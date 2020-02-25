Global Oil Demand Has Fallen By 900k B/D Following The Outbreak Of Coronavirus

US crude storage will be the most visible indicator that US oil production is slowing down. This week we have a build of ~2.7 mbbls for crude storage. Anything below this suggests US oil production is at or below ~12.7 mb/d.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, we estimate global oil demand has fallen by ~900k b/d.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, we estimate global oil demand has fallen by ~900k b/d. We arrive at this figure via the following method. We are currently tracking global oil inventories, and so far, global crude inventories have been flat since the start of the year. The total oil stockpile has also been flat.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Coming into Q1 2020, the consensus estimate was for global oil inventories to show a surplus of ~600k b/d.

What we think is happening is this:

Libya oil outage is real and this has reduced global oil supplies by ~1 mb/d that was not in the models.

But more importantly, people had assumed that US oil production was going to steadily grow into H1 2020, while the divergence is massive in February.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

If we were to use EIA STEO as a benchmark of sorts, it has US oil production at 13.22 mb/d for February while our leading indicator is 12.725 mb/d or ~500k b/d below the estimate.

So if the preliminary oversupply for Q1 2020 was ~600k b/d. The supply loss from Libya and the lower US oil production knocked off the supply side by 1.5 mb/d pushing the global oil market balance to a deficit of 900k b/d.

And given that global oil inventories are flat, this means the demand destruction is currently around ~900k b/d.

Could the demand destruction increase? Certainly, but given China's coronavirus cases have been largely contained, if over the next few weeks we don't see it spreading rapidly, then the bulk of the demand destruction is likely behind us.

Now moving into market balances going forward, the difference in US oil production to the estimated production gap will increase. If Libya's outage continues while OPEC does agree to an additional ~1.1 mb/d cut, then the market will be very undersupplied headed into Q2 2020.

The preliminary oversupply estimates we've seen for Q2 2020 is 800k b/d to 1 mb/d. Let's use the 1 mb/d as the benchmark.

Estimates for US oil production in Q2 2020 is 13.25 mb/d.

Our estimate for US oil production in Q2 2020 is 12.60 mb/d.

If demand destruction persists at -900k b/d, then the oversupply would be 1.9 mb/d.

Libya's outage of 1 mb/d + 650k b/d of difference in US oil production forecast + 1.1 mb/d of OPEC+ extra cut = 2.75 mb/d of reduction in supplies.

This would push the market to a deficit of 850k b/d vs. the consensus estimate of +1 mb/d.

We think this would be a rather stunning difference and it would show up in global inventories.

Side Note

US crude storage also will be the most visible indicator that US oil production is slowing down. This week we have a build of ~2.7 mbbls for crude storage. Anything below this suggests US oil production is at or below ~12.7 mb/d.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.