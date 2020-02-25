Imperial Brands: Conference Highlights And Why 11.9% Yield Is Not Enough

At 1,729p, Imperial has an 11.9% Dividend Yield and a valuation discount vs. peers that reflects its fundamental weaknesses. Reiterate Neutral.

Philip Morris shared details on IQOS’ global progress, and will launch in e-vapor this year, a growing threat to Imperial outside the U.S.

Altria is planning a third U.S. market launch for IQOS, and is scaling up in modern oral tobacco, threatening Imperial's business in the U.S.

Imperial Brands is trying to expand in several Next Generation Product categories, on a “fast-follower” model that likely lacks speed and scale.

Data from the CAGNY conference shows e-vapor still decelerating in the U.S. and elsewhere, which may benefit tobacco stocks in the short term.

(We previously wrote about Imperial Brands as "Blue Sky Capital")

Introduction

We revisit Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (referred here as "IMB") 3 months after our last note ("Imperial Brands: Still The Worst Of The Big 4 Tobacco Stocks"), and following IMB's as well as other tobacco companies' presentations at the CAGNY (Consumer Analyst Group of New York) conference last week.

Since our initial Neutral rating in July 2019, IMB shares have significantly underperformed Philip Morris (PM), our preferred pick among tobacco stocks on which we have had a Buy rating through this period. IMB's share price has fallen by double-digits and, even including dividends (175.3p), they have lost 1.7% of their value during strong equity markets in 19H2:

IMB Share Price vs. PM & FTSE All-Share (Since 02-Jul) Source: Yahoo Finance (21-Feb-20).

Neutral Case Recap

Our Neutral rating in July centred on fundamental business problems at IMB:

IMB is mostly present in local markets with unfavourable demographics or regulations; its profit growth was weak even before the rapid rise of vaping.

Its Next Generation Products ("NGPs") may not contribute much profit, being loss-making at present and uncompetitive against its peers.

Dividend increases had not been supported by rising cash flows, and the dividend was high enough to hinder the repayment of its high debt load.

Its valuation gap against tobacco peers is much narrower on EV / EBIT, though the shares appear "cheap" based on its Dividend Yield.

Ultimately, IMB was a speculative stock and a levered bet on the cigarette industry, unsuitable for long-term investors.

Our caution was vindicated by events, with IMB having abandoned its 10% annual dividend growth target, issuing two profit warnings (in September 2019 and again in February 2020) and parting company with its CEO.

As we will explain below, datapoints from the CAGNY conference support our continuing negative view of IMB's earnings prospects.

FY20 Outlook After Profit Warning

IMB issued a profit warning on February 5 as part of its AGM update.

Instead of revenues and EPS growing at "low single digits" in FY20, the outlook was reduced to revenues being "similar" year-on-year and EPS being "slightly lower" (with an expected 10% decline in H1) (all figures in constant currency).

Next Generation Product sales were expected to be "significantly lower year-on-year"; and the FDA ban on e-vapor flavors meant a £45m writedown.

The sale of the premium cigars business, needed to reduce IMB's debt load, was described as "ongoing".

At the CAGNY conference, IMB stated that tobacco trading “remains in line with expectations”; and guidance remains unchanged.

E-Vapor Category Decline Continues

IMB's presentation at CAGNY included IRI data that showed the U.S. e-vapor category continuing to decline, after regulatory headwinds from August 2019. The January 2020 volume of 26m units marks a further decline from 19Q4, and represents a 20% decline from the peak reached last August:

US E-Vapor Market Volume (Since Jan-19) Source: IMB CAGNY presentation (Feb-20); based on IRI data.

According to IMB, the e-vapor category has also been decelerating or declining in markets outside the U.S. as well. As the CEO stated:

“In terms of the prognosis for e-vapor for the rest of the world … since the adverse newsflow has become very, very prevalent in the U.S., that’s also had an element of contagion elsewhere. So, if you look at the early part of 2019, we saw a very significant level of growth in Europe and certain other markets. That’s really tailed off a lot since then, and in some ways actually declined. I think a lot of consumers are saying to themselves ‘I am not sure I can trust this category yet’.” Dominic Brisby, IMB Joint Interim CEO (Feb-20 CAGNY)

However, IMB believes the growth in e-vapor will eventually resume, with the FDA's PMTA (Pre-Market Tobacco Product Application) process, which required applications before May 2020, likely to help rebuild consumer confidence.

U.S. Cigarette Revenues Stable, but With Higher Pricing

IMB management also presented their view of the U.S. cigarette market, which they believe to be still stable in revenue terms. According to their estimates, the approx. 250 bps higher volume decline in 2016-19 has been offset by a similarly higher price/mix, resulting in similar net revenues growth:

U.S. Cigarette Market Since 2017 – IMB View Source: IMB CAGNY presentation (Feb-20).

Interestingly, IMB's estimate that NGPs caused 1.3% of volume decline in 2019 is much lower than Altria's estimate of 2.0%, with IMB having attributed a larger volume decline to "macro" and "price/SET" (excise):

U.S. Cigarette Market Since 2017 – Altria View Source: Altria CAGNY presentation (Feb-20).

IMB believes it is “too early to understand how the recent NGP flavours ban may affect tobacco consumption”, and its working assumption is still for total U.S. cigarette industry volume to decline by 5-6% in 2020 (similar to Altria's 4-6%), but with little e-vapor growth for IMB.

Management also expects the discount category to continue to grow, with a shift from traditional discount to deep discount.

IMB Aiming to be a Fast Follower in NGPs

At CAGNY, IMB outlined its efforts in several NGP categories, but with a limited scale outside e-vapor:

In e-vapor , “the next evolution of myblu will be introduced into a wide range of markets over the coming months”

, “the next evolution of myblu will be introduced into a wide range of markets over the coming months” In Heat Not Burn , Pulze and ID heat sticks have been launched in the city of Fukuoka in Japan in 2019, and “have started to roll out nationally”

, Pulze and ID heat sticks have been launched in the city of Fukuoka in Japan in 2019, and “have started to roll out nationally” In modern oral tobacco, IMB is testing a new product Zone X in the U.K. “prior to scaling”, with “further market roll-outs” planned for 2020

IMB's stated goal is to be a “fast follower” in NGPs, because management is reluctant to incur the large costs involved in creating a new NGP category in each market themselves, and prefers to wait for others to do so. Pulze, for example, is still on a “limited test” and its distribution is only in “limited geographies” in Japan, several years after Philip Morris and British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred here as "BAT") have launched their Heat Not Burn products there. Similarly, IMB is only entering modern oral tobacco with Zone X after Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) and BAT have long been active there, and with Altria (MO) now rapidly expanding its production capacity (see below).

We question the effectiveness of this strategy, and believes it more a necessity due to IMB's relatively limited scale and financial constraints. We believe the lack of speed and scale contributes the poor growth in NGP revenues to date:

IMB NGP Revenues by Region (FY18-19) NB. Total IP revenue in FY18 was £70m, but only the £51m in Americas identified explicitly. Figures as reported, and include the impact of currency. Source: IMB company filings

The slower and more limited approach is all the more dangerous given IMB's own research, presented at CAGNY, shows nicotine users increasingly moving to a multi-category usage model, with only 56% remaining single-category users (mostly cigarette smokers):

Nicotine User Distribution by Category Usage NB. Based on 2018 Global Cross Category Survey (U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Russia). Source: IMB CAGNY presentation (Feb-20).

Highlights from Altria Presentation

At CAGNY, Altria management announced they will be launching IQOS in a third U.S. market, Charlotte (North Carolina), in April. This follows launches in Atlanta (September) and Richmond (November).

Altria also shared some market research on NGP users. U.S. IQOS purchasers so far have come from a mix of age groups, were mostly users of Altria cigarettes but also included substantial numbers from other brands - making IQOS a clear threat to IMB's U.S. cigarette business.

Altria U.S. IQOS Purchaser Profile – By Age & Previous Cigarette Brand Source: Altria CAGNY presentation (Feb-20).

Management explicitly stated a goal of gaining overall share through IQOS, in part to make up for Altria's lower margins in IQOS than in cigarettes:

“If you look at IQOS, while certainly we share some of the economics with PMI, given their significant investments in the IQOS brand, we have authorisation from the FDA that has us focused as the only authorised heated tobacco product in the U.S., so you can make up for a modestly lower margin by gaining significant incremental share compared to our cigarette business.” Howard Willard, Altria CEO (Feb-20 CAGNY conference)

Altria is also expanding production for its On! modern oral tobacco product – with capacity to reach 50m cans by half-year and 75m cans by year-end.

Worryingly for IMB's e-vapor efforts (and positive for cigarette incumbent Altria), Altria also quoted surveys that show 40% of U.S. adult smokers have already tried and rejected e-vapor.

Highlights from Philip Morris Presentation

At CAGNY, Philip Morris discussed its view of the NGP market - it believes 32% of smokers are best served by Heat Not Burn, while 38% can be served by Heat Not Burn or e-vapor – meaning e-vapor has little natural demand:

PM View of NGP Category Fit with Adult Smokers Source: PM CAGNY presentation (Feb-20).

PM is also observing a much faster adoption of IQOS in newer launch markets, although Japan remains a consumer-driven exception in its speed:

PM IQOS Market Share Since Initial Launch by Country Source: PM CAGNY presentation (Feb-20).

In addition, IQOS off-take share data in key cities in "slower" markets showed good year-on-year progress in London, Madrid, etc. - a growing threat to IMB's key European business (48% of FY19 operating profits):

PM IQOS City Off-Take Share in “Slower Growth” Markets Source: PM CAGNY presentation (Feb-20).

NGPs will help PM gain share from competitors like IMB. “IQOS drove significant share gains in the markets where it is present, gaining double the share lost in combustibles”. PM has 55% of the global NGP market by retail value, before any meaningful e-vapor launches, vs. a 30% share in cigarettes.

Management also reminded investors that PM spent $7.2bn in NGPs in 2008-19 (excluding customer acquisition and retention costs) - which show the scale of the challenge IMB faces in trying to catch up.

PM also confirmed that its soon-to-launch e-vapor product will be called IQOS VEEV, utilising the existing IQOS brand, but with the MESH technology that is “significantly more efficient than coil and wick systems at the same batter power level”.

Valuation

At 1,729p, IMB shares are on a P/E of 6.3x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 13.4%; the Dividend Yield is 11.9% (206p) - significantly "cheaper" vs. peers. The valuation discount reflects how our view of IMB as “the worst of the tobacco stocks” is now widely shared:

IMB FCF Yield & Dividend Yield vs. Peers NB. Figures based on latest results. Market data as of 22-Feb-20. Source: Company filings.

Including minority stakes, IMB's EV / EBIT is also lower than peers. However, it is less than 1x lower than Altria's, and IMB's EV consists of a higher portion of debt – meaning the outcome for IMB equity can be much more binary:

IMB EV / EBIT vs. Peers NB. Figures based on latest results. Market data as of 22-Feb-20. Source: Company filings.

Conclusion

Our concerns about IMB’s structural weaknesses in its mature local markets and poor NGP line-up have continued to play out.

While the current deceleration/reversal of e-vapor growth in key markets will provide some relief, the threat of Heat Not Burn is now rising globally.

IMB faces a strategic dilemma between the certainty of an earnings hit now to catch up on NGP, or the risk of a collapse in cigarette profits in the future.

At 1,729p, valuation seems low at a 6.3x P/E and a 11.9% Dividend Yield. However, the potential of a catastrophic outcome means we do not believe they compensate sufficiently for the risks involved.

We believe the stock is too speculative in nature, and unsuitable for long-term, concentrated investing.

We reiterate our Neutral rating on IMB, and prefer Philip Morris (Buy-rated since June 2019) and Altria (upgraded to Buy this month).

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO,PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.