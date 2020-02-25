George Weston Limited (WNGRF) CEO Galen Weston on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

George Weston Limited (OTCPK:WNGRF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Tara Speers - Senior Director, IR

Galen Weston - Chairman and CEO

Richard Dufresne - President and CFO

Luc Mongeau – President, Weston Foods

Patricia Baker - Scotia Bank

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Petrie - CIBC

Peter Sklar - BMO Capital Markets

I would now like to hand the conference over to Tara Speers, Senior Director, Investor Relations.

Tara Speers

Thank you, Christina [ph] and good morning. Welcome to the George Weston Limited fourth quarter and full year 2019 results conference call. I’m joined this morning by Galen Weston, our Chairman and CEO; Richard Dufresne, our President and CFO; and Luc Mongeau, President of Weston Foods and Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Before we begin today’s call, I want to remind you that today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements such as the company’s beliefs and expectations regarding certain aspects of its financial performance in 2020 and future years. These statements are based on assumptions and reflect the management’s current expectation. As such, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company’s materials filed with the Canadian regulators. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than what is required by law.

Also, non-GAAP financial measures may be discussed or referred to today. Please refer to our Annual Report and other materials filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators for a reconciliation of each of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. And since Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties have both released their fourth quarter and full year results, we will focus today’s call on the performance of our Weston Foods segment.

Before I pass the call over to Richard. I would like to highlight the updates we made to the GWL Annual Report, specifically the revised front section of the Management Discussion and Analysis. In response to your feedback, we updated the annual report to provide information we believe is helpful in your understanding of George Weston. Our objective for the update was to answer recurring questions, highlight our operating and value creation strategy and provide key performance metrics. We hope you find the update useful. We’re ready to share the new document with you and look forward to your feedback.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Richard.

Richard Dufresne

Thank you Tara and good morning, everyone. We are pleased with the results for the quarter, our businesses performed well with solid operating and financial results. On a consolidated basis, George Weston Limited reported revenue of $12.1 billion an increase of 3.3% compared to last year. For the full year revenue was $50.1 million an increase of 3.2% compared to last year.

For the fourth quarter net earnings were $433 million compared to $271 million last year an increase of $162 million. On an adjusted basis net earnings increased by $30 million or 12.9% to $262 million primarily due to the improvement in the underlying operating performance of each of our businesses. We reported adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $1.69 an increase of $0.10 per share or 6.3% compared to last year.

As Tara mentioned we’ve included new metrics in the front section of our MD&A to assist with understanding of our business including GWL corporate free cash flow. GWL corporate free cash flow is a measure we use to evaluate the cash generated into GWL. It consists of the streams of cash flow received from our operating subsidiaries which include the dividends from

Loblaw, distribution from Choice Properties and the net cash flow contribution from Weston Foods less corporate costs.

For the year ended 2019 GWL corporate free cash flow was $411 million an increase of $311 million over last year. When we account for the dividends we pay to our shareholders interest on our indebtedness and our $50 million equity contribution to Choice’s equity offering last spring. GWL added $70 million of cash to its balance sheet in 2019. At year end, GWL’s cash balance stood at around $700 million.

Loblaw extended its further positive momentum during the quarter with continued improvement in its food retail business and strong results in its drug retail business. Through its buyback program Loblaw repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares during the quarter for a total cost of $163 million. Our ownership now sits at 52.2%. Loblaw remains committed to its strategy, responding to evolving customer needs and positioning the business for the future. Loblaw seeks to deliver process and efficiency savings to offset cost pressures and enable investments in its strategic growth areas of everyday digital retail, payments and rewards and connected healthcare.

The digital retail is already contributing to the business having delivered $1 billion of revenues in 2019. Choice Properties delivered another quarter of solid results. Choice continues to focus on generating stable income and active development program to add high quality real estate to the portfolio and balance sheet strength to provide financial flexibility. Choice further strengthens its balance sheet in 2019 following $400 million equity issuance and $400 million of asset sales.

Choice portfolio occupancy at year end was 97.7% with same asset NOI growth of 2.6%. Weston Foods performed well during the quarter. Sales were $522 million up $15 million from $507 million in Q2, 2018. For the full year sales were $2.15 billion up $33 million versus 2018. For the quarter Weston Foods’ adjusted EBITDA was up $5 million excluding the positive impact of IFRS 16 and the prior year net gain on the sale lease back of a property. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by improved gross margin through productivity improvements and the net benefits realized from Weston Foods’ transformation program partially offset by higher input costs and an increase in performance related compensation accruals.

For the full year Weston Foods’ adjusted EBITDA was $211 million up $2 million versus 2018 excluding the positive impact of IFRS 16 and the prior year net gain on the sale leaseback up properties. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by improved gross margin through productivity and the transformation program partially offset by higher input and distribution cost and an increase in performance related compensation accruals.

We are pleased with the momentum observed at Weston Foods throughout 2019. Managements’ focus was on stabilizing the business through a return to top line growth, financial scrutiny and strengthening its organization capabilities. The business achieved these objectives. By focusing on winning new business from new and existing customers the business was able to deliver sales growth. Through cost savings initiatives and process improvements the business improved its financial metrics and through the first wave of SAP deployment and improved processes the business improved its organizational capabilities and delivered improvement in service metrics.

Weston Foods has stabilized and is now positioned for growth. However there are still lots of work to be done. The SAP deployment accelerates in 2020 and we are in the last year of our transformation program. Further new capacity is coming online and donuts and bagels and we remain focused on the successful startup of this new capacity which is well underway.

Looking ahead to 2020, Weston Foods remain committed to its strategy with a focus on winning new business in key categories and markets and strengthening its operational processes. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and the 53rd-week Weston Foods expect sales to be modestly higher when compared to 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be higher when compared to 2019 and capital expenditures will decrease to $185 million.

All told, George Weston had a successful year in 2019 executing against its plan delivering operational stability and supporting each of its businesses and making steady progress against their strategic frameworks. Having completed our first full year of direct ownership in Choice Properties we marked an important milestone in our transformation toward a more balanced portfolio with three strategic complementary businesses in retail, real estate and consumer goods.

Today we’re focused on improving the financial flexibility of GWL to support investments in our existing businesses as opportunities rise. We use such flexibility as part of Loblaw’s acquisition of Loblaw’s acquisition of Shopper Drug Mart in 2014 by contributing $500 million of cash and allowing our ownership position in Loblaw to be diluted below 50%. At that time, we clearly stated our objective to return our ownership to over 50%.

Now that our ownership in Loblaw is at 52% we have achieved that objective and our focus is turning to building financial flexibility. For this reason, today we announced our participation in Loblaw Normal Course Issuer Bid program. This means GWL will be selling Loblaw shares into Loblaw’s NCIB program with the objective of maintaining our ownership position at 52%. Assuming Loblaw buys back about $1 billion worth of stock on an annual basis. This will generate approximately $400 million of additional cash on an after tax basis for GWL annually.

We currently hold about $700 million of cash and will seek to accumulate to approximately $2 billion in total over the next few years. We have no specific plans for this cash today. But remain optimistic about the opportunities in each of our business. Of course if it turns out, that we can’t effectively deploy the cash then we will consider a range of alternatives including returning capital to shareholders.

To be clear, we are committed to our controlling position in Loblaw and standby it’s strategy. Now returning to the results we released this morning. We’re pleased with our Q4 and full year results across the group of companies. We remain focused on supporting Loblaw, Choice Properties and Weston Foods and believe they’re well positioned to win in the future.

I’ll now turn the call over to Galen.

Galen Weston

Thank you Richard. To echo Richard’s message we’re pleased with the performance of the business during the fourth quarter. 2019 was a good year for the group. Loblaw ended the year with positive momentum as it continues to focus on the customer experience and invest for the future. Choice Properties leveraging its strong foundation delivered on its goals of stability and growth for investors over the long-term and Weston Foods as the business has stabilized. Finishing the year with solid sales and improving financial metrics.

Throughout 2019, we’ve communicated our focus and commitment on partnering with our portfolio of businesses to develop and execute their strategic plans to create long-term value for shareholders. We believe in deploying expertise and strategy, talent development, capital allocation and mergers and acquisitions across the group of companies. As Richard mentioned as part of our ongoing strategic review at GWL, we made the decision to participate in Loblaw’s Normal Course Issuer Bid. This allows us to enhance our financial flexibility. We remain committed to our controlling 52% in Loblaw and to its strategy and to deploying the incremental cash in a disciplined manner, not straying from our existing businesses.

As a holding company with three strong and well positioned businesses in retail, real estate and consumer goods. GWL is focused on providing support across the portfolio. The proceeds from the participation in the Loblaw NCIB will provide GWL with flexibility to deploy capital across the group investing in each of its businesses.

I’ll now ask the operator to open the line for questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Patricia Baker from Scotia Bank. Your line is open.

Patricia Baker

It was really nice to see the turn in the business at Weston Food the continued momentum in Q4 and nice top line growth there. Can you talk about where you saw the strength and which categories in Q4?

A – Unidentified Company Participant

We saw growth across six of our nine categories, with strong performance in donuts alternatives and pies as well.

Patricia Baker

Okay, thank you that’s very helpful. And then can you just update us Luc on where you are on skew rationalization?

A – Luc Mongeau

Yes, we’re about 85% of the way through. You’ll remember originally the objective was to discontinue [ph] about 1,000 SKUs or about 85% we’’ continue, discontinuation in the third year of our transformation. We’re able now to balance discontinuation with a fairly robust sales pipeline which allow us to focus on top line growth as well.

Patricia Baker

Okay, thank you and I think, maybe Richard in your remarks you did reference the fact that you added new lines in Q4 .can you give us a little bit more information on how those are running, is everything going to plan?

Richard Dufresne

Yes, we’ve got new capacity gradually coming online as we’re speaking both in donuts and in bagels and so they’re performing as expected.

Patricia Baker

Okay, thank you very much.

Your next question comes from Irene Nattel from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Q –Irene Nattel

First of all I just had big picture questions, in the annual report. You reiterate your objective to add $100 million in EBITDA in the consumer foods business. Can you please give us or tell us $100 million off which base should we be looking at now? And secondarily, over what period of time?

Galen Weston

Good morning, Irene. What you’re referring to is our transformation program. As mentioned we’re in year three of that program. We have two years under our belt and we are running on plan, so if everything goes well we should be able to deliver that amount fully in 2020. As to what base I guess, look at where we are now and put two years of transformation behind us and so there’s another year to go and that’s how we’re seeing it in our outlook, that we plan to grow EBITDA in 2020.

Q –Irene Nattel

That’s a big number in 2020, okay. Thank you.

Galen Weston

Irene, just to be clear. Like our – we did two years of that already and that is in our number so it’s only year three that you’re going to see in our numbers. So we’re not saying that we’re going to reach that number in 2020, just want to be very clear.

Q –Irene Nattel

Okay, thank you. Okay. Thank you. That’s very helpful and then just following on the discussion about capital deployment. In the past you’ve kind of indicated that retail M&A would happen within Loblaw’s and or LCL and that real estate M&A would happen within Choice. In your remarks you kind of talk about consumer foods, real estate and retail so I’m wondering how we should be thinking about capital deployment, what is the time period and if we look specifically at consumer foods. Does consumer foods mean baking or does it mean something broader than baking?

Galen Weston

Okay to be very clear now. I was – trying to clear my remarks too. We currently don’t have any plans for deployment of this capital. Our current expectation is we will accumulate cash. So because we want to build financial flexibility and if you remember, we’ve done so in the past, like we’ve held cash at GWL and we put it in use when we had a need like the Shopper’s acquisition and the Choice IPO was a need where we invested cash and at that time the level of cash was much higher than what we’re contemplating now. So we feel that building financial flexibility at George at this time is the right thing to do. But we have no plans for now.

Q –Irene Nattel

That’s very helpful and then just one final little question, if I may and this follows up on the discussion about the incremental capacity. The capacity is coming online now to what degree do you have commitments from your customers to fill the capacity?

Richard Dufresne

Overall I wouldn’t [indiscernible] about 75% capacity right now. We’re a bit tighter on our growth categories. Donuts and artisan. We’re confident that the capacity online will allow us to do deliver our objectives for 2020 and we continue to bring capacity online as we ran new contracts.

Q –Irene Nattel

That’s great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Mark Petrie from CIBC. Your line is open.

Q –Mark Petrie

Just a follow-up on that last topic. Could you give us a sense in terms of what type of capacity increase the additional lines in donuts and bagels mean for the organization?

A – Luc Mongeau

Yes, it’s the – this capacity will allow us as I mentioned earlier to meet our objectives of our modest growth for 2020 to be more specific. It’s one additional line for donuts and one additional line for bagels.

Q –Mark Petrie

Okay and sorry, how many lines you have currently operating? I’m just trying to get a sense of the relative magnitude of the capacity increase.

A – Luc Mongeau

Yes we’ve got about 12 lines in donuts across our three facilities. And bagels it’s I believe this will be our third line.

Q –Mark Petrie

Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks. And then sorry Richard just to clarify in terms of that $100 million and sort of the transformation plan. Are you sort of implying like that’s I mean – that’s the growth savings and so obviously we’re looking at the net realization aside from a whole bunch of different factors and so is the realization of $100 million, does that sort of spread evenly across the three years or just trying to get a sense of reasonable expectations for 2020?

Richard Dufresne

Yes, no it’s good question. So the net realization – first of all $100 million is a net number, okay. And the net realization was lower at the beginning and higher at the end.

Q –Mark Petrie

Okay, thanks. And then last question just with regards to CapEx. Could you just give us a sense in terms of $185 million guidance, what are the buckets in that number? And then obviously I know you just gave the 2020 number, but I’m just sort of interested to hear anything you can share about how you think bakery cash flows and capital spending or capital investment will evolve over the course of the next few years.

A – Unidentified Company Participant

If you take the $185 million you can – simple way to look at it, you look at 50-50. Half of it is spent on foundation and productivity investment and the other half is spent on growth. So new capacity as mentioned as these investment are going in donuts and artisan and in alternatives when it comes to growth. And the maintenance and productivity capital is going across our network.

Galen Weston

And on the level of capital expenditures as you know like we’ve been over investing over the last five years and now we feel we’re in a position where we can lower that level of capital expenditure, so you’re starting to see that go down and you can expect that to continue going down over the next few years.

Q –Mark Petrie

Okay, that’s helpful. And then actually sorry one other question. Just in terms of the skew rationalization in 2019 can you give us a sense of how you think about effected revenue or the pressure that put on revenue?

A – Unidentified Company Participant

For us you know the focus is really on delivering positive top line sales growth and we continue to balance a solid sales pipeline with gradual discontinuation.

Q –Mark Petrie

Okay, thanks very much. All the best.

[Operator Instructions] your next question comes from Peter Sklar from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Q –Peter Sklar

Richard, this $2 billion cash target you have I believe, is that for the first time that you’ve articulated it and so what is the magic in $2 billion as a number.

Richard Dufresne

Like there’s no magic to the number. I think we believe the $2 billion is going to be an amount that would give us appropriate and reasonable financial flexibility for a company of our size like we believe that this is an amount of cash that is appropriate and it’s a responsible amount and that is not too much, so that’s how we got to the number.

Q –Peter Sklar

Okay and if you get there and there’s nothing really cooking in terms of deployment, what will you do? You will return it to shareholders like [indiscernible]?

Galen Weston

Yes. Like right now we’re putting a premium on financial flexibility. Once we achieve that objective of $2 billion and assuming we haven’t found a purpose to deploy the cash into one of our business like returning capital to shareholders is definitely one of the alternative we’ll be considering.

Q –Peter Sklar

Okay and then just lastly, on this new structure where you’re going to tender into the Loblaw Normal Course Issuer Bid how is that going to work mechanically? Are you going to try and tender on a pro rata basis or is it going to be – what’s your thinking?

Galen Weston

That’s a really good question Peter. This is an automatic program. So we actually make no decision and the reason why you hear the number $400 million, there’s two reasons first like we own 52% of Loblaw but there’s also dilution associated with options. So we need to factor that in, so that means the amount we can tender is a bit lower and then there is a facts on selling those shares. But the mechanism, the way it works it’s sort of an automatic program that we turn on and essentially each time that Loblaw buys back shares like we have a party that sort of sells some of our shares to Loblaw so that we maintain that 52.2% so it’s automatic, we don’t have any involvement from our perspective here.

Q –Peter Sklar

Okay, that’s all I have, thank you.

Your next question comes from Chris Lee from Desjardins. Your line is open.

Q – Unidentified Participant

First I want to say the incremental disclosure on the free cash flow is very helpful. So thank you for that. I guess my first question is Richard you mentioned in 2019 debt went down by about $70 million from the free cash flow. I guess going forward, is it fair to assume as your Weston Foods EBITDA continues to grow and your CapEx continues to go down that $70 million that you realized in 2019, that number – the ratio continue to grow over, over the next two years?

Galen Weston

Yes and just to give you a little bit more precision. We actually used also $50 million to put in Choice’s equity, so the next excess cash that was generated in George this year was north of $100 million. But the answer to your question is, yes. As EBITDA at Weston Food grows and its CapEx diminishes that amount grows.

Q – Unidentified Participant

And that math combined with $400 million of cash proceeds from the NCIB should allow you to reach that $2 billion. I think you mentioned in the opening remarks in a few years.

Galen Weston

Yes.

Q – Unidentified Participant

Okay and I’ll just maybe one clarification just going back to the $100 million of net EBITDA transformation. So you mentioned it’s a net number it was lower in the beginning higher in the end. Can you share with us so year one and two, how much of that was realized in year one and two?

Galen Weston

We don’t want to give that precision. The benefits themselves were relatively flat over the three years, but the cost to achieve those benefits were higher in the first two years versus year three.

Q – Unidentified Participant

Over the cost. Okay, thanks very much.

Operator

Tara Speers

Thank you Christina and thanks everyone for joining us this morning. And you have any follow-up questions please don’t hesitate to contact Roy or myself and please mark your calendars for May 5, when we’ll report our Q1, 2020 results. Thank you.

