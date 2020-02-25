Parker Hannifin Is Less Cyclical Than Before, But The Valuation Leaves No Room For Error

The Street already seems to be banking on significant long-term margin improvements, likely raising the stakes for the upcoming Investor Day and management's discussion of its third WIN program.

Credit where due -- not only has Parker Hannifin (PH) management used M&A to diversify the company, but they have also reduced the cyclical margin sensitivity of the legacy business. That’s no easy feat, and it’s certainly worth something, but Parker Hannifin shares continue to trade out of sync with economic indicators and at a valuation that leaves no room for stumbles.

Looking Back At Fiscal Second Quarter results

The numbers that Parker Hannifin reported in late January for its fiscal second quarter (calendar fourth quarter) were better than the sell-side expected, but worse than what most other multi-industrials reported, with sharper declines in revenue and orders. That’s not really surprising given Parker Hannifin’s known cyclicality, and management’s guidance for the year was relatively positive even with including the risks tied to the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX production freeze.

Revenue declined about 7% on an organic basis, well worse than the roughly 1% average decline seen across the multi-industrial space. Even so, that was more than 1% better than expected, with North American Industrial and International coming in a little better than expected, while Aerospace missed.

North American Industrial revenue declined more than 8%, which was at least better than the 13% decline at Eaton’s (ETN) Hydraulics business, but was nevertheless weak next to many North American cyclical businesses. International declined about 9%, which was also a worse-than-average result for a highly cyclical business, though not out of line with businesses like Sandvik’s (SVDKY) Machining Solutions business (admittedly a very different business in terms of products and customers, but with comparable historical cyclicality). Aerospace was a positive outlier, with Parker Hannifin reporting over 1% growth that was nevertheless still weaker that sell-side expectations.

As reported, gross margin declined 170bp, though the adjusted decline was significantly lower. Operating income rose 2%, with a 20bp improvement in margin, while segment-level profit declined 4% with an 80bp margin contraction. North American Industrial segment profit declined 5% and International declined 13%, while Aerospace was up 12%. The segment results were good for a roughly $0.06/share beat, with the company picking up another $0.10/share from lower corporate expenses. I’d note, though, that there was some variability in the sell-side estimates given different treatments for acquisition-related expenses, charges, and so on.

Bottom line, though, was that Parker Hannifin did meaningfully better than expected in terms of profits, with decremental margins in the low 20%’s for the legacy business (versus historical comps in the 30%’s for past declines).

Near-Term End-Market Challenges Aren’t Letting Up

Orders reflected ongoing weakness in Parker Hannifin’s markets outside of aerospace, as North American Industrial orders declined 7% and International declined 6%, while Aerospace rose 12%.

Parker Hannifin has now seen four straight down quarters in the North American Industrial segment, against historical averages of four to six quarters for prior downturns. With management’s recent commentary at a Barclays sell-side industrial conference, it sounds as though they expect the COVID-19 outbreak to stretch this decline to six quarters, which is modestly weaker than what the sell-side had previously expected. The International business is now at five straight down quarters, and conditions in many European end-markets remain no better than “mixed”.

While Aerospace orders were up 12% this quarter, management did elect to provide guidance assuming that 737 MAX production makes no contribution to earnings this fiscal year. That removes about $150 million in revenue and $0.30/share in earnings, but I believe the company can eventually recapture most (if not all) of this. I’d also note that management is using the downtime in the 737 MAX business as an opportunity to readjust some of its Aerospace operations, including business tied to the Lord and Exotic Metals acquisitions.

As far as what to watch in terms of Parker’s end-markets, I’d note that end-markets like construction equipment, autos, non-residential construction, and “general manufacturing” all significant for the company. Neither auto nor construction equipment are looking particularly healthy for 2020, but non-residential construction seems to be hanging in there and general manufacturing should show some improvement in the second half of calendar 2020 – though whether there will be enough improvement to satisfy sell-side models is very much up for debate. For its part, management believes that distributor destocking should more or less finish in the next quarter and that has been a meaningful headwind.

The Outlook

While Parker Hannifin is still much more cyclical than many of its multi-industrial peers, I’m impressed with the improvement in decremental margins this cycle. The “but” here is that such improvement usually means less upside when the cycle turns, but the expectations out there for Parker Hannifin seem to reflect a “heads I win, tails we flip again” scenario where Parker Hannifin has somehow managed to cut back the margin downside in cyclical downturns but keep the upside in upturns.

Management has also prepared its third WIN cost program, with more details likely to be offered on the March 12 Investor Day. I’d expect this latest program to focus on ongoing improvement in supply chain/procurement, strategic pricing, and improved manufacturing efficiency (perhaps with more automation entering the picture).

I expect Parker Hannifin to generate around 3% to 4% long-term annualized core revenue growth – in line with most of its quality multi-industrial peers – with some upside potential from additional M&A down the road. I do expect further margin improvements from programs like WIN, as well as mix shifts and improved efforts in areas like working capital management. Those should help drive FCF margins toward the mid-teens, leading to mid-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back, I don’t see a particularly attractive valuation today. Parker Hannifin is priced on par with companies like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Dover (NYSE:DOV), Honeywell (HON), and Schneider (SGBSY), and that just strikes me as too expensive relative to the long-term cash flow potential and the current economic situation. I have no qualms with the quality of Parker Hannifin as a company, but today’s price seems to more than reflect the eventual recovery in its end-markets, as well as structural improvements to its margins, and I think there are better opportunities elsewhere.

