannel concept. Things like buy online, pick up in store and an aggressive e-commerce platform combined with a streamlined and low-cost retail footprint allow for retailers to drive meaningful growth and provide a seamless shopping experience.

The second key attribute involves a retailer's niche. Few retailers can pull off being everything to everyone, and so it is important that a key segment or portion of the marketplace is addressed efficiently and with focus. This builds customer relationships and improves the likelihood of recurring sales and higher margins.

WSM meets both of these, in my view. The company has excelled in the omnichannel, evidenced by its growth in e-commerce through its digital first initiative. Additionally, the cross-selling across its brands ensures significant customer loyalty as the company has expanded to meet its customer's needs across all phases of life.

Source

The brand portfolio that WSM brings to bear addresses customer's needs across all age ranges. The company has been able to keep up with trends and improve its sales significantly through cross-selling across its brands. Looking below, each of the stores meets a different need. The company looks to furnish a customer's nursery to their room through every stage of development. This increases the brand's awareness when that customer goes to furnish their first apartment all the way through empty-nesting. In terms of a niche, WSM operates in an upscale market, with plenty of room for growth in a fragmented marketplace.

WSM's membership program grew by 800,000 to 7.2M members in its The Key program, where members spend 3X more, 2X as often, and are 3X more likely to shop across brands. I won't say that its guaranteed, but most times that I find a good retail stock, I see that it has a strong and growing membership program. Its even more important for a company like WSM, whose secret sauce is cross-selling across platforms.

Source

Data by YCharts

All of this would be a great sales pitch, and works well from a qualitative standpoint. However, the proof is in the pudding, as they say. Increasing revenues is vital in that regard. The company has driven meaningful growth for years, and management projects mid to high single digit revenue growth over the long term.

In the company's most recent quarter, earnings grew 7.4%, comparable revenues were up 5.5% and revenues grew 9% in e-commerce, which now comprises 57% of sales. The company preaches a digital-first model, and its significant e-commerce presence actually place it in the top-25 e-commerce companies in North America. The only dark spot on earnings was a -2.1% comp for the Williams-Sonoma brand, which did improve profitability in the quarter. However, I do see this as a likely issue for the company now that it has so many brands.

The company's upcoming expansion into India and its growth in Western Europe are likely to drive meaningful growth. The company reported 9.2% international revenue growth in the most recent quarter, showing management's ability to expand successfully into new markets.

Sustainability is at the forefront for a growing number of investors, and it is also at the forefront for WSM management. To be honest, I haven't paid as much attention to it as I could have in the past, but its an emerging trend that likely bears notice. I'll cite from the earnings call here:

In February, we launched the Williams-Sonoma Cares campaign, to increase the transparency of our ongoing commitments to well-being of our communities and our planet. As of this year, 100% of our cookware, is PFOA free... 100% of our food products are free of out ingredients, such as trans-fat, high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors and flavors, and non-traceable palm oil. And we are making significant progress towards our goal for 2020 and beyond. By 2020, we pledge to have 100% of our Williams-Sonoma branded coffee Fair Trade certified, and 100% of our Bed and Bath products GOTS certified organic, and Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX. In addition, we are transitioning all wood kitchen tools to be FSC-Certified.

For clarity's sake, FSC is the Forestry Stewardship Council, and PFOA's are perfluorooctanoic acids, which are known to cause health concerns. OEKO-TEX is an industry sustainability standard. Don't worry, I didn't know either.

Data by YCharts

Margins have not fared as well since the last time I wrote about the company. A significant amount of product is sourced from China, and tariffs have hit the company. However, one thing I took away is that management isn't using it as a crutch on the earnings calls. Although they talked about tariffs, just like any company would when it impacts their results, management focused on the significant cost-cutting measures they have put in place to mitigate the impact. Specifically, the company expects to re-source 50% of its China exposure this year, and management has driven a 70 bp improvement in retail location occupancy costs, shifted advertising online to lower spend in print, and reduced employment costs to mitigate the impact as much as possible. Additionally, SKU's have been reduced and there has been a meaningful reduction in promotional activity. As you can see above, the margin has stabilized, and any improvement in tariff costs going forward will go to the bottom line of a now leaner company. I see this strong cost control as a competitive advantage for WSM.

Data by YCharts

Source: gurufocus

In terms of returns on invested capital, the company continues to create shareholder value through increased profitability in its investments. The returns trended down this year, but were still above 15%, well over the weighted average cost of capital. Based on the metrics mentioned above, I would expect to see a stabilization on full-year results in the ROIC metric.

Data by YCharts

WSM has increased its dividend every year for 14 consecutive years, and its most recent dividend hike was a meaningful acceleration from its 3 and 5 year averages. Based on a low long-term debt load and relatively stable free cash flow generation, its dividend is well covered, and the company is in a strong financial position.

Source: CCC list, chart created by author

As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, WSM has beaten the market since I first recommended it. Even with the run-up, the company doesn't look expensive.

On the short-term valuation graph, the company is trading right along the 15X price/earnings line, slightly below its recent average valuation. However, this is skewed from the company's excessive share price through much of 2014 and 2015. This graph shows well that investors should not have jumped in then, especially considering the company peaked at a frothy ~26X earnings.

Over the long-term, there are a few things to notice. Specifically, the first thing that jumps out at me is 2009. Yikes, that was a rough year. However, that is to be expected for an upscale home-furnishings retailer. The drop in share price followed earnings, and its likely that will happen again in the next recession. However, one other thing to notice is that the earnings did rebound quite nicely, and have grown at a consistent pace since then.

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and maintaining near the company's long-term average valuation could drive annualized total returns of 12.4% from today's prices. Considering the strong management team, consistent results, and meeting the key attributes I wrote about earlier in the article, I see today as a solid entry point into WSM. I own shares, which of course colors my judgement. However, I see continued upside in the name, and I intend on holding my shares for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.