Coronavirus Update: And This Too Shall Pass

It's hard to predict when max pain in the markets will be reached. However, indications are still of a temporary hit to GDP.

Meanwhile, there are some preliminary signs of the spread starting to decelerate inside China, as well as decreased severity as you move away from the epicenter.

The Bad News:

The most recent big news in on the coronavirus front was that it appears to be spreading outside of China, particularly in Iran, South Korea, and Italy. Furthermore, there are now isolated cases in other European countries that might have stemmed from skiers in Northern Italy bringing it home with them. This is quite concerning. Going into last weekend it was looking like extraordinary quarantine efforts in China were working to contain most of the impact within their borders. Now while South Korea and Italy are confirming the canceling of public events, the closing of buildings, limitations on transportation in the 10 affected towns in northern Italy, and quarantining those exposed to the virus, it's obvious the ability to control such societies in order to reduce the spread is much more limited, and unlikely to work.

"We are asking basically that everyone who has come from areas stricken by the epidemic to remain under a mandatory house stay." - Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza

Note the use of the word asking, that they have not identified who the initial infected patient zero was, and that it now appears obvious the incubation period is long enough that people are passing it from one to another without being symptomatic at the time. In other words, if there's currently 167 identified cases in Northern Italy of people who never traveled to China, the actual number of those already infected likely is much larger. Unfortunately, it's now looking increasingly likely the coronavirus will become a pandemic.

The Less Bad News:

However, the World Health Organization has not yet classified this a pandemic, and points out all those who have died in Italy, and the vast majority of those who died elsewhere, were from weaker, more at-risk populations. The elderly, those suffering from other ailments, etc., are much more likely to suffer the acute respiratory distress and pneumonia that has led to most deaths. In this respect this coronavirus seems to resemble a bad case of the flu which infects hundreds of millions and kills 291,000 to 646,000 people worldwide each year.

On the financial front, the International Monetary Fund is an international organization consisting of 189 countries working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth. They have come out with their own study of the coronavirus and recently put out a baseline economic scenario that calls for a V-shaped recovery. This results in China's economic growth being drug down to 5.6% this year, with global growth being cut a mere 0.1%.

"In our current baseline scenario, announced (stimulus) policies are implemented and China's economy would return to normal in the second quarter. As a result, the impact on the world economy would be relatively minor and short lived."

This baseline economic scenario however probably assumed the virus did not spread throughout the rest of the world. Something that now is appearing more likely. It was probably put together to help combat the fear and its economic toll. To quantify the various scenarios as given a lack of information, the markets tend to surge and sway in fits, frequently assuming something worse than what actually happens. In particular, global markets often overreact to news and situations that will only have a short-term impact. While this coronavirus is certainly scary, the IMF analysis reminds us that those willing to buy on temporary setbacks tend to outperform the market (a.k.a. capture alpha). Yes, the virus could become much worse than the current IMF baseline. However, this is a highly-respected international organization telling you that's still not the most likely scenario.

Meanwhile, what may be a short-term issue continues to rock energy markets. We have seen what ultimately were temporary issues rock this market before. Short-term issues such as the attack on the Aramco (ARMCO) oil facilities last fall, or suspension of a subgroup of Cosco ships for example, led to massive price movements in the energy market. Energy stock prices dove on the Aramco news despite the fact that there basically was no lasting impact on Saudi Arabia's oil output from the attack. Likewise shipping rates increased 50% or more when some of the Cosco ships were sanctioned, a move that also was temporary. Overreactions to the up and downside occur frequently in the energy sector. The current panic over the coronavirus outbreak centered in Wuhan, China may be such a case.

Source: Johns Hopkins

For context let me start by stating what apparently is not obvious, to date 99.999999028% of all people have outside of China have not died from the coronavirus (= 35 deaths outside China / 6.3 billion people outside China). Put another way, if you live outside China, there's a greater chance you are going to die from a heart attack while reading this article than you will from the coronavirus. Taking a mini aspirin and walking the dog is more important for extending your lifespan.

Fact, to date 99.67% of all deaths that have occurred from the coronavirus are in China. This is probably because even after the news about Iran, South Korea, and Italy, 96.98% of all cases remain located in China with 80.8% of those in just one province, Hubei. Additionally, thanks to the news getting out, people are taking any sickness or sign of the flu very seriously. Thus the rate of death from the coronavirus has declined notably the further you go away from Wuhan and the more time people had to become informed and prepare. Hubei province, where Wuhan is, has had 64,287 infections (80.8% of the worldwide total), 16,748 recoveries (26% of infections have since recovered), and 2,495 deaths (3.9% of infections). As you move further away from Wuhan the infection and death percentages decline considerably, particularly once you leave China's borders.

I wish I could end this article there. Unfortunately, I can't because it has become clear there is a time lag issue involved. We know the coronavirus started in Wuhan and has a relatively long incubation period (14 days?). We also highly suspect others can catch it during this incubation period even though the carrier may not yet be symptomatic. Thus we have to wonder if other provinces in China and countries outside China simply haven't had time to "catch up" with Wuhan's infection and death rate?

By further restricting our analysis to only those cases which have come full circle, deaths and recoveries, we can however remove the effect of this time lag. As previously stated Hubei province has seen 2,495 deaths and 16,748 recoveries. Therefore, 87% of the cases that have come full cycle resulted in recovery. Looking at the John Hopkins data we can further calculate as you move further away from Wuhan the result continues to improve considerably.

Hubei full cycle recovery rate - 87%

Chongquing full cycle recovery rate (681km from Hubei) - 98.2%

Guangdong (1,027km from Hubei) - 99.2%

(Once you leave the borders of China, the death and recovery numbers become too small to make any full cycle recovery rate analysis meaningful.)

Even within China and the Hubei province there are starting to be some positive indicators.

Source: Johns Hopkins

For example look at the slope of the cumulative number of Mainland China infections (yellow line on the left). When you do so you will see the rate of increase is declining and appears to be starting to top out. I've drawn a red arrow (accelerating infection rate) and a green arrow (decelerating infection rate) along the yellow line to make this easier to see. Likewise in that graph on the left you will see the number of recoveries is starting to ramp up (green line).

Now look at the bar graph on the right. Here we see the same data on a daily instead of cumulative basis. It's clear the number of recoveries (green bars) is starting to exceed the number of new infections (red bars). Some people doubt the validity of this data out of China, to which I respond,

"I'd rather use what data I have than rely only on my fear and emotion ruled gut instinct" and

"China would have had to previously correctly reported the rate of infection, only to under report it now, in order to obtain this observation. Were China to be consistently under-reporting the rate of infection the whole time, the decelerating rate observation would still stand."

Takeaway:

In summary I think the famous quote from Winston Churchill is appropriate, "This may not be the end, nor even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning." It is really bad news that this virus does appear to have broken out of China, and is thus likely to become a pandemic. My intent is not to minimize that in any way. However, it also does appear that the virus is beginning to top out in China and the death rate does seem to decline significantly with advanced warning and distance away from the Wuhan outbreak epicenter.

Realize though world oil prices are once again tanking, in the long run, the coronavirus will probably not result in a meaningful change in global energy consumption. Thus, energy stocks, especially those not as dependent on oil prices, may be overreacting. This overreaction can allow the less risk-adverse investor to scoop up shares of energy-related companies at highly attractive prices. The real question with these types of stocks is "can we get even better prices later, rather than a likelihood of any loss of long term value?" Thus now may be a good time to reach out toward an energy play whose underlying cash flows are less dependent on oil prices in order to capture an attractive price and/or compelling dividend stream.

Fellow Cash Flow Kingdom author, Jonathan Weber, recently wrote two articles on how to take advantage of the coronavirus fear based sell-off.

and his soon to be publicly released follow up article,

Of the 10 mentioned, I find the midstream firms Energy Transfer (ET) and Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) the most compelling. They are both diversified (NGL demand continues almost unabated during the coronavirus epidemic), and have strong enough balance sheets (4.3x and 3.2x net debt / expected EBITDA respectively) and sufficient cash flow coverage (2x and 1.7x respectively) to weather the storm.

To this I also contributed a couple blog posts on shipping firms whose business continues to be strong despite coronavirus fears. One of these firms, Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP), pays an attractive 11.2% tax advantaged dividend. The cash flows that support that dividend well, having continued relatively unscathed by coronavirus effects. In fact, CPLP even raised their dividend recently, commenting, "We have announced and now completed an important acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels, which is expected to substantially increase our distributable cash flow per unit, while maintaining cash flow visibility as the vessels’ charters run into 2024, lower(ed) the debt amortization schedule and the weighted average interest margin we currently have under our 2017 credit facility, generating additional liquidity for the Partnership to fuel further growth... ('and') successfully completed the scrubber retrofit on four of our vessels out of a total of seven vessels scheduled...(This has allowed us to) increased our fourth quarter 2019 common unit distribution by approximately 11%...".

The other firm, Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) also offers ongoing growth despite coronavirus concerns. The reality is LPG demand and ship lease rates have been relatively unaffected by the coronavirus. This is in large part because a major demand for LPG is for cooking and heating in rural areas. People still heat their homes and cook meals even as they resist leaving the house to shop, travel, and go to work. Thus, while energy sources that tend to be used for production, travel, and work in the cities have declined (e.g. oil), LPG demand for cooking and heating has remained.

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams In the 4 years since inception (1/1/2016 - 1/31/2020) the CFK Income Portfolio has enjoyed a 56.8% return vs. 40.4% for the Russell 2000 and 50.3% for the S&P 500. Source: Etrade We accomplished this while also producing a very attractive dividend stream in the 7-10% range. A focus on strong and growing company cash flows, as well as management alignment and capital allocation skills is at the core of what we do. Please join us at Cash Flow Kingdom, "the place where cash flow is king", and see if we can help you achieve your financial goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, LPG, CPLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including investments tied to the volatile shipping sector. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.