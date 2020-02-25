Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Morgan Stanley Acquires E*Trade Financial Corporation

Merger activity increased with five new deals announced.
The acquisition of E*Trade by Morgan Stanley.
Progenics Pharmaceuticals enters into an amended and restated agreement with Lantheus Holdings.
Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and one deal closing.
The new deals announced last week were across different sectors. Two of the five new deals belong to the financial services sector, one from the real estate sector and two from the technology sector. According to Bloomberg, on Dec. 4, 2019, Amherst Residential had announced that it was in advanced discussions to acquire Front Yard Residential (RESI). Front Yard's shares went up by around 11% before trading stopped that day. On Feb. 18, 2020, Front Yard entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Amherst.
The biggest highlight for last week was the acquisition of E*Trade Financial (ETFC) by Morgan Stanley (MS). This announcement was made just months after E*Trade rivals Charles Shcwab (SCHW) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD) decided to merge in a $26 billion deal. It is interesting to see one of Wall Street's biggest investment banks strike a deal with an online brokerage firm at a time where almost all brokerage firms have slashed their commissions and fees and are offering free trading. According to James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, this acquisition will help position Morgan Stanley as a top player across all three channels: Financial Advisory, Self-Directed, and Workplace. He also said that E*TRADE represents an extraordinary growth opportunity for Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management business. Check out Jason Zweig's article in the Wall Street Journal about why investors need to understand the rules of the new game.
Besides definitive and confirmed new deals, we also look at potential deals that could be announced in the coming weeks or months. There were two potential deals announced last week. The Board of Directors of Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) announced that they are exploring a range of strategic alternatives, which could include the sale of the company. The company has posted a string of quarterly losses since it went public in June 2017 at a split-adjusted $150 per share. The stock closed at $2.98 last Friday. According to Reuters, French power utility Engie SA has approached Ameresco (AMRC) to express interest in acquiring it. This was the second potential deal announced last week.
Weekly Spread Changes
The table below shows weekly spread changes between Feb. 14, 2020 and Feb. 21, 2020.
|Symbol
|Quote
|AcquiringCompany
|AcquiringCompany Quote
|CurrentSpread
|Last WeekSpread
|Spread ChangeWeekly
|DealType
|PGNX
|5.16
|Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)
|16.57
|-0.45%
|-9.69%
|9.24%
|All Stock
|ETFC
|53.35
|Morgan Stanley (MS)
|52.42
|2.50%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|All Stock
|IOTS
|12.33
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCPK:DLGNF)
|41.37
|1.78%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|All Cash
|CBB
|12.62
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)
|55.45
|-16.80%
|-18.16%
|1.36%
|All Cash
|FG
|11.94
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)
|43.9
|4.69%
|3.39%
|1.30%
|Special Conditions
|INST
|48.83
|Thoma Bravo, LLC (N/A)
|0.35%
|2.81%
|-2.46%
|All Cash
|AVX
|21.69
|Kyocera Corporation (N/A)
|0.00
|-10.10%
|-4.97%
|-5.13%
|All Cash
|TSG
|25.4
|Flutter Entertainment PLC (OTC:PDYPF)
|117.5
|4.22%
|10.00%
|-5.78%
|All Stock
|YTRA
|3.52
|Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)
|33.71
|-4.23%
|1.85%
|-6.08%
|All Stock
|S
|10.05
|T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
|98.57
|0.59%
|13.87%
|-13.28%
|All Stock
Having received all needed approvals, T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (S) continue to work towards closing their deal. The spread on the deal, which was over 90% earlier this month, narrowed to less than 1% last week after the companies received approval from a federal judge to proceed with the merger and the companies renegotiated the deal in such a way that it did not hurt common shareholders. The exchange ratio for common shareholders remained 0.10256 T-Mobile shares for each Sprint share, while SoftBank took a small cut by agreeing to a ratio of 0.091 shares of T-Mobile for each share of Sprint or in other words 11 shares of Sprint for each share of T-Mobile.
Considering the spread on the deal is now less than 1% and my position in Sprint was unhedged, I closed the rest of my position in Sprint.
Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) saw a 9.24% weekly change in its spread after entering into an amended and restated agreement with Lantheus Holdings (LNTH). Under the amended terms, the stock consideration to be received by Progenics shareholders has been increased and a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) was added to the deal.
The other updates announced last week for the active deals include shareholders' approval for KEMET Corporation's (KEM) acquisition by Yageo Corporation and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) receiving all necessary regulatory approvals for their merger.
You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool (MAT) that automatically updates itself during market hours.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020
|26
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020
|2
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|39
|Stock Deals
|23
|Stock & Cash Deals
|6
|Special Conditions
|4
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|72
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$462.56 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Legg Mason (LM) by Franklin Resources (BEN) for $6.5 billion or $50.00 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) by Amherst Residential for $2.3 billion or $12.50 per share in cash. We added RESI as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on Dec. 4, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $12.55.
- The acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) by Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) for $500 million or $12.55 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) by Morgan Stanley (MS) for $13 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, E*TRADE stockholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each E*TRADE share.
- The acquisition of AVX Corporation (AVX) by Kyocera Corporation for $2.95 billion or $21.75 per share in cash.
Deal Updates:
- Feb. 17, 2020: According to Reuters, New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office would end the court challenge to the 2018 merger agreement between T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint (S).
- On February 19, 2020, Anixter International (AXE) announced that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholderson April 9, 2020.
- On February 20, 2020, T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (S) announced that they have entered into an amendment to their definitive Business Combination Agreement to create the New T-Mobile. A separate arrangement entered into by SoftBank Group Corp. in connection with the amendment will result in an effective exchange ratio of approximately 11.00 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share immediately following the closing of the merger, an increase from the originally agreed 9.75 shares. Sprint shareholders other than SoftBank will continue to receive the original fixed exchange ratio of 0.10256 T-Mobile shares for each Sprint share, or the equivalent of approximately 9.75 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share. In addition, the amendment extends the "outside date" under the Business Combination Agreement to July 1, 2020.
- On February 20, 2020, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) announced that they have entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger. Under the terms of the Amended Agreement Progenics stockholders will receive 0.31 of a share of Lantheus common stock, increased from 0.2502 under the Original Agreement, together with a non-tradeable contingent value right (“CVR”). The merger transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2020.
- On February 20, 2020, KEMET Corporation (KEM) announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the proposed acquisition by Yageo Corporation.
- On February 21, 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) announced that they have now received all of the necessary regulatory approvals in connection with their proposed merger transaction. The transaction is currently scheduled to close on March 13, 2020.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Dermira (DERM) by Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on February 2, 2020. It took 41 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|AnnouncedDate
|AcquiringCompany
|ClosingPrice
|LastPrice
|ClosingDate
|Profit
|AnnualizedProfit
|NTGN
|01/16/2020
|BioNTech SE (BNTX)
|$2.04
|$1.53
|06/30/2020
|33.21%
|94.69%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$4.33
|03/31/2020
|25.40%
|250.61%
|FIT
|11/01/2019
|Google LLC (GOOG)
|$7.35
|$6.45
|06/30/2020
|13.95%
|39.79%
|LACQ
|12/30/2019
|GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A)
|$11.50
|$10.45
|06/30/2020
|10.05%
|28.65%
|QUMU
|02/11/2020
|Synacor, Inc. (SYNC)
|$1.97
|$1.86
|06/30/2020
|5.94%
|16.94%
|FG
|02/07/2020
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)
|$12.50
|$11.94
|09/30/2020
|4.69%
|7.78%
|SORL
|11/29/2019
|Ruili International Inc. (N/A)
|$4.72
|$4.52
|06/30/2020
|4.42%
|12.62%
|TSG
|10/02/2019
|Flutter Entertainment PLC (PDYPF)
|$26.47
|$25.4
|09/30/2020
|4.22%
|7.01%
|FSBC
|12/19/2019
|Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN)
|$17.80
|$17.08
|06/30/2020
|4.22%
|12.02%
|KEM
|11/11/2019
|Yageo Corporation (N/A)
|$27.20
|$26.12
|12/31/2020
|4.13%
|4.84%
We currently have 72 active deals in our Merger Arbitrage Tool with an aggregate deal consideration of $462.56 billion, which is a significant increase from last week's $440.26 billion. The spike in the aggregate deal consideration is because of Morgan Stanley's $13 billion deal to acquire E-Trade. Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) continues to hold the top position on our table with a 33.21% spread, followed by Genworth Financial (GNW) with 25.4% spread and Fitbit (FIT) with a spread of 13.95%.
Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I hold a long position in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.