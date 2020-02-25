Esperion Therapeutics: The Path After FDA Approval

We also update our investment thesis on this new entrant into the cholesterol space in the paragraphs below.

We take a look at the some of the key challenges the company is likely to face as commercialization begins.

Esperion Therapeutics just won a key FDA approval and its stock is up more than 50% since we last profiled it in January 2019.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) sold off nearly 10% on Friday despite garnering FDA approval for Nexletol (bempedoic acid) as an adjunct to diet for lowering LDL-C ("bad" cholesterol) in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The stock managed to claw back some of those losses on Monday even as the overall market was tanking.

Given the stock's run up over the past few months into this FDA decision, the "buy the rumor, sell the news" trading action Friday was not all that surprising. Even with the late week decline Friday, the stock is still up more than 50% since we gave this name a "thumbs up" for a small buy-write position back in January 2019.

So what should investors do now with Esperion Therapeutics as it transitions to newly-minted "Tier 3" status. We examine that question in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Esperion Therapeutics is a Michigan-based clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering medications. The stock currently sells for just over $60 a share and sports a market capitalization of $1.7 billion. The original Esperion was sold to Pfizer (PFE) in 2004, before the drug giant decided to sell it back to Esperion management some five years later.

Nexletol's Target Market:

Nexletol is the first oral non-statin approved in nearly two decades. The compound is positioned as an alternative for millions of patients who can’t take or aren’t responding to statins. Some 40 million people in the U.S. take statins. The company is planning to target the approximately 8.5 million patients who take statins but aren’t seeing their cholesterol drop to desired levels. Esperion also plans to target another 9.5 million patients who aren’t taking statins because they can’t tolerate them or for other reasons. Around 100 million people in the United States have one form of high cholesterol.

Bempedoic acid or Nexletol reduced LDL-C levels an average 18% when compared to placebo in patients taking moderate- and high-dose statins, and up to 28% in patients taking low-dose or no statin, in late-stage trials

A combination pill that combines Nexletol and a cholesterol-lowering drug called ezetimibe was found to lower LDL-C levels by 38% in patients taking a recommended standard dose or low dose of statins, and 44% in patients taking no statin. That combination pill has a PDUFA date tomorrow where it should be approved. Both should be approved in Europe over the next few months. Analysts generally believe $1 billion plus in peak sales are likely over time. However, uptake will be driven by the price of the drug, insurers’ reception/coverage and other factors. The company is going to price Nexletol at $10 to $11 per daily pill which should aid market penetration.

Challenges:.

Esperion is going to have to have the same challenges as any company rolling out their first approved drug to a mass market that already has several competitors in it. A salesforce will have to be trained and deployed. Doctors will need to be "educated" on the benefits of Nexletol. Inclusion into insurance and government programs will need to be attained. Advertising campaigns will need to be run. Usually, the first few quarters can be quite challenging as initial sales come in under some investors optimistic expectations.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Last week Credit Suisse ($90 price target, up from $82), Cowen & Co. ($80 price target) and BTIG ($90 price target) all reiterated Buy ratings on Esperion. The company ended the third quarter with just more than $210 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Fourth quarter results should be out shortly. On its last quarterly press release, management stated it believed "that it expects that current cash resources, coupled with expected milestone payments under the European commercial collaboration agreement and Oberland Capital revenue-based funding agreement, and bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination tablet commercial sales, will be sufficient to fund operations through profitability."

Verdict:

There's value in Esperion long term if peak sales projections are close to accurate. However, there might be numerous bumps in the road especially in the first year of commercialization. I initially took a stake in Esperion in January of 2019 via buy-write orders. Those expired in the money during last summer. I then took another covered call position in September when the stock dipped below $40. Those are scheduled to expire in the money on March 20.

Major uncertainty around Esperion has faded on FDA approval. Therefore, if this stock falls to the $55 level or so after those option positions expire, I will once again initiate a new position in ESPR using the same buy-write strategy as Esperion is becoming a "rinse, wash, and repeat" covered call candidate in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.