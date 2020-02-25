Recovery Is Faster Than Expected At Himax Technologies

Further gains could be in store for Himax, but it's unlikely to head there in a straight line without any pullbacks or corrections.

Himax suffered as a result of a set of events and the absence or receding of these factors should help in 2020.

Himax is optimistic about its prospects in 2020 and a number of industry trends are supportive of that assertion.

Himax ended 2019 with quarterly results that turned out much better than guidance would have led you to believe.

Himax Technologies' (HIMX) Q4 quarterly report stands in sharp contrast to the one before. The headline numbers in the Q3 report gave reason to be bearish on the company, but the Q4 report showed that all the doom and gloom was premature. Furthermore, there is reason to think that the gains in Q4 are not a one-time thing, but the start of things to come. Why will be covered next.

Himax's Q4 2019 quarterly report

Himax was not expecting much from Q4 based on its guidance for the quarter. Nevertheless, Himax easily beat Q4 estimates for revenue, gross margin and EPS. Revenue increased by 6.5% to $174.9M and margins improved by 110 basis points to 20.6%, both sequentially. If this continues, Q3 may turn out to be the quarter the company hit bottom.

The company also managed to pull itself out of the red in Q4, if only by the smallest of margins. Himax ended Q4 with a IFRS profit of $1M and a non-IFRS profit of $1.5M. It has ways to go if we compare the Q4 numbers to a year ago, but Himax is showing signs that it may be in the early stages of recovering from the downward trend the company has been on.

Q4 2018 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $191.0M $164.3M $174.9M 6.5% (8.4%) Gross margin 24.3% 19.5% 20.6% +110bps -370bps IFRS profit (loss) $8.5M ($7.2M) $1.0M - - IFRS profit (loss) ADS $0.049 ($0.042) $0.006 - - Non-IFRS profit (loss) $8.7M ($6.9M) $1.5M - - Non-IFRS profit (loss) ADS $0.05 ($0.04) $0.009 - -

Source: Himax

However, Himax still ended 2019 with a loss despite the better than expected Q4. Revenue declined by 7.2% YoY and gross margin fell by 280 basis points. In contrast, Himax finished 2018 with nothing in the red. It's safe to say that Himax took a turn for the worse in 2019. But 2019 is now behind us and the more important issue is what 2020 will be like.

2018 2019 YoY Revenue $723.6M $671.8M (7.2%) Gross margin 23.3% 20.5% -280bps IFRS profit (loss) $8.6M ($13.6M) - IFRS profit (loss) ADS $0.05 ($0.079) - Non-IFRS profit (loss) $8.7M ($12.1M) - Non-IFRS profit (loss) ADS $0.075 ($0.07) -

If we go by quarterly guidance, Himax is seeing better days ahead. Q1 guidance calls for revenue to increase by 1-10% and gross margin by 100-200 basis points, both on a sequential basis. The forecast expects IFRS profit per diluted ADS of -0.5 cent to 1.8 cents and non-IFRS profit per diluted ADS of -0.2 cent to 2.1 cents. The company sees strength across all major product lines for Q1 2020.

Q4 2019 earnings call

The latest quarterly results surprised quite a few people, especially after the downbeat report in Q3. Himax credits the turnaround in Q4 to several factors. From the Q4 earnings call:

The better than expected earnings were due to stronger sales, improved gross margin, lower operating expenses and a revaluation gain of $3.8 million, or $0.022 per diluted ADS, from a previous investment in an AI startup made during November of 2017.

A transcript of the Q4 2019 earnings call can be found here.

Management explained that after releasing weak earnings and guidance in the prior quarter, business started picking up and that's expected to remain the case for all of 2020.

As a result, our overall sales and outlook were weak. Since that time, we have started to see major turnaround in literally all aspects of our businesses. The strength we are seeing in Q1 is expected to extend into Q2 and throughout the rest of 2020.

The company forecasts Q1 revenue of $177-192M, an increase of 1-10% QoQ and 8.2-17.8% YoY.

On top of the downward adjustments of forecast we have seen, we have deliberately widened and reduced the low end of this quarter’s guidance to reflect the risk associated with the coronavirus outbreak. For the first quarter, we expect revenue to increase between 1% and 10% sequentially, an increase of 8.2% to 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin is expected to increase by 1% to 2% sequentially, depending on our final product mix.

Management did have to trim some of its upbeat forecast for Q1 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. Without the outbreak, the already positive outlook for Q1 could have been even better.

The market is coming back to life for Himax

When Himax released its quarterly numbers for Q3 last November, demand appeared to be weakening. The weak numbers in Q2 actually got worse in Q3. But Q4 suggests that change may be on the way. If broken down by segment, large display drivers experienced the biggest change in Q4 with 15.6% growth.

The company's problems stem from display panel manufacturers cutting back on production to balance supply and demand, but production seems to be picking up. Panel manufacturers in China have been gaining market share and that works in favor of Himax as a supplier to these companies.

Q4 2018 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 QoQ YoY Display drivers (large) $74.2M $50.1M $57.9M 15.6% (22%) Display drivers (small/medium) $79.8M $77.1M $81.1M 5.1% 1.6% Non-driver products $37.0M $37.1M $35.9% (3%) (2.6%) $191.0M $164.3M $174.9M 6.5% (8.4%)

Small/medium display drivers are also on the move and are currently ahead of where they were a year ago. Growth in Q4 was primarily driven by higher automotive and tablet sales. However, TDDI sales for smartphones decreased in Q4, but not as much as expected. For the whole year, TDDI shipments increased by almost 100% in comparison to 2018.

Why 2020 is likely to be a better year for Himax than 2019

Himax's change in fortunes did not come completely out of the blue. Some people had speculated that Himax was due for a turnaround. For instance, this article from November covers in greater details why Himax was not in as bad a shape as one would think based on the headline numbers from Q3.

Himax did make some mistakes on its own, but the company also got to where it was due to a special set of circumstances that were unlikely to occur a second time around. Not only would a number of events have to be repeated, but they have to occur in a specific sequence to recreate the conditions that led to problems at Himax. That's unlikely to happen. The absence of these headwinds alone will help Himax in 2020.

For instance, Himax lost out on many TDDI design wins in 2018 due to aforementioned problems and the company needed time to rectify the situation. In the meantime, Himax had to absorb the impact of losing out on TDDI. This loss is reflected in the form of lower margins in 2019. From the Q4 earnings call:

Gross margin in 2019 was 20.5%, down from 23.3% in 2018. The year-over-year decline can largely be attributed to smartphone TDDI ASP erosion due to increased competition and significantly more shipments of TDDI for lower end market.

However, Himax has an opportunity to improve on TDDI based on how the smartphone market is evolving.

For starters, the market is on the verge of a massive upgrade cycle with 5G expected to take off in 2020. Consumers replacing old handsets with new ones incorporating 5G should put the market back on the path to growth. TDDI offers a way for OEMs to cut costs and save space that can be used for other things like, for instance, a bigger battery. These attributes of TDDI could come in handy in 5G handsets that tend to cost more and have increased need for power in comparison to 4G handsets.

While the market for smartphones has been sluggish for some time, smartphones themselves continue to evolve at a rapid pace. This includes incorporating new features to make them more appealing to consumers. The screen is the medium through which users interact with their devices, which is why OEMs devote special attention to display screens. An upgraded screen is something that consumers will definitely notice. And upgraded screens featuring new technology require upgraded display drivers. Increased adoption of 3D sensors is also very likely.

As an illustration, consumers want their smartphones to be as responsive or as smooth as possible. One way to do this is to minimize screen lag. Using screen displays with high refresh rates helps in this regard. Instead of using 60Hz screens, 90 or even 120Hz screens can make a very noticeable difference in responsiveness, smoothness and overall user-friendliness. Himax, as the leading supplier of TDDI solutions for screens with high refresh rates, should benefit from the recent trend towards smartphones with higher refresh rates.

A similar trend can be spotted in the market for large display panels, including TVs. Big-screen TVs are currently evolving at a rapid pace. OEMs are constantly trying to improve picture quality using the latest innovations. Some of the latest technologies that are appearing in TVs include quantum dot, dual-cell LCD, miniLED and microLED in the more distant future.

TVs are set to take a big step forward in 2020. These new TVs will make the old ones look obsolete, giving consumers an incentive to opt for a replacement. Replacements will include a display driver from a supplier like, for instance, Himax.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

While Himax sees better times ahead, it does come with one caveat. The coronavirus is predicted to have a limited impact, but there's always the possibility that the outbreak could become more severe than anticipated. A number of measures have been taken in China to contain the outbreak, including quarantine. These countermeasures affect how people go about and do business. If manufacturers in China have to cut production more than expected for whatever reason, Himax will inevitably be affected.

China is also expected to be the biggest source of demand for 5G handsets, which is one of, if not the most important factor if Himax is to witness a full revival as explained earlier. Any delays in 5G and Himax may have to revise its outlook. The company does after all have significant exposure to China, whether it's the consumer or manufacturers.

But as long as China manages to contain the outbreak, Himax is likely to have a better year in 2020 than the year before, if only because the factors that made 2019 the year it was are receding or no longer present. Since Himax has appreciated by almost 120% in the last two months, there are apparently quite a few people who feel the same way about the company's prospects in 2020.

So despite the gains already made, I remain bullish on Himax as the stock has room to trade back above $10. But short-term, the stock is overbought and may be due for a correction after the massive move it has made in such a short time. Future appreciation will probably be harder to come by than in the past couple of months. Bulls may want to consider locking in some profits and getting back in after a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.