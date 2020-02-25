Gilead Sciences: COVID-19 Tops Disappointing Turarnound

Due to a disappointing turnaround, the stock is a sell on any major rally based on the COVID-19 treatment.

The ability of Gilead Sciences (GILD) to make a run at new highs must speak to bullishness surrounding the coronavirus because the biopharma is struggling to complete the expected turnaround. In addition, new management made the unwise decision to remove stock-based compensation from non-GAAP results going forward causing a headwind for EPS estimates. When combined with disappointing growth prospects for 2020, investors are probably lucky the stock is at yearly highs above $70 versus the yearly lows at $60.

Stuck In Transition

My previous research had a bullish slant on Gilead Sciences based on a trend of slow growth through 2024. The stock was cheap so any revenue growth would contribute to solid stock gains for the biopharma.

Unfortunately, Gilead Sciences gave an initial view of 2020 where the company obtains no revenue traction. The biopharma ended Q4 on a high note with revenues of $5,769 million, up from $5,681 million.

As predicted, the boosts from their HIV franchise and Yescarta are offsetting any declines from HCV. Unfortunately, Gilead Sciences is now faced with revenue hits from generics with Letairis and Ranexa in cardiopulmonary last year and Truvada by the end of 2020. The end result is guidance for flat sales this year while the company spends more to build the sales force for the potential launch of filgotinib in partnership with Galagapos (GLPG).

The issue over the last couple of years has been the company working hard to only watch sales decline. The 2020 picture is starting to look very similar to the past despite all to the work done with the HIV franchise.

The HIV franchise generated $4,577 million in Q4 revenues, up 13% from last Q4. The company forecast that only about 20% of the market is currently on PrEP with a total market potential of 1.1 million patients. The forecast is for Descovy to only have up to 45% market share by the end of 2020 leaving plenty of growth opportunities in HIV.

Even some potential drug sales in China aren't expected to do anything, but offset the declines in the drugs with lost exclusivity.

Stock-Based Compensation

While the drug sales issue just won't go away, management decided to cause another problem for the stock. Starting this year, Gilead Sciences will no longer exclude stock-based compensation from non-GAAP numbers.

The move is bizarre considering the main point in non-GAAP numbers is the exclusion of non-cash charges such as SBC. In this case, the non-GAAP number becomes just one-time charges.

The end result of the move is a cut of EPS estimates in the view of financial sites. For 2019, Gilead Sciences reported a non-GAAP EPS of $6.63.

The company provided updated 2020 guidance of a midpoint at $6.25. The number looks like a $0.38 cut to EPS guidance when the reality is the comparable number for 2019 was operating income of $10.4 billion and an EPS of only $6.13.

Based on the new calculation, Gilead Sciences is forecasting a $0.12 EPS boost this year with the potential for a solid EPS gain to $6.45 in 2020. In reality, the non-GAAP number appears closer to $6.77 per share based on an apparent $0.52 SBC hit with the forecast for 2020 to face the same stock compensation hit as 2019.

The impact is evident in the analyst estimates where the financial sites now list Gilead Sciences expecting an 8% decline in EPS estimates which clearly isn't the case. The market understands this now, but over time and when some positives from the coronavirus drug potential disappears, the stock could take its lumps again.

The wild card is the Remdesivir potential for providing a solution to the COVID-19 virus. The World Health Organization already labeled the drug as the leading treatment option for the new coronavirus spreading in South Korea and Italy now.

Gilead Sciences has already rushed the drug into a couple of clinical trials in Wuhan, China. In addition, the company is starting a U.S. trial run by the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The stock jumped on Monday as some analysts see the potential for the drug quickly matching the $3.2 billion revenue potential similar to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) obtained from the Tamiflu influenza treatment during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. The stock is selling off today due to Moderna (MRNA) shipping a vaccine for a phase 1 study, but investors will shift back into Gilead Sciences after realizing this trial won't start until April.

Such a revenue amount would clearly be material to this biopharma with 2020 revenue targets around $22 billion. In such a scenario, the company would see an approximate 15% boost to revenues, but the benefit wouldn't be lasting and investors should sell the stock on any major breakout here.

$88 Target

Bruce Kamich on Real Money slapped a $78 to $88 price target on Gilead Sciences based on technical analysis. The range is perfect for somebody looking to cash out of the current breakout of the stock.

The stock reached these levels back in late 2017 and early 2018.The logical outcome of the current rally is a retest of these levels.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the 2020 guidance supports the recent rally is based on hopes of a revenue boost from selling Remdesivir as an emergency treatment for COVID-19. The outbreak reaching into South Korea and Italy could indeed send Gilead Sciences higher over the next month.

The numbers just don't support holding the biopharma stock on any major rally as analysts lowering EPS estimates due to stripping out SBC provides a headwind for the stock and reduces the value proposition. At $88, Gilead Sciences will trade at 14x updated EPS estimates providing the ideal exit point.

