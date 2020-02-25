Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) CEO Chris Kendall on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)
Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call
February 25, 2020 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
John Mayer - Director of Investor Relations
Chris Kendall - President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Allen - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
David Sheppard - Senior Vice President of Operations
Matthew Dahan - Senior Vice President of Business Development & Technology
Conference Call Participants
Charles Meade - Johnson Rice
Mike Scialla - Stifel
Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets
Gail Nicholson - Stephens
Richard Tullis - Capital One Securities
Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Denbury Resources Conference Call. My name is Daryl and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time,