Today's Selling Did A Lot Of Technical Damage (Technically Speaking For 2/25)

The coronavirus continues to cause economic havoc:

There are confirmed cases in northern Italy, South Korea, and Iran.

The New York Times is reporting a outbreak at a Spanish resort in the Canary Islands.

Iraq has asked Iran to close its border with the country.

China is trying to restart its economy but new regulations aimed at containing the virus are slowing efforts.

There are allegations of price gauging in China

Global stocks dropped sharply yesterday:

Above are 13 ETFs that track global equity. All gapped lower yesterday on higher volume; all are now at/near 2-month lows as a result of the move.

The latest flash estimates from Markit economics are actually not bad, all things considered. First, let's place the latest results in context. In the second half of 2019, most manufacturing PMIs consistently edged lower as a result of the global trade war. It appeared that the global manufacturing environment was stabilizing at the beginning of this year when the coronavirus virus hit. That being said, the first round of the flash estimates are pretty decent.

While the EU manufacturing gauge is still showing a contraction (it rose from 48 to 48.4), services rose from 52.5 to 52.8, leading to a composite reading of 51.6.

The UK is experiencing a post-Brexit bounce. Manufacturing rose from 50 to 51.9, services dropped from 53.9 to 53.3, resulting in a 53.3. composite reading.

Japan, however, is having problems. Manufacturing dropped over a point from 48.8 to 47.6. Services tumbled from an expansionary 51 to 46.7, resulting in a massive drop in the composite reading from 50.1 to 47.

Britain is realizing that post-Brexit might not be a boon to UK companies (emphasis added):

The negotiations amount to an extraordinary historical anomaly: After decades of trade liberalization around the world, the governments of two major economies are sitting down to determine the extent of barriers they will place in the way of existing commerce. If Britain is serious about writing its own rules, its factories could lose orders from European companies that now pay them to make parts and tools. Those companies might shift orders to suppliers on the Continent to ensure that their finished goods comply with European rules.

For the last 20 years, the trade rules between the EU and UK have been liberalized as they grew closer together. Now that the UK is leaving the union, the two sides have to re-negotiate their relationship. The EU has no reason to give the UK more favorable trade terms, lest they encourage other countries to leave the union. And as the article points out, post-deal, EU companies may be inclined to use continent-sourced goods.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: This is what we call a bloodbath. The entire Treasury market was higher, but oddly not by much. The TLH was the best performer, gaining 0.6% while the TLT was up 0.59%. The equity indexes were all off. The transports dropped slightly more than 4%; small-caps declined 3.5% while mid-caps declined 3.42%. It shouldn't be surprising that all sectors dropped. Energy, basic materials, and industrials were all off more than 4%; tech and financials declined by more than 3%.

There's a lot of technical damage on the charts. Let's start with the SPY: Prices fell through the upward-sloping trend line that connects lows from early October and late January. Volume was very high, sending shares to several key Fibonacci levels. The MACD is giving a clear sell signal. The QQQ broke support; prices moved through the 10, 20, and 5-day EMA. Volume was very high while the MACD also gave a sell signal. Mid-caps broke support and dropped below the 200-day EMA. While volume was high, it could have been higher. Small-caps broke through the 200-day EMA with a sell signal from the MACD. This chart has a large volume spike indicating heavy bearish activity. Micro-caps all dropped below the 200-day EMA while also breaking key support.

Today, the bears really came home to roost. There's good fundamental reason to be concerned. The virus has spread across the globe. China's activity is already compromised for 1Q20 and probably 2Q20. Japan's economy contracted in its latest report; there is now talk of a technical recession. The news that there are several outbreaks in the EU certainly doesn't help that area. All that's missing is a report from Latin America -- which will probably be forthcoming.

