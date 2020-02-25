Dorian LPG Continues To Thrive Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Dorian LPG:

Dorian LPG (LPG) is a young, modern shipping firm that specializes in carrying liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG"). It has a fleet of 22 Very Large Gas Carriers ("VLGCs") with an average age of less than six years (vs. the global average of 9.7 years). Nineteen of these 22 ships are the environmentally friendly eco variety (86%), with seven already with installed scrubbers, and another five scrubbers scheduled to be installed (>50% of the fleet). In addition, though there's currently no schedule to do so, 16 of Dorian's ships have been purposely built with the capability to retrofit to environmentally-friendly LPG powered engines. The feasibility and economics of these retrofits are currently being studied in conjunction with the American Bureau of Shipping after which a decision will be made.

Despite having one of the newer eco friendly fleets, excellent forward prospects, and the balance sheet strength indicated by having the lowest net debt/EBITDA ratio of its peers, Dorian also is one of the cheapest firms in its space.

Source: Stock Rover

Coronavirus effects:

One of the two ships Dorian currently has in a Chinese dry dock for scrubber installation is currently listed as delayed, but my expectation is the second one will soon follow suit. This could affect Q1 revenue, however the remaining three ships which were scheduled for retrofit are now instead being kept online, at least partially offsetting that negative Q1 effect.

Source: Dorian Website

The three remaining ships are now set to enter dry dock in May, by which time the Chinese dry dock companies expect to be fully caught up and back on schedule. Essentially Dorian has pushed downtime planned for Q1 in to Q2 in order to give Chinese dry docks some time to get back up to speed.

Thus while Dorian isn't completely immune to coronavirus affects, they are one of the most advanced, efficient fleets in the world. They also are transporting one of the most in-demand products in the world, LPG, along one of the most in-demand shipping routes in the world (US to Asia).

US based LPG/NGL production volumes continue to push to new record levels. Additional US based fractionation plants and export facilities seem to coming online every quarter.

Source: Dorian Presentation

Meanwhile Asia demand continues to remain strong despite the coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

This is probably because the greatest demand for LPG is for cooking and heating in rural India, China and Indonesia. These uses have not declined anywhere near as much as fuel utilized to satisfy transportation demand (e.g. crude). Some may even argue to the extent they cause everyone to stay home and work from home, they could spur increased demand.

Regardless, growth in the worldwide NGL trade continues, with most of that growth continuing to stem primarily from US liftings headed toward Asia. This growth continued strong despite US-China trade tensions and tariffs, and now its continuing strong despite the coronavirus.

Source: Dorian Presentation

It's important to remind readers this US-Asia route is twice the distance of the Middle East to Asia route. It therefore requires twice as many ships to service the same volume moved. This creates high demand resulting in persistently high lease rates that also have not been negatively affected by the coronavirus.

Source: Value Investors Edge

Very Large Gas Carriers, VLGCs, are still leasing for more than $50k per day. When the US-China trade deal and China stimulus packages start to kick in, this high demand and ship lease rate may increase even further.

Dorian Q4 Earnings:

At 63 cents per share, Dorian's Q4 adjusted earnings were below the high expectations set by Wall Street. Expectations that were so high, in fact, that a doubling of Q4 adjusted EBITDA vs. Q4 2018 still wasn't enough to meet them.

Source: Stock Rover

The price of Dorian's stock also has doubled in the last year. However, even with that doubling it's still cheap. At today's $11.50 closing price the firm trades for less than 5x last quarters earnings run rate, and less than 60% of NAV. The firm is trading at single-digit multiples and a 45% discount to NAV despite triple digit underlying bottom line growth. That seems a bargain to both its industry and the market in general.

Source: Stock Rover

Management agrees. At the end of 2019 Dorian had $65 million in cash plus another $90 million of cash soon to be available from the Helios pool (= $20 million working capital + $69 million due to be returned to LPG). Though management could choose to be more conservative, at least some of this is likely going to be used to fulfil part of the $100 million share repurchase authorization Dorian's board recently approved. This in turn may help to counteract some the Q1 disappointment that management did not institute a dividend, and "only" bought back 2.5% of the outstanding units over the last 6 months.

Regarding that disappointment, I would point out half of cash flow produced in Q4 went to debt reduction and scrubber installation (a program that continues in Q1 and now into Q2). So it did improve company value for investors and decrease risk. Indeed it's really only recently that Dorian has had a meaningful amount of excess cash waiting to be deployed. Thus, the alternate capital needs listed (scrubbers and debt paydown), plus timing of cash flows, blackouts, 20% of daily volume buyback limits, holidays, etc., could easily have negatively affected the firms capacity to buy back shares in Q4. Management in the meantime has told us they have no additional refinancing requirements until 2022 and that they plan to continue to buy back shares. They also have told us they purchased another 200,000 shares in January. Both are indicators that buybacks should continue at least a measured pace.

Others will continue to grouse the lack of a dividend or greater buybacks. I empathize. They will say they don't believe management intends to actually utilize most of the increased buyback authorization ($50M upped to $100M). I hope they are wrong. Regardless, the amount of shares being bought back so far is not negligible. Furthermore, it has become increasingly likely the buyback program will be stepped up now that shares having recently fallen well below where they bought previously in the mid $12s. Thus, management's upping of the share buyback authorization may indeed be window dressing as stated by some, or it could very well indicate an honest plan to step up buybacks once other cash needs are mostly taken care of (scrubber installs). We are unlikely to know for sure until each quarter is reported. I would however point out that the very first thing management chose to say in the conference call concerned buybacks, and that they have been willing to buy shares at prices above the current price in the recent past.

"Today I am happy to announce that based upon its assessment that this is a best use of our excess cash at this time, our Board of Directors has doubled the stock repurchase authority to $100 million. Funded by strong cash flow the increased authorization allows us to capitalize upon the disconnect between the intrinsic value of the company and our stock market valuation. Since the original authorization last August, we have repurchased 1,397,662 shares at an average price of $12.34." - Dorian CEO, John Hadjipateras

Conclusion:

I therefore think buybacks should help to put in a bottom on the shares. Heavy buybacks, those need to drive prices forward, might be delayed a bit longer due to ships remaining in Chinese drydocks longer than expected. However, the intention to buy back significant numbers of shares at these prices appears real, and with the firm trading at <60% of NAV, are certainly called for. Furthermore, looking forward, already good LPG ship lease rates should improve as the US-China trade deal, China stimulus packages, and various fractionation and other LPG infrastructure projects in the US all combine together to provide support.

I remind readers of Warren Buffett's famous saying, "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful" and this website's primary stated purpose, "Seeking Alpha." One way to outperform is zig when others are zagging, to recognize when setbacks are temporary or uncalled for and invest accordingly. Dorian LPG is such a situation. It continues to show underlying strength in cash flows that are relatively unaffected by coronavirus troubles. Buying it when others are still fearful is a solid way to attempt to outperform the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including investments tied to the volatile shipping sector. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.