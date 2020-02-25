Biffa Creating Cash From Trash

The increasing focus on the environment by all sectors of societies provides investors with massive growth opportunities. Following on from my earlier waste management pick Pennon, this article outlines the bullish thesis on fellow UK waste and disposal services provider Biffa (OTC:BFFBF).

Momentum in the stock is growing as the company invests in long-term growth opportunities: the high-margin industrial and commercial waste market, plastics recycling and energy from waste. Biffa is looking to achieve 50% growth in underlying operating profit and over 50% earnings per share growth between 2020 and 2023.

The Global Investor likes the defensive nature of waste management and Biffa offers strong revenue visibility through long-term contracts. Its collections segment doesn't enjoy high margins, but this core business provides the cash for what will be the key drivers of higher-margin growth - plastics recycling and energy from waste. The shares trade at around 12x forward earnings, which isn't overly demanding considering the long-term growth potential on offer.

Background

Biffa was spun out of UK water utility Severn Trent in 2006 before being taken private in 2008 as part of a £1.7bn leveraged buyout. The waste and disposal services provider was then re-listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2016, having first fallen into the hands of its lenders in 2013. The company is headquartered in High Wycombe, England.

Financial results

The six months to September showed underlying operating profit rise 12% year on year to £45.7m. The collections business generated over three-quarters of that total. Municipal collections have proved challenging because of competitive markets and under-performance on some contracts. These activities only account for about 20% of the collections division. Municipal profit margins dropped to 2.9% in 2019 from 6.4%. Biffa believes the operation is stabilizing at a lower level of profitability. But collections growth is expected to come from the larger industrial and commercial segment - 70% of H1 collections revenue - where the margin grew by 0.7 percentage points to 9.1% in 2019.

Biffa is the market leader in industrial and commercial collection with an 11% market share in the UK. In terms of UK competitors, only Veolia's market share exceeds 5%. As a larger operator it benefits from economies of scale and Biffa has grown by buying smaller, regional operators. It has spent £157m on 40 acquisitions since 2014, which account for annualized revenues of £232m.

In H1 its resources and energy division showed a 12.3% margin. The company is focusing on plastics recycling, as new regulation reduces use of landfill, benefiting the waste management and recycling sectors.

While China's import ban on some recyclable materials did cause some disruption to the waste management industry, Biffa has ridden this out successfully, with its recycling revenue increasing by over 20% to £46m in the first half. Biffa has been expanding its domestic capacity as the 'collect, sort and export' model no longer works with the China end market disappearing. The company aims to boost its plastics processing capacity to around 200 kilotons per annum by 2025. A new £27.5m polyethylene terephthalate bottle recycling facility, which opened in January brings current capacity to 120ktpa. This facility is expected to generate around £40m in annual sales.

Joint venture with Covanta

The UK landfill tax has improved the profitability of energy from waste, which should also be supported by a projected annual shortfall of six megatons in energy from waste capacity to 2030. Biffa is investing £70m-£80m in two joint ventures with US firm Covanta (CVA) to process 750ktpa of waste from 2023. The company projects the joint ventures will yield an internal rate of return in the mid-to-high teens. Covanta will look after operations and maintenance at the facilities while Biffa will provide the feedstock, generated from the waste it collects from 95% of British regions.

Debt

Excluding £140m of lease liabilities, net debt increased 2% year on year to £310m. This is equivalent to 2x adjusted cash profits, but this is within the group's target 2-2.5x range. Lease financing make for a high underlying interest charge of £16m.

Conclusion

Much like Pennon, which is up 23% since publication at the time of writing, Biffa has a stable core business providing the cash flow to invest in higher growth areas within the waste disposal services opportunity set. This market is supported by a regulatory policy environment that is aiming to achieve greater levels of recycling and greater energy production from waste. Biffa's long track record as a consolidator and its reasonable valuation, coupled with its stock price momentum make this stock a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BFFBF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.