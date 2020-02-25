TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) CEO Jon Pertchik on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Jon Pertchik

Thanks Kristin. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us and for your interest in TA. I'll start by briefly touching on our operating results for the fourth quarter, as we ended 2019 with some positive news. Net income was $43.1 million compared to a net loss of $5.9 million last year, boosted by the reinstatement of the Federal Biodiesel Blenders' Tax Credit. For 2018 and '19.

The fourth quarter’s adjusted EBITDA of $19.9 million was down modestly from $20.6 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. With lower adjusted fuel gross margin, and an increase in site level operating expense, partially offset by an increase in non-fuel gross margin and lower real-estate rent expense during the 2019 fourth quarter.

Fuel sales volume increased by 5.3% in total and on the same site basis. Non-fuel revenues improved by 1.1% in total, and by 70 basis points on a same site basis. The truck service revenues decrease by 1.8% versus an unusually strong, comparable quarter last year. Store and retail services revenue grew 1.7% by growing demand for diesel exhaust fluid. And restaurant revenues grew 4.1% driven by solid demand for our quick service options.

Barry and Bill will have additional color on the quarter's results in a moment.

Since joining the company in late December, I have met and spoken with various stakeholders across the company, as well as many of TA’s customers, partners and vendors, and even TA’s Founder. I had the opportunity to visit sites and meet with 100s of employees from all over the country at varying levels.

From these conversations, I believe TA has the appropriate full service business model to build and retain a loyal customer base among trucking fleets and professional drivers, as well as an opportunity to become more attractive to non-professional drivers and four-wheel traffic.

Our large well located sites provide the ability to capitalize on the unmet demand for 18 wheel parking, as well as provide flexibility to evolve and change as the industry changes. Our repair business particularly for offering relatively more involved services is the best in the industry.

Finally, our employee base is unusually dedicated and experienced. However, TA today also has some significant challenges, including expense growth that has outsized revenue growth. No centralized procurement function, aging full service restaurant concepts, inconsistent retail and merchandising experiences, and a lack of singular mission, vision and values, with a real opportunity for enhanced internal corporate communications, and a return to a financially centric culture.

Also, our hallmark truck service businesses underperformed lately, and our competitors have been adding dots to the map at a rate that is created a near-term disadvantage.

I believe my background and lessons learned over the past two decades and leading several companies from varying industries through dynamic change before during and after the great recession will provide the ability to drive operational and financial performance to the benefit of TA.

A stronger strategic opportunities to grow the business. At the top of this list is expanding our network of TravelCenters in the most capital efficient way possible, which is through franchising.

We opened four franchise TA Express TravelCenters in 2019, and two so far in the first quarter of 2020. We continue to attract new and potential franchisees and have received extensive interest from current franchisees, and adding new TA locations, both full-size truck stops and TA Express locations.

There is also interest from independent operators to convert to TA franchises. By expanding our network we will grow revenue, be more competitive in capturing market share from the largest fleets, and otherwise encourage and increase loyalty from professional drivers.

We also see opportunity to increase already high satisfaction levels of current franchisees by better integrating them into the organization. In addition, adding more locations to our network, we can also increase the loyalty of professional drivers by improving and enhancing the truck services we offer.

This includes improving onsite space use of truck stop amenities, implementing strategies to improve the process of truck repair staging, reduce dispatch and roll times to reorganization, and improve retention of highly qualified repair techs through better training and support.

We're also evaluating limited CapEx approaches for growing the footprint of our repair business to better serve our evolving customer needs. We also need to earn as much as possible from each of our existing sites. To that end, we are focused on upgrading both our quick service and full service restaurant offerings and improving customer’s retail experience in our see stores.

As announced in November, up to 94 of our full service restaurants at our TravelCenters will be converted to IHOP’s over the next five years. We have opportunities on the QSR side to convert and upgrade underperforming brands. And they are in the process of evaluating the best approach to all of our restaurants on a site-by-site basis. We're also evaluating opportunities relative to the QSR brand going forward.

On a store-by-store basis, see store performance has been inconsistent. We're focused on the customer experience, and creating improvements in the merchandising process. The objective is to drive better performance through increased focus on data and analytics, as well as to enhance consistent delivery of an improved experience that optimizes inventory, pricing and efficiency.

Finally, as we get through 2020, the Company plans and updating its arcane system of loyalty program redemption, which will significantly enhance the professional driver experience and reduce friction at the point-of-sale.

In addition, TA strategic growth opportunities, the Company is also highly focused on increasing operating efficiency to a greater emphasis and cultural focus on financial performance and cost control. These disciplines will allow the Company to get more leverage out of its size and scale, they'll provide better visibility and accountability, and they will provide opportunities to improve the bottom line.

Since 2012, TA’s SG&A has grown at an unsustainable annual growth rate of 7%, while non-fuel sales have grown it at a 4.6% CAGR and overall fuel volume has declined by 2.8%. The Company is evaluating ways to reverse this historical trend. The process of effecting change is focusing on creating an efficient and adaptable operation and then designing the organization around that operation.

By focusing on process and operational efficiency, we intend to create a better running organization with improved visibility and accountability as well as improved financial performance.

The Company is also creating a broad cultural focus on managing to budget at all levels, along with better visibility and accountability. KPIs by department are being created to define what metrics each respective department should be held accountable to, to best serve the broader organization.

The goal of this process is to streamline reporting, and increase focus on the things that matter, all tied to the mission, vision and values work the company has undertaken.

Our related priorities on supporting leadership development through improved evaluation, training and communications with greater reliance on data and financial performance. Creating a centralized procurement function will drive economies of scale and pricing, provide more leverage and professional vendor negotiation, increase consistency, save time for operators and functional leaders to carry-out their primary functions. And ultimately lead to substantial purchase -- purchasing savings and a streamlined operation.

Capital spending will be managed carefully and judiciously with an initial focus on investment in the highest return in these capital intensive areas of the business, including areas of opportunity within the IT department and more efficient inventory management.

Low Cost high impact site improvements to key customer facing areas like removing outdated loyalty program and redemption kiosks, reprogramming the professional driver TV rooms, and improving the retail experience to better merchandising and pricing, as well as more efficient lighting will also be priorities in 2020.

Truck repair growth and the continuation of the IHOP conversions are also priorities. Non-performing assets by site and by unit are being evaluated to determine non-strategic or unprofitable areas to potentially exit.

To conclude, I believe that by continuing to pursue the growth initiatives that are underway, increasing efficiency and accountability in the overall organization, creating a financially centric and focused culture and implementing stringent cost controls that we will be able to increase the profitability of the company as we move through 2020.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Barry for his comments.

Barry Richards

Thanks, Jon. And good morning, everyone. We saw continued momentum from our Travelcenter operations in the fourth quarter for non-fuel revenues turning positively year-over-year, despite an unusually strong trucking, truck freight environment in the comparable quarter last year.

Overall, fuel sales volume increased by 25 million gallons or 5.3% primarily due to the same site volume increase of 24.6 million gallons or 5.3%. We believe these increases are driven in part by our UltraONE customer loyalty program, which was introduced in February as well as BusinessONE from fleets by our commercial sales team.

Within truck service, tire unit sales were a 4.8% versus same quarter last year, and 2.9% for the full year 2019 despite U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association reporting a 13.1% decline in 2019. Retreads and imported tires have become a larger share of our tire sales mix.

RoadSquad scales increased by 4% versus same quarter last year, and in mobile maintenance service continued to show strong growth, producing a 73.8% increase in sales.

Overall truck service revenues were down 1.8% due to relatively strong freight environment in the same quarter last year, as well as a large number of new trucks on the road, which translated into decreased demand for oil changes and related parts.

The benefit of newer trucks on the road is a strong demand generator for Diesel Exhaust Fluid or DEF, which drove the increase in our store division revenue. We expect the demand for DEF to continue growing as more pre-2011 model year trucks are retired each year.

Our restaurant business remains healthy, showing total revenue increases of 4.1% or $4.3 million primarily driven by strong fast food sales. Revenues for full-service restaurants were impacted by a handful of locations that were closed for rebranding during the quarter, as well as business hour adjustments for 39 locations that had previously been operated overnight.

We believe rebranding a number of these restaurants stronger nationally recognized concept like IHOP and rationalizing hours of operation will ultimately boost restaurant margins overtime.

Looking ahead, we continue to see the great growth potential and opportunities for our truck service programs, especially the mobile maintenance program that we have branded as TechOn-SITE. We've earned the confidence of a number of large customers who enjoy the improved reliability and uptime from their equipment being properly maintained. This increased confidence has led to the addition of services.

Our national call center, which supports our fleet of RoadSquad emergency repair vehicles, continues to attract fleet customers that retain us to handle breakdown calls and allows them to focus on deliveries. The fourth quarter saw us add agreements with three new dedicated call center customers, bringing our total to a 103 fleets for which we handled their calls either for nights, weekends and in most cases 24/7.

Finally, in terms of our network expansion, we signed two new franchise agreements in the fourth quarter, bringing the total for 2019 to 12. For these franchise travel centers begin operations during 2019 to begin operations in the first quarter of ‘20, and we anticipate remaining six to open by the end of 2020.

In addition, we're currently are negotiating franchise agreements for an additional 11 travel centers and are engaged in late stages of discussions and negotiation with operators of another five sites. There are approximately a 130 other sites in various phases of application and diligence process.

In 2019, we also entered into franchise agreements covering six standalone restaurants to be operated under our Quaker Steak & Lube brand names. Three of these franchise restaurants begin operations in 2019. And we anticipate the remaining three restaurants will be added to our network by the end of the second quarter.

Note that overall rent and royalties from franchisees were down versus prior year quarter, primarily as a result of the purchase of one Travelcenter and one standalone restaurant from former franchisees during 2019. This decrease was partially offset by four franchise Travelcenters and three franchise standalone restaurants that begin operations in 2019. Royalties from franchise operations are now trending positively.

We continue to be excited about our progress to-date in these areas and even more excited about the potential they hold as we look to create increased operational efficiency and all levels of the company.

And with that, I'll hand the call over to Bill.

William Myers

Thank you, Barry. Good morning everyone. For the 2019 fourth quarter, we reported net income of $43.1 million or $5.29 per share, excluding the $70.2 million benefit from the reinstatement of the Biodiesel Blenders' Tax Credit.

We reported adjusted loss from continuing operations of $7.2 million compared to an adjusted loss from continuing operations of $6.7 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. We reported adjusted EBITDA of $19.9 million for the 2019 fourth quarter; a decline of approximately $800,000 versus the 2018 fourth quarter.

The modest decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the decrease in adjusted fuel gross margin, partially offset by lower real-estate rent expense, and higher non-fuel gross margin.

Fuel gross margin increased by $61.8 million or 71.9% as compared to the 2018 fourth quarter. Excluding the benefit from the reinstatement of the federal Biodiesel Blenders' Tax Credit, fuel gross margin decreased by $8.4 million or 9.8%, as compared to the 2018 fourth quarter.

The decline in adjusted fuel gross margin was due to a higher cost associated with our customer loyalty program, and an unusually strong trucking freight environment in the 2018 fourth quarter. This decline was partially offset by 5.3% increase in fuel sales volume and a more favorable fuel purchasing environment in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Adjusted diesel fuel gross margin declined due to a 12.4% decline in margin per gallon due to the higher costs associated with the increased rewards under TA’s customer loyalty program and a lower market price for diesel fuel partially offset by 5.9% increase in diesel gallon sold.

Non-fuel revenues increased by $4.6 million or 1.1% primarily as a result of a $3.2 million increase on the same site basis, and sales at new sites. The increase on the same site basis was primarily due to an increase in DEF revenue as a result of a higher number of newer trucks on the road compared to the prior year, as well as the positive impact of our pricing and marketing initiatives and solid performance from our quick service restaurants.

Non-fuel gross margin increased by $3.9 million or 1.4% due to a $4.6 million increase in non-fuel revenues and a 20 basis point increase in the non-fuel gross margin percentage to 61.3%.

Site level operating expense increased by $5.2 million or 2.3% of which $0.1 million was due to new sites opened during 2019. The balance of the increase was driven by higher labor costs to support our growth in non-fuel revenue.

Site level operating expenses as a percentage of non-fuel revenues on the same site basis was 52.4% as compared to 51.6% for the 2018 fourth quarter. The increase in the percentage primarily will reflect higher labor costs as a result of new positions created from the realignment of TA’s regional and field management structure during the 2019 fourth quarter.

However, the ratio of non-labor costs to non-fuel revenues on a same site basis was consistent between the 2019 and 2018 fourth quarters.

As noted on our previous call in November, we estimate that site level operating expense was increased by approximately $5 million on an annual basis, and that site level operating expense as a percentage of non-fuel revenue will increase proportionally a result of this realignment of our management structure.

However, we believe this new structure, in addition to an immediate SG&A savings will overtime boost our overall profitability.

SG&A expense for the 2019 fourth quarter was $38.6 million roughly flat with the 2018 fourth quarter, and in line with our expectations. We estimate that the operations management restructuring I just mentioned, will reduce SG&A expense by approximately $7 million on an annual basis.

Real-estate rent expense decreased by $7.8 million or 10.9%, and the 2019 fourth quarter primarily due to purchase of 20 travel centers from SVC in January of 2019. As previously discussed, this reduced the annual minimum rent we pay to SVC by $43.1 million.

Given our current leasing arrangements, we continue to expect our real estate rent expense to run at a quarterly rate of approximately $64 million. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased by $7 million or 33.4%, primarily due to the purchase of the 20 travel centers from SVC in January of 2019.

Finally, we recorded an impairment charge of $2.9 million in 2019 fourth quarter based on our evaluation of certain low performing owned and leased standalone restaurants.

Turning to our liquidity and investment matters at December 31st, our cash balance was $17.2 million and we had $84.9 million of availability on our credit facility. We also expect to collect the cash refunds related to the Federal Biodiesel Blenders' Tax Credit over the next six to eight months and to collect the full amount by the 2020 fourth quarter.

This cash refunds will be used to fund 2020 initiatives that would have otherwise been financed with the credit facility. In addition, as part of our agreements with IHOP, we may also borrow from IHOP up to $10 million in connection with the cost to convert our restaurants to IHOP.

As of December 31, we own 51 travel centers, six standalone restaurants, and a standalone truck service facility that were unencumbered by DEF. Earlier this month, we closed on a $16.6 million secured financing of a TA travel center located in West Greenwich, Rhode Island.

This represented a 66% loan-to-value based on an appraised value of $25 million. The loan has a 10-year term with a fixed rate of 3.85% for five years and will then we set for the final five years based on the five-year Federal Home Loan Bank rate plus 198 basis points.

During the quarter, we invested $20.8 million in capital expenditures, bringing the full-year total to $84 million. We did not sell any improvements to SVC during 2019.

We expect our total capital investment plan to be approximately $118.9 million excluding any acquisitions, and including approximately $35 million for capital expenditures projects that were deferred from 2019, as well as approximately $15 million for IHOP conversion.

That concludes our prepared remarks, operator. We are now ready to take the questions.

Bryan Maher

Good morning, guys. I have a few questions. And then I'll stop and go to the back of the queue to see if there's other questions pending. But, Jon, can you talk a little bit more about the site level operating expenses, and where is the opportunity there really to hold that number either steady or to drive it down?

Jon Pertchik

Sure. Thanks, Bryan. Nice to talk to you this morning. We are looking -- I'm looking at both site level SG&A as well as corporate SG&A with a lot of focus, I've been here to 60 days now, I guess, over 60 days. So, the plans are starting to come into view.

But, as I mentioned earlier, in my opening remarks, I'm not looking at SG&A, how do we cut this out or how do we carve that out? I'm really looking at it is, how do we need to function as a company? What are we delivering to our customers? And then how do we build an organization around that?

And so I -- it's impossible for me to tell you where we are going to go with that right now. But, I'm really confident we are going to find opportunities. I mean, we are already starting to see some of them. And we still have some more work to do. And I'm answering not just your site level question, but also at the corporate level, really top to bottom.

I'm really trying to understand how this company could best work and then building a plan and organization around that.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then, maybe this is a question for Barry. But Jon, let you decide. You talked on the call and I think Barry said specifically new trucks on the road and maybe that impacting truck revenue service, truck service revenues.

That kind of runs countered to the fact that you guys have staffed up over the past year in that area, anticipating those revenues to increase. I mean, at some point if you don't see some material increase in truck service revenues, do you need to halt or reverse that hiring trend?

Barry Richards

Yes.

Jon Pertchik

Let me just start Bryan. And then, I'll hand it to Barry to maybe backfill. One of the areas that -- the area not one of the area that this company is most famous for historically, I think is the repair business. And I'm spending a lot of time. And what's great is, we have people on the team who have many years of experience and combining that with maybe outside perspectives that hopefully I can bring along here.

We are very focused on some key areas, our tech or repair tech attrition is one. We've undertaken a field reorganization that was part of last year's plan that we spoke to, as we're getting our people trained and our site managers are better support and training. I think that's going to help whether the attrition issue we've had, which in turn I think is going to do. That's really our choke point in terms of growing a performance of that part of our business.

But with that, Barry, go ahead, maybe you can backfill even further.

Barry Richards

Yes. I think the answer to your question, we certainly can pull back if we see the need but part of the measurement is we have a time waiting metric that we focus on. And the fact is, we still have trucks waiting for repair on average across the country. And until I get that down to near zero, I think there's still opportunity to take in more revenue.

So, even though new trucks coming on the road slow us down a little bit like tires on those trucks can last 300,000 miles and oil changes have much longer intervals, things like that. We still have opportunities out there and I still believe having the right technicians on duty at the right time. We can still increase revenue.

Jon Pertchik

I'm going to add one other thing Bryan, it's Jon again. We have three parts to our business. We have OnSite, we have RoadSquad and we have Inbound. On the RoadSquad side, for example, we're beta testing in two places right now, a strategy where we reduced our dispatch times from 108 minutes on average across the company to 52 and 55 minutes.

It comes with a cost but right now we're probably going to broaden that beta test. And I'm hopeful and somewhat optimistic we are going to get some real net-net benefit from that. And that's just one example. We are looking at the broader repair business in its three very different parts that I just mentioned a moment ago and looking for opportunities to improve performance.

Bryan Maher

Okay, shifting gears to the franchising business. I think you guys mentioned that, in addition to kind of the near-term stuff that you have in the IHOP, there's 130 potential sites and various stages of application in diligence. That being said, can you give us some idea what you think might be added in 2020? Is it 5 units, 10 units, 15 units?

And then a second part to that question, are the franchises kind of boxed out of a certain miles zone of either TA or SVC owned asset?

Jon Pertchik

Again it’s Jon, Bryan, thanks for the question. I'd rather not yet give the number to you, I really would want to, but we're still -- we're really put a lot of energy into this. It started the level of energy toward the end of last year, since I've been here really, really focused on this. And I've spent time with our Head of Franchise IHOP meeting with some folks.

And there are there's a very large number of independent operators who are high quality operators that see great value in accessing fleet business, and they can do it in independence. And so, just turning to speed it on converting those to TA’s has created a very large number of a 130 in counting. It's impossible to say right now, it's too early to say how many of those are going to come down to, pass through or sort of a case and qualifications, evaluation by us.

But, I can tell you the number this year is going to be I believe, more significant than last year. And my sites really because it gives us time to really ramp this up around ‘20, the next year 2021. And we have a pretty lofty sort of informal performing goals right now for 2021.

We are also looking even in franchising, the truck repair business as independent separate from full truck stops, and TA expresses. That’s an another way to grow the business, that’s an another way to support our existing fleet, customers by having more dots on the map to serve them not just on a full truck stop side or TA Express side but also to support them in terms of repair and service.

Bryan Maher

Okay.

Barry Richards

And Bryan, its Barry again. We do negotiate mileage territories for different franchisees really depends on what part of the country they're in because Montana can be a whole lot different than Pennsylvania, so.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then working off the assumption that there's not somebody behind me in the queue and maybe Kristin, you can let me know if that's not the case and I'll stop. Maybe a question for Bill would be -- should we expect more of these property level re-financings, where you can get much better rates on the debt than you might whether it's issuing a baby bond or selling something back to SVC.

And then also Bill, how should we think about 2020 and to 2022 fuel margins per gallon in light of the biodiesel fuel credits, should we be going back to something in our models from kind of the 2013, ‘14, ‘15 period of time or do you want to provide some input there?

William Myers

Well, the first I'll say is for your, your first question regarding sources of financing. We certainly are open to, exploring opportunities with financing that is lower costs. And so, we do continue to look at that. As you know, we didn't have any sales to SVC in 2019. And we don't anticipate to have that in 2020.

Thankfully, the biodiesel certainly helped along with our cash for 2020. But, we certainly will continue to look at financing options similar to what we just closed in February related to Washington Trust going forward.

As far as fuel margins go, I mean, what I'll say is, as you know, the Biodiesel Blenders' Tax Credit for 2020 through ‘22, it's based into the purchase of the biodiesel. So, we are certainly going to get a benefit for that. But, since it's been announcement and the markets adjusted for it a bit, so we don't expected to be nearly what it was in 2019 or 2018.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then a big picture question, and maybe it's for Jon and Barry. Your fuel sales were up and maybe just kind of a three part question. So, fuel sales were up and I think in your prepared comments you discussed that you thought it had something to do with the loyalty program that kind of ramped up last year.

But, then I also here heard that you have costs a couple of times you talked about the costs associated with that loyalty program. How should we think about that? And then on the tail end of your answer, if you could talk about your thoughts on the Coronavirus impacting international shipping and then what happens to U.S. truck shipping once that the international ports business slows down if in fact that happens.

So, I know that there's a lot in that question. So, I'll let you kind of sort out how you want to answer that.

Jon Pertchik

Barry, maybe want to start on the loyalty program and I can give my thoughts on Coronavirus.

Barry Richards

Yes. I think we're pretty well stabilized on the loyalty program. So, I think what we saw in the fourth quarter is indicative of where I expect us to be. No, I don't see those costs really ramping up. And I mean, that program has brought to us exactly what we wanted. It's a distinction with our competitors being able to provide rewards that just aren't out in the open marketplace today.

Bryan Maher

How much of that 5% increase in fuel volume would you and I know it's just a guess but how much would you attribute to the loyalty program? And I guess that makes the question then how should we be thinking about fuel volume sales going forward if in fact a loyalty program really is pushing that number higher.

Barry Richards

Well, we are still looking for growth, despite the fact there's a lot of headwinds out there for achieving that, but I think we are going to get there. I'm sure, if I went back and had somebody look it up, I could tell you exactly how much of this was loyalty, or at least I could get close to it.

But it's so mixed then with the results from our commercial sales team that they are told when they make calls, so that's something that's appreciated by the fleets and their drivers. So, it all helps and it's all kind of combined. So, it's really difficult to break that.

Jon Pertchik

I'm going to add Bryan too, its Jon again. We are looking really hard. I'm kind of a bit of a process person. And we are looking really hard at everything from how we price in terms of demand to drive sales, how we price at the street. I think we have tremendous opportunity on that site. And I think we really, really underperform.

We are looking hard at the process by which we procure how we price, you know, on the fleet side looking at every one of these areas because statement of the obvious was such overall velocity and volume in a company like this just you know, pennies really matter. So, every one of the processes that relate to and lead to demand, we're looking really hard at right now.

Barry Richards

On the Coronavirus, this will be a bit of a punch just because I think we are probably all in equal position, you, we to guess at what's going to happen. I mean clearly, as the Coronavirus appeared in Italy, in Western Europe, the market is now responded. How much is going to spread, how quickly will get contained are impossible to anticipate.

I know we're taking some basic precautions within the company in terms of international travel, we are discussing what to communicate to our field teams to see whatever precautions might be appropriate. So, we are doing the responsible thing that we can control. Beyond that, it's really hard to anticipate how this is going to spread and what impact if any it will have on us and our company.

Bryan Maher

Okay great, thanks. That's all for me today.

Jon Pertchik

Thanks Bryan, for your questions.

Barry Richards

Thank you.

