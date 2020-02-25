Stocks Have Room To Go Higher. The Real Bubble Is In Bonds

The S&P 500 is unlikely to peak until the U.S 10-year Treasury yield is back above 2%.

Investor bond allocations today are nearly as high as they were during the worst of the 2008 recession.

When investor cash allocations are as low as they are today, equities cannot continue to go up without bonds going down.

Much has been said about the efficacy of market timing. After the 2008 equity crash, market timing became increasingly popular as those who successfully did so (by sheer luck or rational reasoning) avoided the disaster. Of course, everybody who has called long-term tops of the S&P 500 since has been embarrassed by its relentless rise. Today, most view market timing as a fool's errand.

While timing the exact peak of the stock market is an extremely difficult and likely impossible task, there are numerous clues that can give us an idea of how much higher it can go. The best are cash allocation levels and margin borrowing data as well as bond valuations. I'd like to go over these indicators and try to give a ball-park range of how much juice the market has left.

Surprisingly, equities may have a bit higher to go before they peak.

The Best Indicator: AAII Cash Allocations

The stock market is fueled by cash. While this may seem obvious, it is often forgotten. If investors have cash, they will buy stocks and the S&P 500 will rise. If they need cash, they will sell and the market will fall.

Fortunately, the American Association of Individual Investors collects monthly data regarding how much cash investors have in their accounts. As you can see below, when this data crosses from below 20% to above it, it usually signals a long-term top:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, falling cash allocations promote higher equity prices and rising cash allocations concur with falling equity prices. Of course, cash tends to be low for years before the market peaks and, when cash allocations are low, liquidity often falls with it which can inadvertently promote rampant equity price rallies like the late '90s rally and, I would argue, today's rally.

Most importantly, it is not low cash that signals a peak, it is low cash allocations combined with rising cash allocations. If an investor's demand for cash increases, they will sell stocks. Today cash levels are low but are not rising, signaling there still may be some time before the bear market.

Of course, not all cash is used to buy stocks and investors, on average, put 10-20% of their funds in bonds (note, I suspect that a minority of investors put the majority of their savings in bonds while the majority of individual investors do not buy bonds). As you can see below, stock allocations are actually at a long-term median level while bond allocations are on the higher end of normal:

Data by YCharts

While this is a contrarian view, this data actually indicates that bonds may have more immediate downside risk than do stocks. This is because bond allocations are high while stock allocations are below normal peak-market levels (i.e above 70%). Indeed, if stocks continue to rise I suspect that some bond investors will feel the FOMO and sell bonds for stocks. In other words, I believe we must see long-term bond funds like (TLT) drop before the S&P 500 peaks.

Further, margin debt levels are actually low as a percent of market capitalization. As you can see below on the lower chart, margin debt spiked in the months preceding and after the 2000 and 2007 peaks:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

In 2000, margin debt divided by the Wilshire 5000's market capitalization spiked during the end of the rally while it spiked immediately after in 2007. Obviously, it is not a bulletproof indicator, but spiking margin debt levels are historically a long-term sell signal.

Strangely, margin debt levels are actually collapsing today which is an additional signal that individual investors are actually more bearish/cautious than would be expected during a normal market peak. Of course, this adds an additional source of funds that can buoy the market higher.

A Better Look At Equity Valuations

The most obvious case against this bull market is equity valuations. One of the best long-term indicators of the market cycle is the CAPE ratio on the S&P 500 which measures the market capitalization of the largest 500 companies in the U.S divided by their earnings averaged over ten years. This accounts for the fact that earnings tend to decline considerably during recessions and rise to unsustainable levels beforehand.

As you can see below, today's CAPE ratio is only beat by the 2000 technology bubble and is far higher than it was during the 1920's pre-depression peak:

Data by YCharts

However, the CAPE ratio fails to take into account the increasingly important Treasury bond yields. Intuitively, if you're only going to get a 1.5% annual return on a 10-year Treasury bond you'll pay a higher price for equities.

This is illustrated below using inverse 10-year Treasury yields as a "P/E" proxy for bonds:

(Data Source - Multpl)

As you can see, when the spread between the CAPE and inverse of the 10-year Treasury yield is negative, it is a sign that stocks are overvalued to bonds. This was the case in 1929 and during most of the 90s (both of which were periods of high growth). On the other hand, when the spread is over 20 as was the case in most of the 1930s-1950s and today, it is a sign that it is bonds that are overvalued, not stocks.

This heavily relates to my conclusion in the prior section that it is bonds that are overbought, not stocks. Yes, this equity rallying is becoming speculative and valuations far too high, but investors are not feeling the FOMO as much as usual during equity bubbles. While they do not have significant cash allocations, they have higher-than-normal bond allocations, particularly given the bullish equity market. Even more, if you value equities based on bonds, equities are "cheap" since bonds are so expensive.

The Bottom Line: Stocks Will Top Once Treasuries Fall

If you want a sell signal on stocks, wait for Treasury bonds to decline. That may seem counterintuitive as investors today have the concept of "stocks down bonds up" hammered into their heads and view a rise in Treasuries as a bearish signal for bonds.

It is true that Treasuries and stocks are negatively correlated in the short-run, but their correlation is actually positive on a longer time horizon. For example, in 2018 equities went through a larger correction which caused Treasuries to rally in 2019. The rally in Treasuries lowered capital costs for companies, allowing them higher profits, and raised the comparative value of equities to bonds, allowing for higher valuation multiples. Result? Significant rally in equity prices.

On average, the difference between the inverse of the 10-year Treasury (66X today) and CAPE ratio (31 today) is 10X so the CAPE ratio could conceivably rise to the 40-50 zone before equities peak. Because investors lack cash reserves, they must sell bonds for equities to go higher.

There is high uncertainty in this estimate, but the most logical outcome would be the 10-year Treasury inverse falling from 66X to 50X (a 2% 10-year Treasury yield) and the CAPE ratio rising from 31X to 40X, thereby reaching a historically average gap of 10X. This implies around 30% additional upside in the S&P 500 and ~5% downside in a 10-year(ish) Treasury ETF like (IEF).

Obviously, it is very likely that the market overshoots and the Treasury yield rise above 2% before the market peaks, but my point is that I'd remain generally bullish on equities until the 10-year reaches 2%.

As you can see below, it recently made a triple-bottom meaning the top is probably in for Treasury bonds:

Data by YCharts

Put simply, stocks are expensive, but bonds are worse. Stocks, bonds, or both could fall from here, but both cannot continue to rise together, particularly considering the Federal Reserve has now put forward a plan to end "QE4".

Now, personally, it does not seem to be a great time to be bullish on equities unless you're looking for a short-term speculative rebound to all-time highs. I believe this may occur, but the downside risk to both stocks and bonds is very high as uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus grows. Long-term bonds may have more upside, but they are a much better short opportunity than stocks are today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.