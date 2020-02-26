Near-Term Market Issues Open A Window Of Opportunity At ITT

Management has identified credible margin improvement opportunities in both the IP and CCT segments, and the company has the capital to be active both in organic investment and M&A.

Good stocks don’t tend to get, or stay, very cheap for very long, and while there are still some meaningful short-term risks for ITT (ITT), the recent declines look like an opportunity to consider. Not only does ITT serve some attractive long-term process markets, but the opportunities to gain share in automotive friction are still significant, and there are some appealing margin improvement drivers that management is working on now.

I don’t know whether Monday’s sell-off on coronavirus fears will continue, or whether this is a long-awaited correction in what I’ve seen as frothy multi-industrial valuations, but with ITT’s prospective annualized return now above 10%, I see enough upside to take a more bullish position on these shares.

An Okay Fourth Quarter In A Challenging Macro

ITT’s performance in the fourth quarter wasn’t great, but expectations weren’t exactly low and the company did do pretty well relative to most other industrials in a quarter where the average company saw single-digit declines in revenue and orders.

Revenue rose 4% overall, coming in slightly better than expected. Industrial Process (or IP) revenue rose 4%, missing expectations by about 5% as strong project-based business (up 13%) was dragged down by weaker short-cycle results (up 1%). On the project side, chemical and general industrial markets remain healthy, while the short-cycle business saw 4% growth in aftermarket and 2% growth in pumps, but an 11% decline in valves on underlying weakness in North American industrial markets.

Motion Technologies (or MT) revenue rose almost 7% in organic terms, beating expectations by about 3%. MT sales were driven by strong auto (up 10%, with 12% OEM growth) and rail (up 14%), though Wolverine was once again a weak spot. That 12% OEM auto growth marks 1,600bp of outperformance relative to build rates, indicating that ITT continues to gain meaningful share on the back of new product introductions.

The Connect and Control Technologies (or CCT) business posted a 2% revenue decline, missing expectations by about 5%. A 3% decline in industrial-related sales doesn’t strike me as particularly surprising, but I think the 3% decline in aero/defense was a worse result than most analysts expected.

Gross margin improved 70bp, helping drive 16% growth in segment-level income and 20% growth in operating income. Although segment margins did improve 130bp, segment income was just in-line with expectations. CCT was the only area of notable weakness here (relative to expectation), with 6% segment income growth and 70bp of margin improvement. Both IP and MT saw solid segment-level profit results.

For the full year, ITT’s free cash flow was weaker than I expected, with working capital driving all of the difference relative to my expectations. Even though ITT missed my double-digit FCF margin target for 2019, the results were still above the long-term trend and not bad relative to most industrials.

Macro Challenges Remain

ITT posted flat orders on an organic basis after a 4% decline in the third quarter, but the underlying results were unbalanced.

IP orders declined another 2% yoy after a 9% decline in the third quarter, with weakness in small pumps (down 6%) offsetting double-digit growth in project orders. I don’t think this is anything particularly problematic, other than it points to weak near-term demand in verticals like chemicals – something ABB (ABB), Emerson (EMR), and Honeywell (HON) had noted to varying degrees. Benchmarking ITT’s IP results is a little challenging; Flowserve (FLS) did substantially better with 13% revenue growth in pumps, while SPX Flow (FLOW) did significantly worse (down 11%, with Industrial down 11%), and Crane (CR) came in close to flat (down 1%).

CCT also saw order declines, with organic orders down more than 8% on an 11% decline in industrial orders. Oil/gas was surprisingly strong (up 8%) relatively to what many companies have been reporting for that vertical. I’d also note that the 8% decline was worse relative to the 7% decline in the third quarter, and the production delays for the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX aren’t helping.

MT remains the notably strong business, with orders up more than 7%, building on the 2% growth seen in the third quarter as the company continues to win new business. The coronavirus would seem to be one of the bigger near-term threats to this segment, as the outbreak has significantly impacted already-weak Chinese auto sales and could conceivably hurt European sales if the disease spreads beyond Italy.

Between still-weak industrial end-markets, the coronavirus, and the MAX production freeze, management revised guidance lower for 2020 to flat to down modestly. Still, excluding the coronavirus, margins would have been forecasted up more than a point, and I consider that significant.

Self-Help And Reinvestment Still On The Docket

I see some meaningful self-improvement opportunities ahead for ITT. In The IP business, management believes it can get segment margins above 15% (versus 14.2% in the fourth quarter) over the next few years, largely through supply chain improvements and shop floor/manufacturing footprint rationalization.

ITT management also sees meaningful margin opportunities in the CCT business, where it believes it can drive 20% margins (versus 17.1% in Q4) through improved sourcing and in-sourcing. Management is especially interested in in-sourcing more of the difficult-to-make components that it requires for the business, as they believe that outsourcing these components limits long-term margins. That seems reasonable; after all, suppliers are going to make sure they make a profit as well. On the other hand, there’s a reason that “difficult-to-make” components are called that, and there could be some execution risk here as ITT switches to internal production.

I also expect to see more reinvestment in the business. ITT definitely has the balance sheet flexibility to be active in M&A, and with many businesses looking to “de-conglomerate”, ITT could find some opportunities to bulk up its IP and CCT businesses. That said, management has noted that historically its best returns have come from internal reinvestment – including product development/new product intros and in-sourcing. With that, I think management would prefer to reinvest in its own business, though I expect them to keep an eye open for opportunistic M&A deals.

The Outlook

The weaker outlook for 2020 basically puts the growth story on pause for a bit, but I still see long-term annualized revenue growth potential of around 4%, with margin improvements driving FCF margins toward the mid-teens and FCF growth in the high single-digits. Discounted back, those cash flows would support a 10% annualized expect return at the share price as of this writing. Using an operating margin in the 15%’s, an ROIC of 15%-plus, and ROA of 8%-plus, I believe ITT shares can likewise support a 12x to 12.5x EBITDA multiple.

The Bottom Line

I see a lot of red on my screen today, and this may be only the beginning of a coronavirus-related sell-off, particularly as companies are just starting to quantify the potential negative impact of the virus on their sales and profits. In other words, while the pullback has brought ITT shares back to an appealing buy-in price, the same is likely to be true of many other stocks, so I of course would encourage investors to shop around. On its own merits, though, I think ITT is a strong small (or smaller) cap industrial name to consider at these levels, as I expect the company to benefit from resilient process markets and share gains in auto friction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.