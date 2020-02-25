Defensive Strategies - Capturing Most Of The Upside While Substantially Reducing Downside Risk

Prudent investors seek to maximize returns and minimize risk. While easier said than done, I will show you three simple strategies to do just that.

I will demonstrate the need for using defensive strategies and what lessons the markets taught us in the last 100 years.

"The best defense is a good offense" is an adage applied to many fields of endeavor, including games and military combat. In this article we will explore the need for using defensive strategies to protect our assets, while achieving a decent return on our investments, then we will explore the details of 3 individual strategies. I personally use these strategies or a variation thereof in my own portfolio.

Why Use Defensive Strategies

In the last 38 years we have been blessed by one of the strongest and longest lasting bull runs in modern history. Since 1982 the market has been on a rocket ride, except for couple hiccups in 2000 and 2008. Although the corrections were severe in magnitude, with slightly over 50% drawdown and taking a decade to achieve full recovery, the last 38 years were considered easy money.

If we look further back in time, say from 1915 to 1982, we quickly develop a new level of respect for just how bad things can get, and how long it takes to recover from a market dip. A great long-term historical stock market chart can be found at macrotrends.com where you can zoom in and out on any period of interest. The chart shown below reveals not only the depth of historical drawdowns, but also the duration. Starting from 1915 to 1927 it took 12 years to recover, followed by 29 years from 1929 to 1958 and 33 years from 1958 to 1991.

Source: Macrotrends.com

The point being, a buy and hold strategy works exceptionally well in a bull market. In fact, you will rarely see any strategy that will beat buy and hold in a strong bull market. However, you may end up trapped in the market for decades if you don't have a clear strategy. This sounds like a cliché, but is very true: an effective way of managing your assets is allocating them between stocks and bonds, which can be easily accomplished through a balanced mutual fund (or ETF's). One of my favorite balanced funds is the Vanguard Wellesley Fund because it's been around since 1972 and has truly endured the test of time. For further information on this fund, please refer to my prior article: Vanguard Wellesley Fund - An Exceptional Conservative Mutual Fund Hidden In Plain Sight. Applying the strategies mentioned in this article to a portfolio can potentially and substantially improve your downside risk and total returns.

Image Source: Canva - Edited by Bill Sadek

The Economic Backdrop

When trading, my goal is to set realistic expectations for whatever strategies I'm utilizing. Since my strategies are highly dependent on market performance, forming an economic outlook for 2020, and beyond, is important. For the most part, expert opinions about the economy and stock market returns are modest. For example, BlackRock Investment Institute forecasts 6.1% non-inflation-adjusted mean return for U.S. large-cap equities over the next decade, while JP Morgan forecast stands at 5.6%.

In the course of my research I came across an interesting 48 page paper by Vanguard titled, Vanguard Economic and Market Outlook for 2020: The New Age of Uncertainty. The paper was written by 8 Pd.D. Economists and 2 Senior Investment Strategists. In this paper the word "uncertainty" was mentioned 105 times, stating that high uncertainty is associated with lower growth, tighter financial conditions, and lower asset prices. Labor markets also tend to weaken in periods of high uncertainty since demand for workers is likely to fall as uncertainty about the future economic environment rises. This is one of the reasons Vanguard forecasts returns in the 3.5% to 5.5% range during the next decade. Another reason is that business investments are growing less in the past 12 months and, for the first time since the 2015-2016 global manufacturing slowdown, due in large part to elevated levels of uncertainty which is expected to persist through at least 2020 and continue to weigh on business sentiment leading to a growth rate in the range of 0.5% to 1.5%.

While I have no control over the GDP growth rate or market returns, I do have control over protecting my portfolio from periods of downtrends via the trading strategies shown below. I also have control over my portfolio's composition which plays an important role in determining my overall returns.

Managing My Defensive Strategies with Portfolio Visualizer (PV)

PV offers a variety of great timing models, such as: moving average of asset / portfolio, relative strength, dual momentum, adaptive allocation and targeted volatility. In this article I will use the moving average (MA) timing model, using dual MA's, which I found to be surprisingly effective for my purposes.

PV offers two (MA) models, sharing many of the inputs; the primary difference is the "Moving Average for Asset" model tracks and manages only one asset or symbol. The second model, "Moving Average for Portfolio" is capable of tracking and managing many symbols. You can allocate a specific percent of weight to each symbol in your portfolio, where they all add up to 100% for the portfolio. Both models allow you to choose an out of the market asset such as cash, or any other symbol of your choosing.

About MA's

MA's are the simplest technical analysis tool and are easy to understand. Simplicity alone does not negate effectiveness. On the contrary, I used many, many technical indicators and combinations of indicators and found out simplicity is usually better. Simple systems avoid over tweaking and curve fitting strategies to past data. My experience has led me to the following conclusions:

1) MA's don't work well in periods of volatility because of the many false signals and the resulting small losses add up pretty quickly. This issue can be addressed by using longer MA values such as the 100 or 200 bar (DAY) combined with another MA of a shorter duration such as 30 bar, this results in reducing the number of MA crossovers and the number of false signals.

2) I observed the 200 MA is used by many professionals and amateurs alike, making it a self-fulfilling prophecy, therefore I used this value as my long MA.

3) Stocks and the stock market vacillate between 3 states, going up, down or sideways. MA's strength is catching trends defined by Webster's dictionary as "prevailing tendency or inclination" and/or "a line of general direction or movement." I addressed dealing with the sideways movement of stocks or stock market in item #1 above.

4) I tested the validity of the above theories by applying my MA strategies to multiple symbols, over the longest possible period of time, as permitted by the availability of historical data. I'm particularly focused on my strategy's performance during big dips and high volatility periods. You will see my strategies solidly passed all these tests.

5) To avoid cherry-picking parameters / values for my MA's, I decided to test various combinations of length to see if the strategies will perform well and consistently across various parameters, and they did.

Out of the Market Symbol - Flight to Safety

I evaluated several out of the market ETF and mutual fund symbols such as iShares Short Treasury Bond (SHV), iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond (SHY), Vanguard Ultra-Short-Term Bond Fund (VUBFX), Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund (VBIRX) and Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Fund (VFISX). I found Vanguard Short Term Federal Fund (VSGBX) to be as good as any, so I decided to use it in the strategies presented below. The primary symbol(S) in the strategies will be evaluated and held as long as the short MA 1 remains above the long MA 2. If this condition is not met, then the strategy goes to cash, or in our case to (VSGBX) with performance results shown below.

PV Analysis of (VSGBX) Only Two Negative years 1994 -0.94% and 2013 -0.35%

Strategy 1, Protecting Wellesley:

My first strategy uses the Vanguard Wellesley Balanced fund (VWINX). I was motivated to use this fund, because I personally own it in my portfolio and have written couple articles about it. I wanted to see if I can use PV to reduce drawdown, improve returns or both. I used the crossover of two MA's and tested various length combinations, as shown in the table below. MA lengths are in months, unless noted otherwise. The best results are highlighted in green and based on the highest Sortino ratio. As you can see the results are positive and stable across various MA combinations.

On a side note, PV does not allow selecting a length of 1 month for moving average #1, so in the "Timing Period" field you have to select "Specify" and enter the number of days you want to back test.

The chart below shows detailed test results using values of 2 months for MA1, and 8 months for MA2. The exact model parameters can be found here. As you can see, the strategy captures 93% of the returns (CAGR) at 8.40% vs. 9.01% and slashing maximum drawdown by close to 50% from 18.82% down to 8.56%. Not bad for such a simple strategy!

Worth noting, PV reports end-of-month drawdown, in this case it was 18.82%, but as one of my friends brought to my attention, the daily drawdown could be much higher. Fortunately, in the case of VWINX, it was a few points higher at 21.7%. While either drawdown is less than half of the buy and hold of the S&P, a high teens low 20's drawdown remains substantial, but with this strategy we are able to bring the drawdown to less than 10%.

PV Moving Average for Assets, 1/1988 - 12/2019

Here are some ideas for using this strategy:

Use it to manage all your holdings in VWINX, or for whatever portion you deem suitable, while using buy and hold for the remaining portion of your holding. Use the strategy as a general guideline, just to give you the market temperature, enabling you to use the strategy on discretionary basis. Use buy and hold strategy in conjunction with a mental stop to exit VWINX, if the market starts going south in a big way. Where should that stop be? Not too tight and away from congestion areas, so as not to endure too many whipsaws. The chart below shows using a 5% stop would have worked great, in hind sight, resulting in only couple exits in 1990 and 1994.

Drawdown Chart, 1/1988 - 12/2019

Frequency of Trading

One of the big advantages of holding an investment over one year is that it gets taxed at the long-term capital gains rate, which is substantially lower than the short-term capital gains rate. In fact, a few months ago, I conducted a study to see my break-even point for trading short-term verses long-term. I found out I needed to generate about one-half of a percent more trading short-term to equal the same after tax returns of long-term trading. This might not seem significant, but over the long term can add up significantly to your account's ending value.

Fortunately, this strategy tends to hold on to trades for long periods of time. In the last 20 year period there were 21 trades, 9 trades lasting 12 months or more and one trade lasted for 3 years (12/2002 to 11/2005). The chart below shows the strategy's performance during that period of time. Also, please note the extraordinarily low drawdown of 4.81% for this strategy versus 18.82% for the buy & hold portfolio.

2000 to 2019 (21 trades, 9 trades lasting 12 months or more)

Strategy Performance for Strategy #1, Protecting Wellesley, 1/2000-12/2019

Strategy #2, Protecting the S&P

In the past, I traded the S&P using a variety of derivatives and strategies ((including reversion to the mean strategies)), so I always wanted to own the S&P in one form or the other. That prompted me to develop this strategy.

The chart below shows the detailed test results using a length of 30 days for MA1 and a length of 10 months for MA2. The exact model parameters can be found here. As you can see, in the long run the strategy out-performed buy and hold of the S&P via VFINX, all while slashing maximum drawdown by close to 70% from 50.97% down to 15.38%.

PV Moving Average for Assets, 1/1988 to 12/2019

Looks amazing? Yes, but as they say: the devil is in the details. Personally, I never look at a long-term chart without breaking it down to smaller periods of time. Let's break down the above chart into two time periods 1/1988 to 12/2000, and 1/2000 to 12/2019. The chart below shows the period from 1/1988 to 12/2000 where buy and hold of the S&P outperformed the MA strategy, specifically from the period from 1998 to 2000.

PV Moving Average of assets, First Period 1/1988 to 12/2000

On the other hand, the chart below shows the period from 1/2000 to 12/2019 where the MA strategy far out-performed buying and holding the S&P.

PV Moving Average of assets, Second Period 1/2000 to 12/2019

If we continue examining various other small areas of the first chart presented in this section, we will see that sometimes the MA strategy out-performs buy & hold, other times the reverse is true. What we know for certain is when we trade in real time (going forward), we just don't know what will happen, when it will happen and in what order. We also know that no one strategy works all the time, but in the long run this MA strategy worked well.

Strategy #3, S&P Proxies

Some time ago I read a compelling article about the virtues of investing / trading an equal weight S&P versus the regular index which is capital weighted. What's the difference, you may ask?

It all depends on how you slice it! Similar to a pie, a traditional capital weighted S&P is comprised of 500 slices, the size of which depends on how big the company is. For example Apple (AAPL) represents almost 5% of the index, due to its massive size, but Nordstrom (JWN) represents only 0.015%, a miniscule share of the S&P compared to (AAPL).

On the other hand, the equal weight S&P slices the pie to equal pieces ; both companies are allocated 0.002%.The advantage of equal weigh S&P is less volatility because if (AAPL) has bad earnings one quarter it won't affect the whole index as much. Also this allows better representation of the small companies, which we know have much more room for growth.

In the course of my research, I developed a PV's "Moving Averages for Portfolio" timing model in which multiple ETFs are evaluated and held at the same time, as long as the set conditions are met (primarily MA 1 > MA 2.) Funds for the ETFs not meeting the criteria are moved into the short-term mutual fund (VSGBX). The ETFs used for this strategy are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP) ((inception 2003) and Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) ((inception 2011)). The exact model parameters can be seen here. The chart below shows performance data with CAGR of 11.38% and drawdown of 7.62% from January 2013 to December 2020. Testing period covers as far back as the data goes.

Strategy #3 , Using Equal Weight and Low Volatility ETF's, 1/2013 to 12/2020

Comparing Strategy #2 Protecting the S&P and #3 S&P Proxies

Since the two strategies are very similar, in that both use moving averages to trigger the buy / sell signals, and the ticker symbols used are highly correlated, you might expect little difference in the performance of the two models; but not so. While returns are almost identical, the drawdown of strategy #3 "S&P Proxies" is about half of strategy #2 "Protecting the S&P," as shown below.

Strategy #2 Protecting the S&P, 1/2013 to 12/2020

Strategy #3 S&P Proxies, 1/2013 to 12/2020

Strategies Suitability

If, like some traders, you want complex strategies, expect consistent home runs, need constant trading action and excitement, these strategies are not for you. They are also not for you, if you have less than 20 years of trading experience, because you may still harbor the unrealistic expectations of beating the market on consistent basis. Seasoned traders simply know better. Unrealistic expectations often leads some traders to spending a great deal of time and energy chasing the mirage of beating the market, but after a decade or two, wise traders realize they would have been better off following simpler and more realistic strategies, perhaps such as the ones presented here.

Although the strategies I presented offer the same excitement level as watching paint dry, I believe, in the long run, they are very effective - even hard to beat. These strategies are most suitable for realistic traders who have "been there, done that." They are suitable for traders who value and want to maximize their time. Many traders, myself once included, spend 80% of their time on 20% of the portfolio. That's because a part of their portfolio is aggressive or leveraged, requiring a lot of research, monitoring and execution ((not to mention some sleepless nights)).

When is the best time to start using the defensive strategies?

No time is better than now! Timing a strategy's entry point is an exercise in futility. You could be anticipating a strategy moving into cash or short-term bonds soon and decide to wait. Your forecast does not play out immediately as the markets continue a slow grinding up. As soon as you no longer can stand the market moving up without you and jump into the trade, the market goes into correction mode leaving you with losses from the start, not a good way to begin trading a new strategy. In the long run, the outcome of your first trade will not make that much of an impact on your portfolio's ending value, so no time is better than the present to start implementing the defensive strategies.

Conclusion

The strategies presented here are easy to understand and apply and I personally use them, in one form or the other, in my own portfolio. Trading is done monthly thus requiring minimal effort and time. These strategies offer excellent downside protection while capturing the lion's share of positive performance. Going forward, two things should be expected:

1) The returns of these strategies will sometimes lag the instrument being traded, if that instrument is in a very strong up trend such as the S&P in 2019. However, over the long run, and if the last 3 decades are any indication, these strategies should continue to offer good downside protection and good returns.

2) These strategies, as well as most other strategies, some years will notably under perform. One such example is 2015, when just about any strategy using PV did not do well. In the years following, performance returned back to prior norms.

In my next article I will present additional strategies using relative strength and dual momentum model. In the mean time I wish you good trading and soli Deo gloria.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, SPLV, RSP, VWIAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.