Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft's (GZPFY) Management on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Please allow me to welcome you to our conference call, which today will be about our performance results for 2019.

We will hear the comments about the financials by Alexey Yankevich, who's the Member of the Management Board and Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance. We will have Igor Shkirov telling us about E&P. He is the Head of the department for Efficiency and Data Management in E&P, and after that we will hear from Alexey Urusov, Director for Economics and Corporate Planning about the sales and marketing and during the Q&A, we will be joined by our different colleagues from various core functions.

Before I begin this presentation, I would like to yet again, remind us that all of the comments within this presentation or the statements which may be made in the course of this conference call may and will contain various forecast about financial status and results of Gazprom Neft's business operations without the exception of the stated actual facts all the statements should be considered as those of an outlook nature about future expectations and events which are based upon the current environment and the management assumptions and may take into account known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may eventually lead that the actual results or the indicators may be substantially different from the ones which have been discussed or stated in the course of this press conference.

Thank you for your attention. Please let me pass the microphone over to Alexey Yankevich.

Alexey Yankevich

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we are presenting to the results of the company's operations Gazprom Neft for 2019. The results can be described as good, despite various adjustments in the oil prices in 2019 as compared to 2018 there's a bit of a decline. The net profit of the company, nevertheless, has grown setting another record, RUB400 billion and the operational cash flow also grew. The operational income remained at the level of last year.

I would like to separately mentioned our results in the HSE performance, which is the area of attention which has become one of the main focus areas for the company as part of our new strategy, the efficiency and technological excellence, safety and environment and governance. So over the past 12 months, we've been able to increase the level of utilization plus 11 percentage point year-on-year, which is the utilization of the petroleum – associated with petroleum gas. And that is the main environmental problem that the oil industry generating and we're trying to do our best to resolve it effectively.

And as far as our refining is concerned, apart from it, as you may recall, in 2018, we launched unique treatment facility Biosfera at our Moscow refinery, which is a unique project for the industry literally, which is the closed [inaudible] type of a treatment where at the outcome would practically produce distilled kind of a water without any detriments to the environment. So it respectfully is similar kind of a project is currently being successfully worked on at our Omsk refinery. And this is against the backdrop of the fact that in this area where almost the pioneers, because if you take a look at the overall Russian oil industry such purification and treatment is being done following the old kind of open type treatment methodology. And whatever it is possible and whatever it is economically justifiable, we're trying to introduce the green energy elements.

For example, in 2019 with worked on a pilot project successfully commissioning it in building the first ever in the region's solar pass station with one megawatt capacity and so this particular power station is currently operating, supplying power to the Omsk couldn't to do requirements. So we've been able to identify such a possibility of having realized that the number of sunny days in Omsk region, despite frosty weather is sufficient enough and that has given us a possibility to put this to good use within this project.

Now as far as the main events are concerned which I would like to draw attention to in the first place, this is the enhancement of our resource base in our E&P because this year we had more than 30 licenses adding to our portfolio. We started to develop the achimov formations of the Yamburgskoye and Vostochno-Messoyakhskoye fields with his new class on reserves for us. We also started the producing the oil fringes and we also began developing the neocom-jurassic formations at Bovanenkovskoye and Harasaveyskoye field, which is also a new project to us jointly with our parent company.

In the downstream, we are successfully continuing our modernization program of our refineries this year. According to plan, we are commissioning to operation two major projects from this series, which are the comprehensive old treatment facility at the Moscow refinery and the late cooking unit at our Pancevo Refinery, besides we've been able to create the petrochemical share at the Omsk Petrochemical facility, as well as started executing the project where we are using the new bunkering fuel keeping abreast with a new IMO regulation.

What that, this is it with me and as far as the main events as concerned for addition, I would like to pass the microphone for more detail presentation via streams and the first one is Igor Shkirov who is our E&P representative today.

Igor Shkirov

Yes, good afternoon, please. Can we take a look at next slide? This is Slide number 7. Our proven reserve is in hydrocarbons and based on the results of 2019 we've reached a 1.564 billion tons of oil equivalent to which is 1%, 2% above the results of 2018, the replacement ratio is 120%, so the proven reserves under the PyraMax reserve is 10 years. This is Arctic Gas and also including the exchange of various licenses that we had between Novatech and Custom Knit for the development. And these also had been confirmed by an independent consulting company, particularly at an excellent pace, which is about eight.

The implementation of new project enabled us to increase our output of hydrocarbons within the group throughout 2019 which is 96.1 million tons of oil equivalent, which is the 3% growth compared to 2018. The production of oil for oil and condensate within the group within 2019 was 63.3 million tons which is 0.5% percent growth compared to 2018. Under these restrictions we’ve been able to successfully manage our production producing from mature fields with low and in fact compared it to the major project has gone down compared to 2018, but it has been compensated for by the high net back production from Novoportovskoye. So consequently the main output [indiscernible] has been the results of additional drilling and commissioning of the new infrastructure facilities at Novoportovskoye filed, which provided us with this additional growth. The 0.9 million tons is an active drilling program at Messoyakhskoye field, which has made a contribution and others come from Kayumba and Artic gas is an excellent piece.

As far as the new assets are concerned 2019 we have signed an agreement, we signed a purchase agreement, 50% of the share in the Tarkosalinskoye oil and gas. And setting up a joint venture on its bases and this portfolio also includes the Tsarskoye, Samburgskoye and Zemlyanskoye. And an as far as the Tsarskoye field is concerned, here we have drilled five high-tech wells and we are currently constructing various facilities for the full field development. For the next year basically we have planned this commissioning of it into operation. And as far as the North Samburgskoye field is concerned it is at an earlier stage of development. Currently we are putting together a hydrodynamic and a subsurface model.

With respect to our traditional regions where we are working [indiscernible] region, is remote group of fields. And here we have this project did run got it schedule, we have come up with a 1.5 million tons of oil equivalent already in 2019 and this project is gradually ramping up to its plateau. One of the most successful projects in our portfolio is the Zima. This is in the Khanty-Mansi region where we have successfully achieved the early oil project and we have commission to operation 12 wells and nine directional wells. As a result of exploration we have exceeded drilling our plan in terms of our reserves. And so the growth of regional recoverable reserves is less intense.

Next slide please. The OpEx in 2019 grew by 7.4%. And the key factor behind these growth was within our mature fields, but it is very important to note that this particular growth comes not rather from 2019 but with a low base of 2018 which is conditioned by a dramatic stoppage over – water well stock because of the OpEx plus restrictions. So we have currently compensated for it. And so we are having firm plans in terms of the long-term efficiency and a result OpEx have come back to the original level as opposed to 2017 this growth here is, as you can see on the chart is just 1.5%, which is below the level of the inflationary component. So the reduction of the OpEx in major project comes from the growing output, particularly from Novoport and also this is the growing tariffs for power basically inflation and in certain cases the amount of liquids produced. In terms of the remote assets the basic growth is basically because of decline on the oil in the Butterfield. Next slide please.

New fullness of our cooperation with the Gazprom. This is long-term risky operatorship agreements which allow the company to operate under the Gazprom’s licenses under the terms and conditions which are equal to our own which makes it possible to consolidate our reserves. And this is the format that we're working on the fringes specifically in the En-Yakhinskoye where we have completed the operational journey. And the amount of output that this particular license is will be at about two million tons of oil equivalent a year besides the experience that we have within this particular gas field will enable us to test new technologies as well as optimize the production of fringes within this particular field. Also Gazprom’s Zapadny has gone about active development of the joint gas condensate field. And so the industrial outflow from the first particular well was more than 150 tons of oil a day. Right now they would all well-stocked at about seven. And so we have launched now the oil treatment facility production in 2020, which will be about 200 tons.

Towards the end of 2021 Gazprom Zapadno will complete the construction of its own pressure pipeline, which would enabled the oil produced to be directly delivered it into the trunk pipeline system of Transneft and complete the treatment facilities. In the beginning of 2020 we have entered into an agreement the shipping from the Bovanenkovskoye and Harasaveyskoye. These two fields will make a big contribution because this is new times – this is the deep oil gas condensate with a very difficult subsurface but with enormous potential in them. Next slide please.

The application of new technologies enables us to effectively develop our traditional reserves. Such examples is achimov information in the Noyabrsk field specifically where we drilled the in 2019 first two high tank wells. This is a five column in very difficult steps of transition, so more than that 3,800 meters depth and abnormal no pressure and other high tech difficulties. So respectfully the well has been successfully drilled. And so the next is in these wells we are going to take in the second quarter of 2020 based on the results of the production of the first two wells and the oral project performance.

Also in the Noyabrskneftegas we have applied unique technology to increase the inflow which is hybrid, multi frac technology. So the launching recovery was more than 300 tons a day. And the technological possibility was confirmed to create specific cracks within the fracking technology, which is critically important to develop this particular formation, which would provide us with three and five times more of a lift compared to traditional ones. Noyabrskneftegas we are introducing into operation horizontal well with overall depth of 3,2000 meters and the currently more than 455 tons a day.

Bazhen technology project which is running according to schedule. So in a very planned way we are approaching the start of an economic viable development of these license. The key performance indicator was, the drilling cost, is currently, is RUB12,000 per ton, which is very close to our target.

Next slide please. Yenisei, this is a unique project in terms of the amount of resource base under its effectually this is a new exploration target. The key challenge here was for us to organize logistics in this very remote and difficult to access region. And respectively to provide for timely performance of our 2020 exploration programs respectively something that we have been able to successfully cope with, because the period of navigation that we have delivered more than 6,000 tons of cargo. And with the start of the winter season regional explorers went out. And so in May we are planning to start drilling our first exploration well. This is it from me. Thank you very much.

Alexey Yankevich

Yes, [indiscernible] good afternoon. I would like to introduce to review of the downstream operations in 2019. On Slide 15 on the left part of the chart, you can see that the Brent volatility throughout 2019 was a less a than the Brent volatility in 2018. In Q4, as you may see, there is a bit of a growth because of the year, very deep of the black curve as opposed to the third quarter which led to considerable net backs growth for oil. Sort of a lead one can pay attention to a slight decline in refining net backs in the reporting – in the fourth quarter, which is because of the crack spreads went down as applied to all of the refined product groups and just particular effect go in terms of the fuel oil because of the restrictions of IMO for the sale of the high sulphur product.

On the right side of it, you can see the changing balance of oil. The biggest change which is 12% this is the exportable volume, particularly from Novoportovskoye and the East Messoyakhskoye field, which brought in a positive balance in terms of the oil price dynamics.

On the next slide if you can take a look at the refining throughput, overall there is a bit -3.4% which is the result of the maintenance work that we mentioned at every quarterly conference call, which is the punch of Yaroslavl, and Moscow refinery and the Omsk refinery. In the second half year while generally speaking, we believe that the work done definitely optimized the subsequent maintenance schedule increasing the main time between the maintenance and that word positively provide us with an ability to offer refined product to the market as well as raise the technical level of readiness.

In the B2B segment, as you see we’ve got a very great growth in all of these segments. In jet fuel, we have growth and presence where we already have 283 airports, which is plus 18 airports year-on-year in bunkering. 2019 happened under the – model of getting ready for new IMO requirements as of 2020. And we, starting from September, already began selling low-sulfur fuel. As we've previously mentioned in the oil and lubricants and you can see we've got an excellent growth which is 3.2% year-on-year. We are developing sales through our own the technical services, stations under the G-energy service brand with the locations is currently in terms of number we've got 210, which is 40 additional one this year and the premium lubricants have been replenished with the new lines that you possibly remember from our press releases, which is the drill flow.

The bitumens segment has demonstrated additional 20% growth year-on-year. And this is an excellent outcome because where we are the leader in the market, we are the first ones amongst the market players who went about the online eCommerce sales, a lot of those materials and thanks to innovative technologies, we are also actively developing eCommerce sales abroad.

From the next slide, which is 18, if we are to take a look at the growing demand for there is environmentally safe bunkering fuel. As you may know in all of the global ports as of January 2020, there are legislative restrictions in terms of the sulfur content in the bunkering fuels instead of the high sulfur fuels and high sulfur diesel and fuel and various derivatives the compulsion, the fuel now with low sulfur content. And this particular definition also has as the liquified natural gas. So kind of the new rules where company has prepared in advanced at the Omsk Refinery, we have established the production of ultra low-sulfur fuel of below 0.5%. We also have prepared various logistical facilities, I mean the whole network in terms of handling and shipping up to the very end user.

So altogether our production, operational and and refining capacity makes it possible to offer 1.5 million tons of this kind of fuel. We also are using in the bunkering the liquefied natural gas and possibly you've seen our press release in December that we, as you know, started building the shipyards, the first LNG bunkering fuel.

Next slide demonstrates the development of the R&D in our efforts where we are producing the bitumen. Our company is one of the leading Russian bitumen suppliers. Our line of assortment is almost 200 bitumen materials and coke where we deliver these almost to all the Russian region to the majority of the near, abroad countries and 57 countries internationally. We produce Brit, the innovative line of products which don't have any allies similar to them. And our own R&D center develops the recipes for the road construction by an application of a special bitumen material, where the bitumen brand name as there is hard sections of the sludge. And we have tested it at the Khanty-Mansi road construction projects and we are planning to scale it out throughout all over the places where the company is operating. Similarly, Gazprom Neft and the R&D oil and gas construction institute have entered into an agreement to jointly work on the innovative development of similar materials which would enable our company to maintain our leadership in this particular segment.

From Slide number 20, I would like to briefly describe a new smart system of a retail station monitoring, because towards the end of 2019 we started replenishing of this system. And this is the key project of the Gazprom’s Neft data strategy for the equipment control and management within our retail network. Towards the end of 2019, 92 retail stations have been connected to this smart system. The data coal every second the process is more than 100,000 signals and the machine learning models and the primitive analytics which have been organized do read the signals from various sensors and in advance in a primitive way do notify whenever our retail stations require any maintenance work. As a consequence the human factor is being included and to reduce the operational costs for maintenance of the equipment. And so we are raising the efficiency of the quality control. In 2020, we have a plan to connect this monitoring center, all of the equipment installed at different locations which will be more than 500 of them.

Dear colleagues, let us conclude our presentation with a few more details about our financial developments. So the basic indicators in terms of their dynamics I've already commented the net profit growth is about 6% upwards, the OpEx and operational cash flow and operational income remained at approximately the level of last year.

I suppose the interesting slide is this next one, which is the factor analysis that affected our financials. And here when we all analyzing the results of 2019 comparing it to 2018 here is the confirmation of what I've stated. We as the rest of the oil companies had to combat the negative price dynamics in the market. In the case of Gazprom Neft, the price factor produced about RUB2 billion, RUB330 billion. And so you can see that this whole consumable amount of money has been compensated by there is internal drivers such as efficiency improvements, our ability to utilize the additional production growth even against the backdrop of OPEC production restrictions. And so they'd all let us being able to maintain our operational incremental level of the previous year.

There was another objective factor which was the refinery maintenance cycle, which was a bit of a hindrance. And so in this particular schedule, 2019 turned out to be a bit more loader in terms of the maintenance effort compared to the previous year. But overall, we have practically been able to maintain the proper level.

The next slide, it usually quarterly dynamics. Unfortunately it was difficult to do something about it. First of all, the negative historic price environment, as well as the seasonality because you all are aware that Q4 traditionally has always been worse, particularly in downstream compared to the third quarter because this is seen on factor, which manifested itself this time as well besides there was a bit of an adjustment in production.

And once again, I'd like to underscore that yes we do leave the within the OPEC restrictions environment, but we've been able to completely use the whole quarter that we had last year plus additional opportunities. And this particular effective management was quite dynamic and also was seasonal note even quarter in quarter out. So the third quarter was a little bit better than – it should be better than we expected. And so the fourth quarter compared to the third one is not looking as good.

The next slide, cash flows. Here first of all I would like to emphasize that the company has generated a very good free cash flow considering the results of 2019. And this enabled us also to pay good dividends as well as do the additional number of our investment projects. Like we have previously stated our strategy is and as far as the upsides are concerned and the cash flow area could be shared with the shareholders in the form of dividends as well as the future development of the company. And that's exactly the way we did based on the results of 2019, we have write the dividends and you do see this considerable figure. I mean in terms of dividends that we paid as well as we have been able to dedicate this to a number of investment projects. So the overall CapEx turned out to be a little bit higher than the guidance that we gave you in the first half of the year.

But overall the cash flows turned out to being in a good balance. As a result, the net cash flow turned out to be slightly negative. But we've basically worked at our great portfolio and we’ve been able to repay more than we originally planned besides there appeared a number of exchange rate differences in reevaluating our cash balances. And we also put into deposit a little bit more than we took. And that is something that you can see in this Q, the other minus RUB34 billion, which formally takes the cash flow into the red. But again I would like to emphasize there is a bit – quite a substantial bit from the exchange rate differences.

The next slide is the CapEx dynamics. Our capital investments generally have grown to about 20%. In it three is a bit of a future payment – advance payment shares which means going into the active stage of implementing our projects that our refinery because we used to mention that these particular peak was coming. It was supposed to come a little bit earlier, but because of different objective factors it is going to would be falling from 2021 and that in itself defined a little bit higher level of advanced payments, which we ended up having towards the end of 2019.

Besides our investments in upstream also grew, which must not surprise you because we are lean under OPEC Plus restrictions, but at the same time at the oil industry is the kind of an industry which is definitely not short termist. It makes us plans some things longer term, so we're trying to optimize our portfolio and to do our best in this portfolio one could find is that number or producing projects as well as longer-term potential exploration projects which could become new producing highly effective projects. Therefore, in 2019, we were quite active moving about developing our greenfield projects.

And the core drivers here were the oil fringes project as well as developing gas infrastructure at our Novoportovskoye field, which would enable us to grow our gas production, monetize it and besides that route and bundle up various restrictions that we have in terms of the gas utilization that will enabled us to further grow in oil production as well. Apart from it that is also a bit of a specificity in terms of classification because within our traditional fields and traditional regions, apart from classic brownfields, one finds also a number of small and medium sized skills, which effectively are green fields within the traditional assets, within the perimeter of brownfields which also defined is growing dynamics.

So whenever we take a look at the investments into the major fields, this is far from being just investing into our brownfields. This also means investing at our small greenfields, which one day will become our new highly effective projects and would improve our average basket in terms of our production. And as far as a bit of a battle is concerned, this is in West of [indiscernible] Khanty-Mansi region and this is also a number of other fields’ designs. There has been a bit of an adjustments rather the recovery of our activities which dramatically went down in a brownfields in 2018 something that Igor Shkirov have mentioned because that affected both our OpEx and CapEx because in 2018 we had to drastically reduce that little bit in order to fit into the OPEC restrictions. So currently we are managing in a more optimal way defining this effective level of activity, which provide us with the ability to maximize our cash flows, but it defines also a little bit high level of CapEx compared to 2018 which was abnormally low.

But yet again, I would like to emphasize that the bigger part of the growth in our investments into the mid two fields, which is 18.9% [indiscernible] that contains the say greenfields within brownfields.

Additionally to that, we also invested into exploration projects which includes the Yenisei projects that Igor Shkirov mentioned previously. This is also being classified as a greenfield, but effectively this is an exploration activity. And as far as refining is concerned, I mean currently is quite straight forward through which is related to moving into a much more active phase of executing our major refining projects.

The next slide, it's about our financial stability. And the company has been able to update its own minimums in terms of its low debt to burden and net debt to EBITDA ratio, which based on in terms of 2019 was 0.7. So our good financial resilience is being acknowledged by the leading rating agencies, specifically during the past year, the Moody's has raised our rating up to Baa2. And with the stable outlook ending August 2019 Fitch ratings similarly raised our rating up to BBB with a stable outlook. So it all points to the fact that in terms of our financial stability, we are quite confident and we also have a certain potential capacity in order to compensate for the external environment changes and the current volatility in order to be able to form on a new projects by maintaining similar token, a good dividend yield.

And towards the end it would like also to underscore apart from this financial resilience and stability we also have a very good reputation as a borrower and there are quite a few opportunities we might resort to despite various restriction in North America and Europe and as far as the domestic market is concerned, we are a topnotch borrower. And we've been able to very well optimize our great portfolio in terms of the average interest rate last year, and we continue to issue more and more effective debt instruments. So specifically, in November, 2019 we have left out to five-year bond work all option. In December 2019, we became one of the pioneers in a long-term debt instruments in the domestic market where we were placed 10-year maturity bonds worth RUB20 billion. And so this year you may already know that we've set yet another record for ourselves and as far as the low interest rate, than with the debt bonds or with the coupon of 6.2%.

So with that, I would like to finish my presentation. And I would like to summarize by saying that the company remains stable in a not so simple environment and external markets the company has a very good financial resilience, acts as an effective and efficient borrower. And so that is why we are confident that all of our projects will be done and outage yield will also remain at a good, nice level.

Thank you very much for your attention. We are now ready to answer your questions.

So the first question comes from Evgenia Dyshlyuk from Gazprombank.

Evgenia Dyshlyuk

[Foreign Language] Thanks very much for the opportunity to ask this question. I’ve got two questions. The first one is about upstream and about your investment projects in upstream. Could you possibly tell us in terms of your priority ranking, what is your core CapEx driver right now in the immediate future? Is it the oil fringes or satellite greenfields, size to be able to understand what will produce this additional growth from these different categories because you have quite a portfolio of assets and so it would be great to understand what aim that portfolio would constitute the growth platform in the short or immediate term? And within this context, could you also share with us your plans about the gas-condensate which your currently has been excluded from the OPEC Plus agreement. So that was my first question.

My second question what is about your plans in the Arctic, we would simply like to understand because we know that Rosneft is actively moving there, setting up the Vostok oil projects and simply because you also possess quite a huge resource in that region. It would be great to understand the extent to which you are ready to tell us something about it now. Thank you.

Igor Shkirov

[Foreign Language]

Evgenia, thank you very much for your question. So your questions are quite fundamental and I will run a try and give you more of a quality response in terms of the quantity we will email this to you so that you would find it more comfortable to understand the whole picture. So as far as our immediate priorities are concerned and as far as the amount of our investment activity is concerned, basically speaking, these are all of our core greenfields that you are familiar with, the Novoportovskoye, so the first of all it is we continue to drill it. Apart from it we are setting up a gas infrastructure, we're building a pipeline in order to monetize and take out gas away from it.

So this is also about fringes, like you've mentioned it as well as our new field, which we started developing in Yamal, which is Kharasaveyskoye north Samburgskoye field as well as other projects which we are working on following the management and operatorship which is our new initiative to develop the neocom-jurassic formations, which are the big no gas deposits in Harasaveyskoye and Bovanenkovskoye. So these are our main priorities. And simultaneously, these are the things which may require considered amount of investments, but in the same token, we'll make a considerable contribution into our future production.

Evgenia Dyshlyuk

[Foreign Language]

Again, I also had another question about the Arctic. And it is difficult for me to comment on the plans of a different company, but the Arctic, principally speaking, is the kind of a definition which is not very conventional and not very straightforward. But I can tell you that we really do not have anything that could surprise you out of any particular way because your question was whether we'd have a pre-minds that I might come back with it was something really core and known that we're going to go for? No, not at all. These are the projects that you are very well familiar with. You can consider them as the Arctic one. Even the Novoportovskoye the same like Tsarskoye the North Samburgskoye, as well as the NEC project that Igor Shkirov told us about and principally speaking the development of the neocom-jurassic formations in Bovanenkovskoye and Harasaveyskoye is also the Northern region. So it all depends upon what you consider to be the Arctic?

Igor Shkirov

[Foreign Language]

And you also had a third question about the gas condensate. Well, the gas condensate indeed very high potential area for our future development. And principally speaking we are already developing gas condensate to fields. In the meantime, the output is not so big and you can see this in our report. So basically speaking, the kind of change which has occurred in the OPEC Plus structure is not something that may affect us strongly, but in the future we do entertain plans amongst other things to increase our gas condensate production, including the production of gas condensate which is envisaged as part of the Bovanenkovskoye, Harasaveyskoye where there will be quite considerable volumes coming out of them.

Evgenia Dyshlyuk

[Foreign Language]

Thank you very much. It would be nice if you could possibly make up your mind and share with us what kind of the gas condensate output that you are trying to target if it is not a premature for now.

Igor Shkirov

[Foreign Language]

And as far as the future target for gas condensate Evgenia, I would say that we would rather share with you certain figures because the projects are currently going through very early stages. I mean the ones that are specifically tied up to the gas condensate in the future. And I would like to avoid to publicly state any plans right now. So if you are interested in that, we will be more than happy to forward you certain figures.

Evgenia Dyshlyuk

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Thank you very much for the opportunity to ask question. There are only two questions and there are more on the condensate side of things because we are aware that there will be restrictions know pack plus this year. But, could you possibly give us guidance about your plans for the oil and gas production for 2020? And if at all possible, because specifically you mentioned that with respect to the remote group, you expect 1.2 million tons of output. But how much you expect from the Zima as well as facilities near En-Yakhinskoye fields if it is possible for 2019 and 2020 comparison sake.

And another question, could you possibly identify and give us the information about the size of the dampening for the gasoline diesel and the reverse excise for 2020? Thank you.

Igor Shkirov

[Foreign Language]

Thank you very much for your questions. To try and be specific about the future plans against the OPEC restrictions is a very ungrateful thing to do, but the restrictions are the restrictions. And so we do not know what will be the general shape of the deal for this year. I can only tell you that we have opportunity to grow. But the extent to which we will be able to make the most out of it, taking into account the deal that we would eventually be witnessing is just difficult for me to say now.

And as far as the production from individual fields is concerned, then with respect to the remote group of fields, this is about 1.5 million tons, the annual output now. And as far as the Vyngayakhinskoye and Prirazlomnoye fringes for 2020, it's got to be a little bit less than 1 million tons of oil equivalent about 0.7, 0.8. The Sakhalin oil field and the Western Zima, I won't be able to tell you off the cuff. I would rather send you the figures later on. And as far as the RosEx lenience is concerned, I would also be sending you the statistics so as not to make any mistakes now.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language] And I overlooked to respond to one other point which is 2019 as far as Sakhalin field was concerned we produced about 0.5 million tons and peak of its production which is going to be about 4 million tons that will be somewhere around 2024, 2025.

Ekaterina Smyk

[Foreign Language] Thank you very much for the opportunity to ask the question and for the presentation, I have several of them. The first one is a follow-up of the kind about the previous question about the comments that the potential production growth for this year. You have mentioned a certain seasonality in your output and there has been an understanding that you share included with Gazprom. So during the sum as part of OPEC plus you could produce more. And then when the seasonal growth of condensate was growing in Gazprom, you were reducing your production so condensate was excluded from OPEC plus and so in view of this, is there an optionality for you now to grow your production by a certain margin with the next few months, particularly since your production has been going down over the past three to four months? That is the first question.

The second question is about CapEx. You mentioned that in 2019, you have CapEx grew that you had free cash and that is why you grew your CapEx a little bit. But I would like to understand in November when we had a conference call covering the third quarter results, at that point in time, the guidance stated there’s RUB400 billion and it ended up being at about RUB450 billion. So could you please tell us what specifically has changed since then, which are the projects that you decided to invest additionally into and because of that, I have additional question about the CapEx guidance, which you gave us during the Gazprom Investor Day US$7 billion to US$7.5 billion. As far as I understand, this is a little bit higher than the level of CapEx that you had been specifying over the past several years, which was coming out to be about RUB400 billion, RUB420 billion. Should we now understand there’s RUB450 billion as your new target CapEx level?

And my third question is about dividends. What kind of a payout one may expect for the second half of 2019. Could you tell me the fact that you are now aware of your final results, because Gazprom is expecting that its subsidiaries will switch to a 50% payment this year, or will this also be the fact for the second half year in your case? Thank you.

Alexey Yankevich

[Foreign Language] So let me try and thank you very much, first of all, for your very elaborative questions. And I would answer not in exactly the same order from the very last one, which the simplest about the dividends. Yes, it is true that we do have a decision to switch to a 50%, which was passed the resolution by one of the recent Board of Directors meeting, which respectively means that all of the decisions that we’re going to make about the dividend payment this year in 2020 will confirm to the 50% target. And so consequently, we have already announced our dividends for the first half of 2019, consequently, the second half of 2019, based on the profits of 2019 second half, that will be 50%.

Ekaterina Smyk

[Foreign Language]

Alexey Yankevich

[Foreign Language] So answering the other questions about the CapEx, look, it is true. Generally speaking, we expected CapEx to be at about 400 plus level, but it won’t happen first of all. And I mentioned it during the presentation there because in 2019 compared to 2018 advanced payments group, and that was part of the agile monetary policy, it was all dependent upon the kind of liquidity we would have at a certain point in time, whether we would make more down payments or less down payment because that would define the price in our contracts.

And that is also at consequences of our agility in cash management principles and the kind of the schedule of project execution, which we see per a specific date primarily that applies to refining. So this 15 billion is the down payment, altogether, 450 billion minus 15 billion, you got end up having 435 billion. So that is the basic figure additional 15 billion to 20 billion, which is on top of it, on top of what we’ve announced because you understand that without volume of our 115 billion is not big value and in terms of being precise it is impossible to pinpoint it all down to one [indiscernible] and what we plan and it is quite right that we’ve been able to implement a number, I should say additional initiatives within our projects.

In some cases, we would speed up. In some cases, we would bring in new additional projects, specifically, we began very actively moving in our catalyst production facility because the catalyst production is part of our program in downstream because we’ve gone and upgrading and modernization and we also have the construction catalyst production as part of entering the new business because we’ve been promoting it everywhere.

In this particular project, we’ll have constituted uncertainties, so nowadays we’re moving very actively in it. And that principle sticking was one of our points of growth and one of the reasons behind the deviation that you are referring to. And to be more specific this amongst other things moving and eliminating uncertainties oil fringe project because not always, we’ve been able to plan for our investments there because that was dependent upon eliminating subsurface and how overall we were moving in a project because we could stand still, move faster, at the same time depending upon how stage in stage that we would be able to eliminate subsurface uncertainties, so as to identify the next future step of the project.

In a similar token, that applies to the [indiscernible] field where the project is going through quite an early stage. So I suppose this is and as far as CapEx is concerned this is it. And as far as the reasons now thinking about the new guidance, well again, it should all depend upon the multitude effect as in amongst other things. How are we going to do well in the new projects, how we’re going to eliminate the very same uncertainties because we’ve got a very complex and difficult portfolio and a lot of projects are going through in various stages. So I’m always sort of a quote and give up take a few.

And so the figures that you’ve mentioned from the presentation that the – you heard the Gazprom Investor Day, yes, it is a bit of a target, but there again, there could be a bit of a movement that about depending upon the execution schedule upon how we eliminate uncertainties upon the general environment and the macroeconomics and depending upon how quick we are moving in these projects.

