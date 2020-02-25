Cerus: Looks Ready To Breakout Following Another Positive Earnings Report

The market has been speculating on companies looking to address the Coronavirus crisis. I believe Cerus is a legitimate Coronavirus play and will draw attention from national and global agencies.

Cerus reported a mixed earnings report with a miss on EPS and a beat on revenue. However, the company was able to hit the upper-end of their revenue guidance.

Cerus Corp. (CERS) recently reported their Q4 earnings with a slight miss on EPS and a slight beat on revenue. Cerus finished 2019 with record revenue of $20.9M in Q4 and an annual total of $74.6M; which was at the uppermost end of the company's guidance of $72M-$75M. What is more, the company reported they have shipped roughly 7M transfusable units of INTERCEPT platelets and plasma shipped worldwide. It appears as if Cerus is executing on the commercial strategy and INTERCEPT is continuing to gain traction in the global market. In addition, the ticker has received some attention due to INTERCEPT's potential to neutralize the coronavirus in order to provide safe blood component supplies. Moreover, the stock appears to be breaking out of a long-term downtrend pattern after the company secured a $63.3M offering. Is the market finally identifying CERS? I am still bullish on CERS and I am looking to add to my dormant position in the coming days or weeks if certain conditions are met.

(Source: CERS)

I intend to review Cerus' earnings report and point out some key points that defend my bullish outlook. In addition, I explain how CERS is a legitimate coronavirus play and why INTERCEPT should be the global standard for safe blood components. Finally, I take a look at the charts and discuss my checklist for another CERS buy.

Q4 and 2019 Numbers

Cerus logged strong Q4 product revenue of $20.9M, which was up 27% from Q4 2018. This capped-off year of revenue growth that totaled $74.6M, which grew 23% over 2018. What is more, the company improved their gross margins to 55%, which is up from 40% in 2018. However, Q4's OpEx totaled $33.6M, with full-year OpEx adding up to $126.6M. Unfortunately, both of them were higher than 2018's numbers, which contributed to a higher net loss of $0.51 per share for 2019. So, it looks like the growth came with a price, but that is to be expected for a small-cap company attempting to develop and commercialize a comprehensive portfolio.

In terms of cash position, Cerus ended 2019 with $85.7M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. In addition, the company just closed a public offering that raised gross proceeds of $63.3M. So, it looks as if the company is currently in a healthy financial position.

A Coronavirus Play

The recent outbreak in China has sparked some volatility in the overall market and has some investors speculating on some tickers that are attempting to develop a vaccine or therapy. Coronavirus "COVID-19" is similar to other Coronavirus based viruses such as SARS and MERS, which INTERCEPT is able to neutralize (Figure 1).

Figure 1: INTERCEPT Pathogens (Source: CERS)

So, it looks as if INTERCEPT could be a legitimate Coronavirus play due to the need for safe blood and its components for transfusion. Blood transfusions are one of the most common procedures ordered in a hospital, so the need for Coronavirus free blood components is going to grow as the virus crisis endures. Although the hospitals could test potential donors, it would be much safer and economical to just use the INTERCEPT system.

Admittedly, I don't know if Cerus is going to get a flurry of orders of INTERCEPT and will be implemented in China, but the threat of the virus should have healthcare agencies evaluating their ability to maintain a safe blood supply. Perhaps this crisis will encourage other countries and organizations to consider Cerus and INTERCEPT as part of their blood transfusion protocols.

Still Bullish on CERS

My CERS thesis has been centered on the company's technology and INTERCEPT's ability to be the standard-of-care for pathogen reduction. Eventually, the blood component and supply market would eventually shift to using Cerus products and the revenue growth would follow suit. I believe that some recent developments are starting to indicate that moment is growing near and support my bullish outlook.

I consider the company's ability to consistently report revenue growth to be my principal motive. Over the past three years, Cerus has doubled their product revenue and has sent approximately 7M transfusable units worldwide. I expect this number to only increase in the coming years as U.S. blood centers and hospitals begin to update their protocols following the issuance of the final guidance on the bacterial safety of platelets. U.S. blood centers and hospitals have until the end of March 2021, to update their procedures for their platelet supply, so we should see strong platelet kit growth once they begin to conform to the FDA guidance. Consequently, Cerus anticipates full-year 2020 product revenue will be in the range of $80M-$93M, signifying about 20%-25% growth.

In addition to revenue growth, I believe the company still has latent potential in their pipeline programs. In fact, Cerus anticipates a 2020 launch of their pathogen-reduced cryoprecipitate product in the U.S. What is more, INTERCEPT's red cell program should be up for approval in 2022. So, investors should only expect revenue growth to only continue in the coming years.

Another positive story to keep an eye on is the company's cash position. The company recently executed a secondary offering that has supplied the company with an ample amount of cash. In fact, the company believes it will be enough for them to hit "profitability during the company strategic planning period."

Overall, Cerus has a history of revenue growth, potential for continued growth, and a path to profitability. I don't know about you, but that sounds like a company worthy of at least a speculative position to me.

What' My Plan?

After accumulating a sizable position in CERS over the past couple of months, I am ready to see the stock break out and separate from its long-term downtrend line (Figure 2).

Figure 2: CERS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I am going to wait and see if the stock is able to hold above $5.75 line and will add once the share price is able to break above the $6.15 pivot point. Admittedly, I don't expect this to be a clear shot through these points, so I am going to be patient and set-up some alerts. I still see CERS to be a great long-term investment, so I am not rushing to accumulate a full-sized position until the rest of the market is ready to see it my way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.