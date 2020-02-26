Why Ryanair And EasyJet Are Taking A Hit On COVID-19

The 24th of February was a hectic day on the financial markets, marking the worst day in nearly two years, with the Dow Jones sinking more than 1,000 points. Without a doubt, the decline was due to the concerns over the COVID-19 spreading outside of China, most notably in Iran, South Korea and Italy. In this report, we have a look at why two airlines are getting hammered in particular.

At the moment it's not a good moment to be a shareholder of an airline. For 2019, I already wasn’t particularly bullish on airline industry. The way I view it is that there's always something that “justifies” the sector to underperform the broader market. High fuel prices pressure profit, too low fuel prices pressure revenues from high-yield segments, overcapacity, Brexit, US-China trade disputes, terrorism. There always seems to be a reason for airline stocks but also leisure companies to tank. I'm looking for relative stability in my portfolio, so as a result I no longer hold any airline names.

International airlines share prices collapse

Driven by COVID-19 airline stocks have tanked quite a bit. Only Southwest Airlines (LUV) and JetBlue (JBLU) have been able to show positive returns. The reason for that is quite simple, from all North American airlines we listed these two airlines have the least exposure to China so they have the least exposure to deterioration in demand for air travel. Delta Air Lines (DAL), of which I previously owned shares, is doing best compared to its peers with a China connection but shares are still down 6%. United Airlines (UAL) is down more than 14% and the company also retracted its 2020 guidance and American Airlines (AAL) is down 10%.

With exception for Ryanair (RYAAY), the European carriers are all down more than 10 to 20 percent. The same holds for China Eastern Airlines (CEA) and China Southern Airlines (ZNH).

European airline stocks fall

With flights to China being cut it hardly comes as a surprise that the international airlines are seeing share prices fall. Not only are they missing out on profits, it's also no given that the airlines will be able to deploy these idled aircraft on other parts of their network. Especially to international airlines that's a pain. The best thing for these airlines to do at this time is pull forward maintenance and retrofitting activities. With the China-US trade dispute we have often heard that China is not needed. Airline share prices today painfully demonstrate that part of the profits is derived from China. Internationally, COVID-19 could shave off nearly $30 billion in revenues.

By now almost 80% of the capacity to and from China has been dropped. So international carriers with China connection are taking a hit, but on the 24th of February Ryanair and easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY), airlines that do not directly link to China, saw their market caps decline by 14% and 17%, while Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) and Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) saw values declining by 9%. Year-to-date, Air France-KLM and Lufthansa really have shown poor performance. The reason is simple: These two airlines are taking the hit on their China operations, but investors and travelers have also grown more cautious as COVID-19 has made its way to Italy.

When looking at the passengers transported to and from Italy it becomes clear why some airlines are seeing steeper declines than others. Ryanair and easyJet which lost 14%-17% of value as COVID-19 started spreading in Italy are among the top three carriers in Italy, closely followed by Lufthansa and Air France-KLM. Ryanair and easyJet have bases in Northern Italy, where the virus has been spreading around Milano. From easyJet, we know that they have roughly 10% of the fleet based in Italy, so COVID-19 spreading in Italy is a threat to their operations and their operational performance.

Conclusion

So far, we’ve been seeing that airlines without direct connections to China were doing relatively well. However, with the virus spreading to other countries, most notably South Korea, Iran and Italy, we are now seeing that airlines such as easyJet and Ryanair also have taken a hit while Air France-KLM and Lufthansa are taking a double hit as they face reduced operations to China and possible pressures on their operations in Italy. After the SARS epidemic, airlines recovered rather quickly. COVID-19 does seem to be bigger than SARS, so we have to see how things play out eventually. For the moment it seems that markets are taking a hit (with temporary recoveries) as containing COVID-19 has proven to be harder than anticipated.

