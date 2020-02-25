Apple: What Worries Me Now

Depending on who you talk to, the coronavirus is either nothing to worry about or perhaps the start of the end of the world. While US markets have mostly shrugged off the impact, technology giant Apple (AAPL) finally started to feel some pain late last week. What worries me most at this point is a complacent notion that Apple will be just fine in a matter of time, because that kind of thinking doesn't look at the overall picture.

As I detailed in an article last week, the revenue warning from the company seemed inevitable. While some places in China were starting to get back to work, a number of factories remained either closed or at significantly lower production levels due to a lack of workers. Apple management said that its supply chain was hurt a little, impacting iPhone production, and that sales in China were down due to store closures and such.

The company pulled its fiscal Q2 forecast for the March quarter, which called for revenues of $63 billion to $67 billion. So far, the street doesn't see this as a true disaster, as the average estimate has come down by less than $4 billion to $61.36 billion. When you think about a quarter overall, that's less than one full week of lost sales. The issue I have is for those that think things will just be moved forward to future periods, as one analyst recently detailed:

We are lowering our FQ2:20 (mar-qtr) revenue estimate by ~$8.6B to reflect the ongoing production slowdown caused by COVID-19 – our estimate reduction is predominantly driven by supply issues. However, we think revenue has merely been delayed vs lost and our FY20 estimates are unchanged – though we concede this is a fluid situation and revenues could be pushed out further into the Dec-qtr.

At this point, we don't know how long the production problems will last for Apple, and management didn't give us any new financial numbers. The street expects a new lower cost iPhone to launch in late March, so what happens if that smartphone is delayed even a few weeks? That would seem to have a meaningful impact on the June fiscal Q3 period. If the factory situation in China doesn't improve soon, maybe other products also become production constrained. The biggest fear now might be a fear of the unknown, just because there isn't a lot of concrete data coming out here.

We're also starting to see an impact on a number of other countries, as the BNO Newsroom twitter feed seen here details the ongoing situation. South Korea seems to be seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, certain Middle East countries are closing their borders, and Italy is adding a number of lock down areas in an effort to stop the spread. So far, the United States hasn't seen a major impact, but those other areas I just detailed above seemed fine a week or so ago and now they aren't.

One thing most analysts don't seem to be mentioning is the global economic impact. We know China's economy is going to be hurt quite a bit in the short to medium term, but what about other nations? A slowdown in the Eurozone or even the US could easily impact Apple sales. The other part of this has to do with a strengthening dollar, seen in the Dollar Currency Index ("DCI") chart seen below.

Last week, the DCI hit a multi-year high. Even though this index is heavily weighted towards the Euro, a bunch of emerging market currencies have been very weak as well. A headwind of even 2% or 3% could mean another billion dollars or more in lost revenue for Apple per quarter, especially if non-US consumers spend a little less. This is why the "delayed versus lost" revenue picture doesn't seem like a guarantee for me right now.

As I discussed previously, Apple shares (and the whole US market in general) were well above their short and longer term moving averages. However, as the chart below shows, they fell below the 50-day moving average with their fall on Monday. The next key level to watch is the 100-day line, and it will also be interesting to see if management cranks up the buyback now.

Are we getting a little too complacent with the coronavirus and its potential impact on Apple? That's what I'm wondering today, as the prevailing notion seems to be that sales will just be delayed rather than lost. While current quarter estimates are coming down as expected, most analysts aren't really cutting their numbers for most future periods. This implies that the situation in China will be resolved quickly, and that the rest of the world won't really be hurt. If more countries start to see a larger impact, the global economic situation will deteriorate a little, and when you combine that with a strong dollar, Apple will be hit a bit.

