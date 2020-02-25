Don't Buy Mastercard After Its Sales Warning

Not too long ago on Twitter, I kicked off a discussion by saying that Mexican airport operator stocks would outperform the credit card companies such as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) going forward:

I tweeted this in part to give the Mexican airport stocks a bit of spotlight, as they're the sorts of "up-and-to-the-right" stock charts that compounder investors tend to own. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) has produced a more than 500% total return over the past eight years, for example, yet it gets minimal discussion in the growth-at-a-reasonable-price community. And, unlike the credit card companies, its EBITDA growth has actually kept up with its share price. But that's a topic for another day. The point is, I'm betting the airports (blue and yellow lines) will overtake the credit cards (green and red lines) sooner or later:

Why did I pick Visa and Mastercard as my "controversial" example to pit the airport stocks against? The reason isn't that I think they're bad companies - far from it. But due to a decade of blistering performance, expectations are now far too high.

I expect Visa and Mastercard to return orders of magnitude less over the next decade than they did over the previous one. Investors that own the credit card stocks for rapid compounding gains (think 15%/year annualized or more) should really reconsider their holdings, as a company like Mastercard is unlikely to be able to produce this again next decade.

Visa And Mastercard: Cult Stocks

You may not realize it from hanging out here on Seeking Alpha, where stocks with higher yields often get more attention, but Mastercard and its chief rival Visa have become huge sensations in the aggressive investing category. Big dog funds from around the world have piled in to these names.

On Twitter, user Bluegrass Capital compiles a list of top growth funds' holdings every quarter, using a sample of 20 of the most respected compounder-focused growth funds. Within their data set, Visa is the single most popular celebrity holding with fully 75% (15 out of 20) selected funds owning it. Mastercard is the fourth most popular holding out of all listed U.S. shares, trailing only Visa, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Moody's (MCO).

The number listed there is the number of these esteemed funds that hold a position out of 20 funds sampled. I'm not opposed to these sorts of hedge fund hotel stocks; they tend to have high P/E ratios, but offer correspondingly fast growth to make up for it. In fact, I have decent positions in Diageo (DEO), Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B) and Roper (ROP), among others, from this list, despite many folks calling those stocks extremely overvalued.

Regardless, I'm skeptical that Visa and Mastercard deserve to be so far up the list, rivaled only by Google, Amazon (AMZN) and Moody's.

Crazier Than Sun Microsystems?

There's a thought-provoking quote from Scott McNealy, the former CEO of late 1990s darling Sun Microsystems. After the tech stocks crashed, McNealy famously asked investors what they were thinking to pay 10x sales for his company's stock at the peak. McNealy said:

At 10 times revenues, to give you a 10-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenues for 10 straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next 10 years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realize how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don’t need any transparency. You don’t need any footnotes. What were you thinking?

Within two years of trading at that $64 level, Sun's stock crashed back to below $10. While there is room for debate on how high is too high a price/sales ratio to pay for a high-flying company, I've always used 10x as my mental benchmark where I had better double-check my assumptions before hitting the buy button.

I bring this up for two reasons. First, Visa and Mastercard sell for way more than 10x sales nowadays. And two, it ties into hedge fund manager John Hempton's discussion of Visa stock on Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast.

The market really does believe that low interest rates are here to stay [...] so things that have highly deterministic cash flows, that you can value off the low interest rates are priced at very high levels. My favorite example of this is Visa. It trades at 17x revenues [at this point, Hempton discusses the McNealy quote I cited above...] 10x revenue was the number that said this is insane. Here I have Visa which is a very fat margin business, I'll admit. Half of Visa's P&L drops to the bottom line, and all of that is spent on dividends or buybacks. It's an incredibly cash-generative machine. But it is 1.7x the price that Scott McNealy said was insane.

And since that discussion, things have gotten even crazier. Mastercard recently hit 20x sales and Visa is right behind it at 19x:

This is a simply incredible chart. Since 2011, these companies' Price/Sales ratios have tripled! Remember, we're not talking share price here. This is the amount that investors will pay for each dollar of revenues from these firms, and it's tripled. That's simply insane.

Normally, over time, price/sales ratios for fast-growing companies actually go down, rather than going on an exponential moonshot. For one, as your company gets much larger, there are fewer and fewer untapped markets left to enter. For another, as you get bigger, you tend to draw more competition. Fellow Seeking Alpha author Harrison Schwartz recently demonstrated some potential cracks forming in the Visa/Mastercard payments moat.

I'm not sure if Schwartz' decidedly bearish take on these stocks will play out in the near-term. I do know, however, when you're paying 20x sales for something that used to sell at 6x sales, you need just about everything to go right to keep getting acceptable returns going forward.

It's not just the price/sales ratio shooting up either, the companies' PE ratios have exploded as well. Yes, credit card bulls will say, the companies' profit margins have gone up. And that's true. But it's not been nearly enough to justify the share price run ups. Both stocks traded at 20x earnings as recently as 2012 and could be had at 30x during the December 2018 correction. Now Mastercard is up into the 40s and Visa isn't far behind:

Here Comes The Corona Virus

As my tweet from November showed, I've become increasingly skeptical on the valuation for Mastercard stock. However, it's dangerous to be bearish on something simply due to valuation. In the short-run, momentum chasing often pushes overpriced stocks to even higher levels. You need something more concrete than just a high PE or Price/Sales ratio to knock a stock down.

With the corona virus, we now have that. On Monday afternoon, Mastercard shocked investors with a massive revenue warning. Mastercard started off its press release by saying that the core business is still showing strong growth as expected. But then they lowered the boom with this on the virus:

However, cross-border travel, and to a lesser extent cross-border e-commerce growth, is being impacted by the Coronavirus. As a result, we now expect that if the trends we have seen recently -- primarily in our cross-border drivers -- continue through the end of the quarter, year-over-year net revenue growth in the first quarter will be approximately 2-3 percentage points lower than discussed on our January 29, 2020 earnings call. Under these circumstances, we would expect year-over-year net revenue growth of 9-10% in the first quarter on a currency-neutral basis, excluding acquisitions.

Take a second to think about that. In less than one month, Mastercard is now saying that changing business conditions - primarily due to the virus - have caused a 2-3% revenue shortfall for the upcoming quarter. This should be alarming for a number of reasons, as credit card activity is a good barometer for global consumer spending, among other things.

However, specifically to Mastercard, it shows how fragile the long-term bull case is at 20x sales and 40x earnings. If you assumed 15% annual revenue growth - in line with recent results - and at least flat if not rising profit margins, you'd get doubling revenues and earnings every five years.

40x earnings for something growing at 15%/year is still a full and generous valuation, but you can defend it if you have a high level of conviction in the earnings growth. But now Mastercard is down to a 9-10% revenue growth rate due to the (at least so far) relatively modest corona virus. Remember that the U.S. credit card issuers do not have much of a foothold in China and have struggled to get licenses there. Thus, the actual impact of corona virus on Mastercard's business so far shouldn't be particularly pronounced, and yet here we are.

A seemingly modest event (at least so far) has Mastercard's revenue growth rate down to 10% or even the high single digits. If corona virus can do that, certainly other events such as a U.S. recession, a geopolitical flare-up, a regulator hitting fees in a key market or who knows what could cause a similar dip in Mastercard's revenue growth rate.

At a 9% annual growth rate, Mastercard needs eight years to double revenues and earnings (admittedly perhaps slightly less time for earnings due to the buyback). Let's fast forward to 2028. At that point, Mastercard would be selling at ~20x earnings and 10x sales (Scott McNealy's "ridiculous" valuation level).

Are investors going to be happy if they tie up their money in Mastercard stock for eight years and get something valued at 20x earnings and 10x sales along with 0% stock price appreciation in the interim as the net result?

No, of course not. And that goes back to the hedge fund hotel problem. Mastercard (and Visa) are owned by some of the most aggressive and successful mutual and hedge funds in the world. They aren't going to hold a stock for many years while its growth rate slows and the valuation ratio gradually comes back to earth. No, they're going to dump that dog the moment it starts underperforming, and you'll get a sudden rerating of the stock to the downside.

I'm skeptical that corona virus will be the straw that breaks the camel's backs as far as the credit card companies go. But it's worth reflecting on your assumptions going forward if you own Mastercard stock today. Just how fast do you believe it can truly grow? If a modest virus can knock revenue growth back to the single digits, is the stock really worth 40x earnings?

Sooner or later, Mastercard and Visa will drop back to 10x sales or less (they were at 6x not all that long ago, after all). It could be a bumpy ride to those more level-headed valuations. Let's hope the corona virus blows over quickly and Mastercard resumes its world-beating growth. But use this revenues warning as a red flag to reconsider your position while Mastercard is still flying high. One of the worst things in investing is to get stuck owning a growth stock as it turns into a value stock.

