Alexanders - Discounted New York Real Estate With An Upcoming Rent Raise

Alexanders (ALX) was formerly a chain of discount department stores in the New York City area. They company converted from that business into a REIT, and they are controlled by Vornado (VNO) and that firm's management. The company has a number of irreplaceable assets (they own Bloomberg's headquarters and 2 of the 5 Ikea stores in the NYC area) and trades at a discounted valuation. There are also a number of catalysts that should make the 2020 results considerably better than the 2019 results, which should push up the shares.

Portfolio Background

By far their most important asset is the full square block in Midtown where the Bloomberg headquarters is located. This is a mixed use building, and they own both the office and retail portions.

The entire office space is leased to Bloomberg, while the retail has a variety of tenants, the largest of which are Home Depot, The Container Store, and H&M. I believe this asset would easily be worth a 5% cap rate. This is also where one of the major catalysts comes in to play, and the primary reason I decided to write this up. I was reading Bloomberg's original lease on the building, and noticed the escalation clause has 11% raises every 4 years on the base rent. So the rent will be static for 4 years and then it has a significant increase. The next one of those increases takes effect in January 2020 (so it has already occurred, but results with the escalation have not yet been reported).

"Blended Comparison Amount" shall mean the product obtained bymultiplying (X) the number of square feet of Rentable Area of the Applicable Option Space that constitutes Lower Option Space, by (Y) (I) Fifty-Two and 39/100 Dollars ($52.39), with respect to 1st Rental Period, (II) Fifty-Eight and 15/100 Dollars ($58.15), with respect to the 2nd Rental Period, (III) Sixty-Four and 55/100 Dollars ($64.55), with respect to the 3rd Rental Period, (IV) Seventy-One and 65/100 Dollars ($71.65), with respect to the 4th Rental Period, (V) Seventy-Nine and 53/100 Dollars ($79.53), with respect to the 5th Rental Period, (VI) Eighty-Eight and 28/100 Dollars ($88.28), with respect to the 6th Rental Period, and (VII) Ninety-Seven and 99/100 Dollars ($97.99), with respect to the 7th Rental Period.

The above quote is from the lease linked above, and while it is written in a way that only a lawyer could love, I believe the base rent is going to $79.53 from $71.65 this year. The 10-K indicates Bloomberg has 889,000 square feet, which works out to an estimate for the increased rent of $7.0 MM. The lease is structured that Bloomberg pays rent and also expenses. So while it is only the rent portion that escalates, any increase in expenses will also be borne by them. That means ALX's net income should increase by the full $7 MM. At a 5% capitalization rate (cap rate) that is an increase in the building's perceived value of $140 MM.

The other assets the company has are all in the outer boroughs or New Jersey. They have a large parcel of land in Queens where they own two shopping centers, an apartment building, and a development site. The development site is another potential catalyst, as they will likely eventually increase their income by building another building there. The apartment building on the site is new construction with average rents of over $3000 per unit. It would almost certainly be worth a sub 5% cap rate as well.

The retail portion would be less valuable per dollar of income due to the 'retail apocalypse' but it does have a number of significant advantages. One is the large format sizes. There aren't many places in New York City where retail boxes of 100,000+ square feet with parking are available, and this is one of them. Tenants like Costco (COST) and Burlington (BURL) are almost certainly retail survivors. Other tenants in the complex like Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBBY) are weaker, but large format space in the area appears to be very re-rentable.

That brings me to my next catalyst - the re-rental of the former Sears. Sears vacated a 195,000 square foot store as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, and ALX has re-rented most of the space to Ikea. The Ikea store will open next summer, which provides another catalyst. The Sears has been closed for a year, so it provided no income during the trailing twelve month period. Assuming the Ikea lease pays a similar rate to the other tenants (which seems likely) that adds another $5.8 MM in revenue to the firm. There is a small amount of additional vacant space in the Sears box, but I suspect once Ikea is in the huge increase in traffic will make that very rentable. This retail asset would be worth the least money per dollar of net operating income (highest cap rate), but I still think something in the 6% range would be appropriate. There aren't many places Costco can go and service New York City, and I think that is something they are likely to want to continue doing. That gives large format NYC space a scarcity factor that most other retail real estate does not have, and should improve the cap rates.

Their final two assets are not significant in size, but I'll cover them for completeness. One is a property they lease to the operator of an Asian mall in Queens, and the other is ground-leased to Ikea in New Jersey. Both are great (if small) assets. Ikea has an option to buy the ground lease in 2021 for $75 MM. Based on the current amount they are paying, that would be roughly a 5.2% cap rate. Given that is more expensive than the average cap rate for the whole firm and this is one of the lesser locations, that seems value accretive to me. On the other hand, if Ikea chooses to not exercise their option their rent will go up in 2021 rather materially. I expect they will exercise the option, but if they don't the increase in rent (my estimate is an extra $1.3 MM) will be a nice little bonus.

Valuation

From a valuation point of view it is hard to value the assets separately, because the company doesn't break out their expenses by property, only the revenues. So the first thing I'm going to do is value the assets as a whole. The most recent CBRE report on cap rates has Class AA office at 5.21%, Class A high street retail at 4.78%, Class A infill multi-family at 4.64% and Class A power retail at 7.21%. In basically all cases their assets are better quality than the national average in their categories, and the office is by far the biggest category. So I think a 5.5% cap rate is a reasonable average to use here. Especially since I'm going to reduce the value of the real estate assets by encumbering them with the corporate G&A costs, which don't normally appear in cap rate valuations.

To calculate a cash operating earnings, I started with $226.4 MM in revenue. Then, I deducted their operating expenses from their real estate (-$89.7 MM) and also their corporate G&A (-$5.8 MM). I also added back the straight line rent adjustment (+$2.4 MM) to make this a cash figure. Essentially, because their leases paid less in the beginning of the lease than the end, GAAP requires them to average the lease payments over the lease for reporting their revenue. So they are collecting more actual cash than their GAAP revenues now, while they collected less than GAAP revenues in the past. Given this is spendable cash in the present, I'm counting it (and any buyer of an asset certainly would). While the value of the real estate is generally independent of the corporate G&A, ALX is controlled and so the G&A isn't going away, as I doubt the control group will sell the firm. Therefore, I'll deduct it as well. My calculation is shown below.

The enterprise value is calculated in the top left table below. It is just market cap plus debt less cash/securities. The securities are shares of Macerich they received when they sold a mall to them in 2012.

Source: ALX disclosures, authors calculations

The trailing twelve month cap rate is 6.0%, which I think is too high for assets of this quality, and I'll use 5.5% for my valuation. However, my calculation of forward cap rate is well over 6.58%, which is much too high.

That would require the equity to appreciate to $393 per share from its current price of $309 per share. I believe 27% appreciation potential is quite attractive considering the 5.7% yield and low downside. The 52 week high here is $394, so this is far from a stretch valuation. In fact, the shares traded at $430 two and a half years ago prior to a couple of temporary issues.

The first was the aforementioned closure of the Sears location. That cost them the revenue from the store, and I believe it also likely hurt the market's view of their asset quality. That said, the fact they were able to replace Sears rather quickly with a much higher quality tenant in Ikea suggests to me that while Sears was impaired the real estate here probably wasn't.

The second issue was a tax re-assessment. In 2018, the City of New York re-assessed the company for transfer tax on a mall property it sold in 2012. The company paid $23.8 MM in taxes and interest on the re-assessment, and appealed it. However, Vornado lost a similar case on a similar set of facts, so I think it's very unlikely ALX is getting that money back. That being said, they did expense the payment in 2018, which made their earnings for that year look much worse. Now that 2019 earnings have been reported I would expect the market to begin to forget that issue.

Conclusion

I think it is very likely the company will be able to re-scale its ~$400 per share heights in the next year or two, which adds a comfortable amount of price appreciation to its 5.7% dividend yield. I also think there is very little downside here. The biggest risk is probably that capitalization rates for quality real estate increase, but in that case ALX should be better off than its peers given the going-in discount and significant upcoming escalations in NOI. Bloomberg is about as credit worthy a tenant as one could hope for, and trophy Manhattan assets are likely to always be valuable. The firm has a number of catalysts baked in that provide strong visibility to increasing earnings in 2020, which should provide a justification for strong share price performance. I believe the risk-reward ratio here is compelling.

