Time To Immunize Your Portfolio Against The Coronavirus With Optimal SPY Puts

After the worst day for stocks in two years, there have been calls to buy the dip. You may want to consider hedging against further declines.

A pilot in virus protective gear at Wuhan airport (photo via Sky News).

The Second Best Time To Hedge Against Market Risk

The best time to hedge against market risk is before a correction. I made this point in an article earlier this month ("Buying Umbrellas When It's Sunny Out"), noting the risk posed by the coronavirus. Monday's market action suggests those risks are starting to become more widely appreciated. Still, the risks may not be appreciated enough. I'll share a few reasons why I believe the coronavirus risk is still underappreciated, and then I'll show updated optimal puts on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) that can be used to hedge against a severe market drop.

Maybe We're Not Afraid Enough Of The Coronavirus

I say this partly because some of the smartest people I follow, spanning a range of political views and backgrounds, have been warning about this. For example, geneticist Razib Khan notes here that readers of his blog have been stocking up on survival rations.

Screen capture via Twitter.

Meanwhile, reactionary Russian blogger Anatoly Karlin warns "Coronavirus will kill millions and crater the world economy." To back up that hyperbolic claim, he argues that the recent outbreak in Italy suggests there almost certainly are outbreaks in other countries that haven't been detected yet:

It begs belief that there aren’t similar or bigger clusters all over Europe, North America, and much of the world even outside East Asia. To which one might rejoinder, why haven’t they been detected yet? Well, recall how COVID-19 works. Most cases are asymptomatic; in cases where symptoms do appear, which can happen as much as 2 weeks after infection, they are easily confounded with the flu. From the earlier days, it has been estimated – and repeatedly confirmed – that COVID-19 has only a 10% detection rate (BTW, Davide Piffer estimates it at 18%). Meanwhile, carriers need not be symptomatic to transmit. At such early stages, you are only going to identify these clusters by intensive testing, which as I understand nobody apart from Italy and South Korea is really doing yet.

Karlin also points out that China's Q1 growth estimates are hard to believe at this point:

Official China says its growth rate will be 6% in Q1 2020. Who knew that sitting at home mining gold on World of Warcraft could be so economically productive as to counterbalance the effects of a 25% reduction in coal production and CO2 emissions, a ~70% reduction in air flights, and a 90%+ (sic!) reduction in automobile sales.

On the opposite end of the geopolitical spectrum is liberal American think tanker Matt Stoller, who argues that the Trump administration doesn't appreciate the extent of the risk:

Stoller suggested earlier that Trump should be asking for $100 billion to counter the virus:

In addition, physician and infectious disease specialist Amesh Adalja warns current containment protocols for the virus are futile:

Hopefully, the dire predictions above will be proved false, and we won't see mass death from the coronavirus. In the best case scenario, we'll still have considerable economic effects from supply chain disruption, as Dan McMurtrie notes here:

With all of that in mind, let's look at hedging your portfolio against market risk.

Hedging Your Portfolio Against Market Risk

The basic idea here, for a portfolio highly correlated with the S&P 500, is to buy optimal, or least-expensive, put options on a dollar amount of SPY roughly equal to the dollar amount of your portfolio. For the specific steps involved, please see my "Buying Umbrellas" article from earlier this month, which I linked to above. If you used the same process as of Monday's close, and again were looking to hedge against a >20% decline, but this time hedging out to September, your scan would have found these as the optimal puts for that purpose.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection, as of Monday's close, was $7,216, or 1.4% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (recall that, in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask. If there is a market bounce on Tuesday, an updated scan may find slightly less expensive protection. Another way to lower your hedging cost, would be to roll your previous downside protection.

Wrapping Up: Rolling Protection

In my "Buying Umbrellas" article, I presented these as the optimal puts to hedge against a greater-than-20% drop in SPY out to mid-April.

Note the ask price of those puts, $0.38, leading to a cost of $570 for 15 contracts, assuming you bought the puts at the ask. Here's an updated quote on that put options strike as of Monday's close:

Screen capture via the CBOE.

Using the midpoint of the bid-ask spread shown there, the put options from that article were worth $1,980 as of Monday's close. Readers who bought them to hedge may consider buying longer-dated protection such as that shown above, and selling the April expiration puts to help offset the cost of the new protection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.