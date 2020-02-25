Turtle Beach: Bull Thesis Continues To Unwind As Stock Gets Pounded

Investors need to be aware of the dangers of owning this stock; the competitive landscape is far too competitive for any headset manufacturer to generate returns in excess of cost of capital.

Thesis

By principle, an active investment strategy requires belief that markets are not efficient. But, I think most investors would agree that instances where price is completely detached from intrinsic value are rare. Thus, red flags should immediately go up when stocks like Turtle Beach (HEAR) trade at deeply suppressed multiples.

Data by YCharts

No matter how steadfast one's belief in inefficient markets is, it's only responsible to rethink a position in a particular equity when the market continues to pound the stock price at depressed multiples.

Multiples are a minuscule part of stock valuation; a 12-month period is far too insignificant to consider a business' intrinsic value. Cyclicality and businesses in decline are origination of value trap stocks.

Since Turtle Beach peaked in the summer of 2018, Seeking Alpha contributors and sell-side analysts alike have been overwhelmingly bullish on the name. Over the past year, Turtle Beach is down over 50% while the S&P 500 is up about 20%. At some point the admittance that this has been a capital destroyer since needs to addressed. I will continue to present the risks of investing in a business like Turtle Beach so investors are well aware of the dangers.

Data by YCharts

Investors managing active portfolios are responsible for finding opportunities that will outperform the broader market over time. Often times this means investigating businesses that have seen significant short-term share price degradation. Investors have to be extra careful when determining the difference between a broke stock and a broken company.

Console Cycle & Two-Year Upgrades

In my most recent article on Turtle Beach, I refuted 5 primary points brought up by bulls. The bulls claimed Turtle Beach has strength in branding, distribution networks, innovation, influencer partnerships, and selection.

Two key components to the bulls' unbridled optimism are the supposed two-year headset upgrade cycle and the long-awaited console cycle. The cyclical nature of both of these events means that current investors long Turtle Beach are betting on a cycle turn as opposed to a long-term business opportunity. At best Turtle Beach is a short-term trade hinged on the business not degrading over the next year or so. Great long-term investments are quality businesses with strong secular trends and cash flow generation. Turtle Beach has none of the above.

What does the 5-10 year outlook look like for Turtle Beach? Bulls are very much betting on an unlikely binary outcome. In the best case scenario, Turtle Beach gets a boost from the console cycle. What would that look like? Turtle Beach's best year in terms of generating operating cash flow since 2010 (excluding the Fortnite boom) was 2013. The new consoles from Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) were released in November of 2013.

The additional cash generation was largely attributed to changes in accounts receivable and accounts payable. While there may be some positive working capital dynamics around console upgrades, it was only temporary. Turtle Beach posted negative operating cash flow over the subsequent three years following the latest console cycle. There's no structural advantage that enables the business to generate excessive cash flow in which to invest and grow the business. Even if that were the case, Turtle Beach has few options with what to do with that cash flow. Its uninspiring acquisition of ROCCAT speaks to that point.

From 2010 to 2017, Turtle Beach generated a negative $31.8 million in free cash flow. For this reason, the market is correctly pricing in the intrinsic value of the business following the Fortnite euphoria. Over the long term, Turtle Beach has been unable to generate free cash flow, thus providing no floor to the company's valuation.

The risk to the bearish thesis is that the company is somehow structurally different than it was before 2018. There's no evidence that suggests this is the case. The two-year headset upgrade cycles has never been visible in the company's financials. 2013 was Turtle Beach's best year at the beginning of the last cycle, but 2015 was its worst. The company generated a negative $21.8 million of FCF. If gamers rushed to buy headsets with the console upgrades, one would believe Turtle Beach's results would have been strong in 2015 and 2016. Both years the company generated negative free cash flow.

There's little reason to believe in the two-year upgrade cycle. I believe overly jubilant bulls took Turtle Beach management's words far too literally. A general rule of thumb statistic is not a reliable metric to forecast business performance.

Revisiting The Bearish Thesis

The bearish thesis has not changed. Turtle Beach is a commodity business with little pricing power or sustainable competitive advantage. The competitive landscape will not allow for any one company to generate returns significantly above the cost of capital. Turtle Beach bulls like WY Capital are resorting to Amazon reviews to justify long positions:

More recently, we have noticed that the quality of Turtle Beach products has improved substantially. Most of its recently introduced products, including its Atlas line and the Recon 70 headset, have received 4-5 star reviews on Amazon (see for yourself). When we visited its Amazon page a few months ago, it was hard to find anything above 4 stars, but now most of its products seem to be 4 stars and above.

This is conformation bias at work. So months ago Turtle Beach was a low-quality headset manufacturer? Now that has changed? That wasn't part of the bull thesis until now. Had the bulls not been touting the stock since it was $15, and a turnaround became apparent now maybe I could take this argument seriously. Turtle Beach's management would not be in agreement that the company had quality issues before the last several months:

We continue to lead this market as we have for 10 years with a powerful high quality and innovative portfolio of headsets for all levels of gamers. And our continued growth in the PC gaming accessories market has gone well with our PC gaming headset market share increasing due to both the ROCCAT line of accessories as well as our own line of PC headsets.

Without management recognizing quality as an issue that has been resolved, it's not a valid point. The gaming headset space is so competitive that there's little room to differentiate a product. This is the true challenge of Turtle Beach's business, not the actual quality of Turtle Beach's products. Even with a bearish viewpoint on the stock, I don't have any opinion on the quality of Turtle Beach's products. The structural challenges run deeper.

The stock further cratered after the company reported selected Q4 results. Revenue is expected to come in light, at $100-102 million compared with $111.3 million in 2018. It's entirely unclear where the double-digit revenue growth will come from over the longer term. With no clear driver of revenue growth, there's little faith in the business moving forward. It's fine to have an optimistic forecast, but without specifics there's no clear catalysts to spur demand. Console cycles have not proven lucrative in the past, and the two-year upgrade cycle is unreliable. Turtle Beach is still a stock to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.