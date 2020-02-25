Two Black Swans

This is going to lead to a golden age of active investing.

A price-insensitive, valuation-insensitive bubble in the S&P 500 Index is on the verge of breaking.

I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..." - Stanley Druckenmiller "Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings." - Walter Schloss "A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."- Sir John Templeton "Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

On Feb. 6, 2018, I wrote one of my most popular articles published on Seeking Alpha titled, "Be Prepared For A Crash - Part II," and in the article, I specifically investigated the lack of price discovery in the markets, as passive, ETF and dividend growth fund flows were largely price insensitive and valuation insensitive in their endless buying.

In a follow-up article, published on Oct. 25, 2018, which was titled, "The Signal Event - Will The Dam Hold?" I revisited the lack of price discovery and the structure of the markets were indeed challenged in the fourth quarter of 2018, however, after a brief shock, they reorganized in their current form. Specifically, longer duration assets, including large-cap growth stocks, perhaps the market's longest duration assets, ended up outperforming to an even larger degree than they had previously.

What will break this melt-up cycle?

Something unexpected, of course, and the COVID-2019 certainly fits the description of a black swan, with a potential second black swan waiting in the wings later this year.

With the S&P 500 index (SP500) following the definition of a classic bubble (with a lag), could this be the signal event?

The answer is a resounding "yes" if passive, ETF and dividend growth buying, which is almost all price insensitive and valuation insensitive fund flows, reverses course. In this scenario, then all the market participants front running now buying will be front running selling.

Investment Thesis

We are a signal event away from a golden age of active investing, and this signal event could be happening real-time.

The Signal Event

In a Sept. 21, 2017, article I authored for members of The Contrarian, titled, "Investment Philosophy - A Golden Age For Active Investors Awaits," I pontificated on how there was very little price discovery in the market.

To illustrate this point, I referenced several quotes from Steven Bregman, president and co-founder of Horizon Kinectics, who presented at James Grant's Oct. 4, 2016, Investment Conference.

Here's the first set of quotes I referenced:

A golden age of active investment management awaits only one signal event, Steven Bregman, president and co-founder of Horizon Kinetics, told the Grant’s conference-comers on Oct. 4. A collapse of the index/ETF bubble is that intervening disaster. To hear Bregman tell it, no crash would be so well-deserved. He called the exchange-traded fund excrescence the world’s biggest bubble. “It has distorted clearing prices in every sort of financial asset in every corner of the globe…,” asserted Bregman. “[I]t has created a massive systemic risk to which everyone who believes they are well diversified in the conventional sense are now exposed.”

Think about the above quotes, and when the quotes were taken, specifically on Oct. 4, 2016.

The "index/ETF bubble" had grown and mutated far beyond what skeptics, including myself, thought it could, melting higher from 2017-2019, similar to the parabolic run the Nasdaq (NDAQ) stock market went on from 1998-2000, as shown by the vault higher in the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which has undergone a similar exponential move that appears to be ending.

The continued amazing price rise in the leading market indices mean that we stand at much greater heights today, which could yield a much larger fall.

Thus, when there's a true unwind, where passive outflows are front-run with abandonment by speculators and Wall Street trading desks, like those at Goldman Sachs (GS.PK), Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America (BAC.PK), Citigroup (C.PK), or JPMorgan Chase (JPM), that would be the true signal event, and we may be on the precipice with the outbreak of COVID-2019, which is a black swan, as almost nobody saw this outbreak developing.

A Classic Bubble

The S&P 500 Index has followed the pattern of a classic bubble, laid out by Jeremy Grantham of GMO early in 2018.

(Source: GMO)

For comparison purposes, here's what has actually transpired in the S&P 500 Index through Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The market has followed the classic bubble pattern to a "T," with a lag, however, this does not change the magnitude of how overvalued U.S. equities are today, with the Wilshire 5000 to GDP ratio exceeding its late 1999/early 2000 peak.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

What's the catalyst for a reversion-to-the-mean trade that could eclipse what we witnessed from 2000-2002, and really 2000-2007?

One word, coronavirus.

The First Black Swan

The exponential spread of COVID-2019 outside of China certainly qualifies as a black swan, with Italy, Iran, and South Korea new epicenters of confirmed cases.

This New York Times headline article encapsulates the rising fear at the current moment, with this headline pulled early Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020.

(Source: New York Times)

With fear percolating as I write this, a further spread of the coronavirus has the potential to shut down global economic activity, as it has done in China. With an interconnected global supply chain that has relied increasingly on just in time manufacturing practices, the whole world does not have to go the route of South Korea, Italy, or Iran, for the economic impact to be widespread.

The Second Black Swan

Less discussed right now, and rightly so, is what's happening with the Democratic Presidential Nomination process, where Bernie Sanders is leading in the Real Clear Politics polling average.

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

Once dismissed as a fringe candidate (sound familiar to the 2016 U.S. Presidential election?), Bernie Sanders has become the front runner, poised to challenge the capitalistic U.S. economic system if elected.

Building on this narrative, the U.S. elected what was thought to be a fringe presidential candidate in 2016, partly because the country was disavowed with the political process, and was looking for an outsider to come to Washington.

The same thing is playing out in 2020, except this time on the left, instead of the right.

From my perspective, the markets are not pricing in very much of a probability of Bernie winning the presidency, however his odds have improved.

(Souce: The Lines)

All it would take at this point, is the mere possibility of a far left candidate being elected to impact financial market prices. Currently, this is not priced in, in my opinion.

Summarizing, there may be another black swan following on the heels of the coronavirus, which is a black swan itself.

Closing Thoughts - The End Of Valuation Insensitive and Price Insensitive Buying

When market historians look back at the past 10 years, I'm almost certain they will come to the conclusion that we market participants collectively lost our minds, letting valuation-insensitive and price-insensitive buying dictate financial market prices, letting the tail wag the dog, so to speak.

This virtuous cycle, helped along by corporate buybacks, and investors unending quest for yield, has created a distorted capital allocation process and a top-heavy market.

On this note, the top-five companies in the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY), which are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB), compromise a greater percentage of the S&P 500 Index that the top-five companies at the end of 1999, which were Microsoft, General Electric (GE), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Cisco (CSCO), and Walmart (WMT).

Adding fuel to the fire, the domination of large-cap technology companies in market capitalization has caused the technology sector to reach similar levels of relative overvaluation as it did in late 1999 and early 2000.

(Source: JPMorgan Chase)

As a market historian, and active speculator and trader for more than 25 years now, I cannot think of an investing landscape with more crowded trades, which is epitomized by the nearly universal bullish consensus on technology names, and the bearish consensus with regard to the energy sector, which has resulted in the relative performance documented above.

Ultimately, catalysts needed to emerge to change the status quo, to end the valuation insensitive, and price insensitive buying, and that appears to be the case today, with at least one genuine black swan manifesting itself right before our eyes, and another potential black swan developing quietly in the background.

In closing, most market participants have become trend-following investors and traders, concentrating their investments in what's performing well, and avoiding what has lagged.

When this investment backdrop reverses, which may be happening right now, owning non-correlated equities and equities that do not make up big representative weights in the popular indices should prove to be an advantage, not the massive disadvantage it has been to own these shunned securities for much of the past decade, particularly since 2011, when the world investment markets have been in a dis-inflationary expansion.

Said another way, value stocks should outperform, something they are poised to do right now more so than they even were in late 1999 and early 2000.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities, including energy equities, which are historically loathed. More specifically, there's generational opportunity, from my vantage point, in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers, several of which were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers, which have collectively lowered their break-even profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago, and thus net income, and more importantly, free cash flows, should surge at higher natural gas prices, particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C, WMT, XOM AND SHORT SPY AND AAPL IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.