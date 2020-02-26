Cedar Realty Trust: An Unloved REIT That Leapfrogs To The Strong Buy List

Given our assessment of the stock, we’re inclined to add this REIT to our Strong Spec Buy bucket, with potential returns targeted at 25% or higher.

CDR’s strategy for creating value is to invest in redevelopment and value-add centers in high density urban markets.

Value investors always are looking for the so-called "diamonds in the rough" and for the effort this week we're exploring a beaten-down shopping center REIT. As previously referenced, we are providing weekly "treasure hunt" REIT picks utilizing our in-depth research platform and proprietary scoring models.

So let’s see if we can keep that momentum going.

Our next one is a REIT that we just inducted into our iREIT Research Lab. That makes this article our inaugural research report where we’ll provide an in-depth analysis and our official starting recommendation.

Source: CDR Presentation

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) is a shopping center REIT that predominantly focuses on grocery-anchored properties. Differentiated by its geographic focus, it owns properties in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

As you can see below, CDR had to cut its dividend in 2009. And when management switched up in mid-2011, the incoming team inherited a train wreck.

Which, we think, it has handled very well so far.

Source: FAST Graphs

This involved trimming holdings and improving overall asset quality, taking Cedar’s:

Portfolio size from 12 million square feet to 5 million

Annualized base rent (ABR) per square foot from $11.26 to $16.59

Population density from 67,697 to 154,782.

Source: CDR Presentation

Essentially, Cedar spent the last decade methodically divesting non-core assets in low-population density markets. That and transferring capital into superior assets in higher-population density markets.

At first, it used the resulting capital to reduce debt. More recently though, those proceeds have also been used to fund redevelopment and value-add investments as well as fund stock purchases.

A Compelling Redevelopment Opportunity

As you can see in blue below, CDR’s core portfolio consists of 28 properties (4.9 million square feet). As for the yellow, those are assets it’s still looking to sell.

Source: CDR Presentation

CDR also acquired centers with an average:

Population of 255,000 people within three miles

ABR per square foot of $17.72. Dispositions have averaged (population) of 33,000 people within 3-miles and an average ABR psf of $11.77.

Source: CDR Presentation

Through its high-density urban market-focused value-creation strategy, it’s been able to generate impressive risk-adjusted returns.

For example, South Quarter Crossing in Philadelphia is a proposed 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use redevelopment. It’s also the cornerstone for the city’s new South Quarter neighborhood – which should cater to a daytime population trading area of more than 800,000.

Source: CDR Presentation

When completed, the Crossing should feature both renowned national and regional anchors, including:

A new prototypical LA Fitness

A renovated ShopRite

Top-performing local merchants

On-site multifamily residences.

This exciting project is poised to make an unparalleled impact on the city and stimulate the exciting evolution of this growing neighborhood.

Source: CDR Presentation

Then there’s Riverview Plaza. Also in Philadelphia, it sits along three city blocks just south of Washington Avenue on Columbus Boulevard. The proposed initial phase of redevelopment will focus on its southern two blocks.

When it’s all said and done, it should involve approximately 130,000 square feet of new entertainment, shops, and restaurants, as well as 265 multifamily units.

Source: CDR Presentation

That process will increase pedestrian traffic and enhance the area’s appeal by offering best-in-class entertainment and shopping experiences – ones that aren’t otherwise being met in the market.

Moreover, the property is primely located for prospective merchants on an established retail corridor. Directly located off of the I-95 ramp, it has great visibility from both the highway and arterial roads.

Source: CDR Presentation

Capital Investments

Moving right along, we find another strategically-situated property, this time in northeast Washington, D.C.’s rapidly emerging Ward 7. As the primary grocery-anchored shopping center there, East River Park is a major focus for the neighborhood’s redevelopment.

Rezoned for mixed-use in 2016, the proposed center will feature 225,000 square feet of retail and office space and 365 multifamily residential units.

Source: CDR Presentation

Redevelopment of the property will allow for best-in-class national and local retail tenants. It also should provide an unparalleled shopping destination. We expect at least a new grocery store and national junior anchors not currently available east of the Anacostia River.

East River Park is a catalyst for progressive growth and development. And as this key D.C. region continues evolving, the site itself should just keep reaping the benefits.

Source: CDR Presentation

Back to Philly, Cedar also owns the Port Richmond Village Shopping Center. It’s been a community staple for the thriving Fishtown neighborhood – which has become “the” destination for young professionals looking to stay urban bound.

Source: CDR Presentation

But it’s in store for a makeover.

Fishtown Crossing, the reimagined upgrade, will transform obsolete small shops into upgraded pads. Their exact placements and proportions will allow for better visibility on the highly trafficked Aramingo Avenue.

Current resident organic-grocer IGA also will undergo a complete rebranding in conjunction with a façade upgrade. The new version will feature a unique craft beer bottle shop with a communal area for consumers to enjoy their purchases.

Source: CDR Presentation

Cedar Realty’s Balance Sheet and Dividend

Similar to many retail REIT peers, CDR has been using disposition proceeds to pay for its redevelopment efforts. However, one risk worth noting is its higher leverage compared to many of its peers.

Cedar has 55% debt to assets. Though keep in mind that there are no debt maturities in 2020 and just $75 million next year.

Source: CDR Presentation

Besides, selling grocery-anchored retail is much easier than selling malls. This means there’s a lot more liquidity in its disposition pipeline.

In addition, Cedar invests around $10 million-$20 million in a redevelopment fund every year. That’s much lower than a department store’s remodeling average of $50 million.

As viewed below, cap rates for shopping centers have remained relatively stable. We take that as a signal that CDR has adequate liquidity to continue its development plan.

Source: CDR Presentation

In Q4-19, CDR generated funds from operations (FFO) of $9.7 million, or $0.11 per share. And for the full year, operating FFO was $40.8 million, or $0.45 per share.

Meanwhile, same-property net operating income (NOI) growth for the year increased 0.3% excluding redevelopment properties. Including them, it decreased 0.3%.

Source: CDR Presentation

The decrease was driven by intentional vacancy necessary to facilitate its South Quarter Crossing, which was slightly offset by lease-ups at Carmen's Plaza.

CDR established its initial 2020 operating FFO guidance range of $0.49 to $0.51 per share. It expects same-property NOI growth, excluding redevelopments, to remain relatively flat.

Source: CDR Presentation

Knowing all that, we modeled Cedar’s FFO per share to reflect historical earnings and the 2020 guidance midpoint:

Also worth acknowledging is that its payout ratio is around 44%, as of 2019:

Plus, it has one of the highest dividend yields in the sector…

With the lowest payout ratio:

Remember, however, that there’s been no dividend growth:

My Oh My, Another Strong Treasure Buy...

So far, we like what we see. And we’re especially enthusiastic with Cedar Realty’s outsized exposure to grocery stores:

Source: CDR Presentation

How cheap its shares are doesn’t hurt either.

Neither does its insider ownership:

Yahoo Finance

What’s admittedly not so pleasant is how former COO Nancy Mozzachio filed a lawsuit against CEO Bruce Schanzer for sexual discrimination and retaliation in 2016. On the most recent earnings call, Cedar’s CFO said:

“In 2016, we accrued a contingent liability of $1.5 million associated with the termination of our former COO. Recently, the arbitration related to this contingent liability concluded and we reversed the accrual. So while our GAAP earnings reflects the benefit of this reversal, we've excluded it from operating FFO. And you can see that as it's noted in our FFO reconciliation table that we've excluded it there. Hopefully that gives you a little clarity and helps with your analysis for the quarter.”

All factored in, CDR is trading at $2.78 per share with a dividend yield of 7.2%, and the cheapest P/FFO in the retail sector:

Source: FAST Graphs

We’re inclined to add this REIT to our Strong Spec Buy bucket for its potential returns of 25% or higher.

Don’t forget that it does have outsized risks, which could create higher volatility and enhanced losses of principal. So CDR is a long way from a “sleep well at night” REIT.

But while its high leverage and lack of dividend growth are concerning, the upside is considerable. As such, we’re also adding CDR to our High-Yield Portfolio, New Money Portfolio and, of course, the weekly “Treasure Hunt” list.

Caveat emptor!

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.