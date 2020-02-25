Otter Tail: Richly Valued On Richer Dividend Growth

Growth in electric utility companies will be driven by the clean energy transition, technological innovation and system upgrades and the adoption of electrification in the transportation industry.

Longer-term through 2024, the diversified utility expects EPS growth of 5% to 7% based on its rate base growth. It expects dividend growth to pace EPS growth.

My investment thesis on Otter Tail (OTTR) is based on its commitment to dividend growth supported by the sector's growth demands and the company's rate base plans. As well, Otter Tail differentiates itself from many utilities with its diversification. By design, it intends to offer a secure and growing dividend through the electric utility segment's earnings. Earnings from its manufacturing and plastics segments are intended to cover corporate costs and drive share price appreciation.

Otter Tail reported 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results on Feb. 17. Net income in the electric segment increased 8.5% for the year. Earnings from the segment were $1.48 per share. The utility raised its dividend rate 5.3% to $1.48 per share annually. This is the seventh consecutive year of increase.

In contrast, in 2019, net income in the manufacturing and plastics segment declined 8.7%. Earnings from these segments were $0.81 per share as compared to $0.92 in 2018. Thus, it would seem curious the market bumped Otter Tail's share price after the utility's report.

Otter Tail In 2019

In its electric utility segment, Otter Tail services over 130,000 customers in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota through the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy.

In the market, the Utility sector is typically considered a defensive sector as utility companies operate in regulated environments. Governmental regulators have to approve the rates charged by utility companies to keep unbridled growth in check. In their favor, a regulated environment limits competition.

Typically, a utility company's earnings increase when its regulated rates increase. Rate cases are utilized for overall cost increases or large projects. Thus, as a utility company invests in its infrastructure, its rate base should grow.

In 2019, Otter Tail's rate base grew by 6.1%. Still, its rates are lower than state, regional and national averages. Source

Otter Tail's plans include rate base growth at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2% through 2024 on capital expenditures of $897 million. In 2019, construction began on the Merricourt Wind Energy Center, Astoria Station, the South Dakota transmission reliability project and the Self-fund transmission project. Source

Otter Tail's long-term target is for the electric utility segment to provide 75% of its earnings while the other two segments provide 25%. It intends to increase its dividend in line with its projected EPS growth of 5% to 7%. This is a respectable improvement over the company's average three-year and five-year growth rates of 3.8% and 3% - especially when compared with sector averages of 5.9%, 6.65% and 11.41% for one year, three years and five years, respectively. Source

Otter Tail's manufacturing segment includes BTD Manufacturing and T.O. Plastics. Its plastics segment includes Northern Pipe Products and Vinyltech. BTD Manufacturing does custom metal fabrication while T.O. Plastics manufactures plastic thermoformed containers and packaging solutions. Both Northern Pipe Products and Vinyltech manufacture PVC pipe in North Dakota and Arizona, respectively.

Because it supplies parts for the oil and gas fracking industry, BTD Manufacturing was negatively impacted by the slowdown in 2019. As well, prices for its PVC pipe sales were 3.3% lower which impacted margins negatively resulting in a loss of approximately $0.07 per share. And then, 4.2% fewer pounds of pipe were sold due to heavy rains in Midwestern and West Coast states which resulted in a loss of approximately $0.04 per share.

On the whole, Otter Tail's revenue increased slightly year over year from $916.4 million in 2018 to $919.5 million in 2019. Earnings improved 5.3% from $2.06 per share in 2018 to $2.17 per share in 2019.

2020 Guidance

For 2020, Otter Tail estimated earnings in a range of $2.22 to $2.37 per share. At the midpoint, this would generate a 5.8% improvement compared with 2019. Source

The utility expects the Merricourt Wind Energy Center to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2020. The completion will represent quite a feat for Otter Tail as it is the largest capital project in its history. Astoria Station may also be online by the end of 2020.

In the manufacturing segment, an anticipated softness in the RV end market is expected to drive lower sales volumes for BTD Manufacturing. It also expects a continued softness in the scrap metal market. On the other hand, sales to the horticultural, life science and industrial end markets should improve for T.O. Plastics.

In the plastics segment, sales prices are expected to continue to be lower but volumes should recover in the West Coast and Midwest markets.

Otter Tail is also planning to issue $55 million to $60 million in equity in 2020. This is expected to create dilution of approximately $0.05 per share. The equity will be used to fund the rate base growth projects in the electric utility segment.

Sector Outlook

According to Deloitte's 2020 Power and Utilities Industry Outlook, transitioning to clean energy will remain a major focus.

Renewables as a whole, including hydroelectric, reached nearly 22 percent of US capacity, surpassing coal-fired plants’ share for the first time [in 2019].

Weather disasters and the threat of terrorist attacks are pressuring utility companies to plan further for flexible, resilient and secure systems.

An aging infrastructure as well as a push toward smart grids, and in some cases smart cities, are expected to drive upgrade projects.

As the adoption of electric vehicles increases in the transportation industry, increasing and balancing capacity demands will continue to require attention.

The outlook for electric utilities encompasses ongoing development.

Moving forward, the power industry will face some of its most significant challenges not only in transitioning to clean energy while keeping costs in check, but doing so while managing growing cyber risk, justifying new investments to regulators, improving grid resiliency, and raising the bar on the customer experience.

Valuation

Using the midpoint of $2.30 in the 2020 earnings range, when Otter Tail's share price tops $55, it is trading at a multiple over 24. This is a bit rich compared with both Otter Tail's history and the sector median. Source

Coincidentally, Seeking Alpha contributor, The Fortune Teller, just penned an article looking at the valuations of the top ten utility companies in the world. The author considered EPS growth for these ten companies in both the current year, next year and the year beyond.

Source

As shown, in the current year, only two of the top ten, NextEra Energy (NEE) and Southern Company (SO) are expected to deliver earnings growth in the 5% to 7% range. In the next year, earnings for NextEra Energy are expected to grow over 9% and only Southern Company is expected to hit the 5% to 7% range. In the following year, both companies are expected to exceed the 7% mark. Considering the majority of the top utilities in the world are not expected to grow earnings at the rate of Otter Tail, potential investors may be willing to pay a bit more for the utility's 5% to 7% growth projected through 2024.

At the 5% rate, Otter Tail's earnings would grow to $2.80 per share and the dividend rate to $1.80 annually. At the high end of the projected growth range at 7%, earnings would grow to $3.01 per share and the dividend rate to $1.94 annually.

Source: Author-created from company data

Thus, if a multiple of 20X earnings were considered reasonable, a fair valuation in the 2023 to 2024 time frame would be $56 to $60. From another perspective, Otter Tail anticipates its dividend yield should be approximately 3%. If the dividend rate grows into the $1.80 to $1.94 range by 2024, a 3% yield would equate to a share price of $60 to $64.66.

Takeaway

My investment club has owned shares in Otter Tail since 2011 and we've long since recouped our original investment. We do consistently reinvest our dividends. At this point, our yield on cost is 31%.

Akin to the majority of the companies in the Utilities sector, there's little debate on whether the company seems richly valued. Still, we'll continue to reinvest our Otter Tail dividends based on the sector's growth demands, the company's rate base plans and its commitment to richer dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in OTTR.